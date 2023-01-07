High school basketball roundup: Jones scores 16 points to lift Cave Spring boys past Salem

Stark Jones scored 16 points to lead the Cave Spring boys basketball team past host Salem 55-43 on Friday in a River Ridge District game.
Dylan Saunders scored 12 points and Graham Lilley added nine points for Cave Spring (9-2, 3-1)
Grant Clemens had 14 points for Salem (6-8, 1-4).
Cave Spring 55, Salem 43
Cave Spring (9-2, 3-1)
Ca. Parker 4, Lilley 9, Bryant 8, Ch. Parker 2, Jones 16, Tinsey 4, Saunders 12.
Salem (6-8, 1-4)
Moyer 6, Clemens 14, Coe 6, Davidson 4, Carver 2, Brown 6, Paddyfote 5.
Cave Spring 17 15 18 5 — 55
Salem 10 4 17 12 — 43
3-point goals: Salem 3 (Moyer, Clemens 4), Cave Spring 3 (Bryant 2, Saunders). JV: Salem won.
BOYS
Roanoke Valley Christian 60, Timberlake Christian 27
Timberlake (4-7, 0-2)
Hooks 6, Epps 6, Warrick 6, Dowd 3, Lynn 2, Bauchou 3, Witt 1.
Roanoke Valley (10-0, 4-0)
Phillips 8, Royer 3, Somers 5, Wooten 4, Gutierrez 8, Unger 2, Bowman 1, Nelson 7, J. Chou 20, B. Chou 2.
Timberlake 8 9 7 3 — 27
Roanoke Valley 12 10 21 17 — 60
3-point goals: Timberlake 1 (Dowd), Roanoke Valley 2 (Royer, Somers).
Narrows 71, Highland 40
Narrows (9-2)
McGlothlin 11, Pruett 19, L. smith 29, Owens 4, Perdue 6, C. Smith 2.
Highland (1-5)
Williams 13, Campbell 5, Ea. Moore 3, El. Moore 7, Wagner 2, Moyer 3, Phillips 8.
Narrows 16 20 28 7 — 71
Highland 9 14 2 16 — 40
3-point goals: Narrows (Pruett 2, McGlothlin, L. Smith 5), Highland (Campbell, Eli Moore).
Bland County 57, Grayson County 36
Bland County (8-4)
Waters 4, Johnson 3, James 16, Smith 9, Nolley 3, Pauley 9, Thompson 13.
Grayson County (2-5)
Gillespie 12, Mav. Goad 8, Simpson 7, Phipps 2, Cheeks 5, Mak. Goad 2.
Grayson County 4 13 10 9 — 36
Bland County 13 21 15 8 — 57
3-point goals: Bland County 7 (Smith 3, Nolley, Thompson 3), Grayson County 3 (Gillespie, Cheeks, Simpson). JV: Bland County won.
GIRLS
Patrick Henry 66, Christiansburg 36
Christiansburg (9-4)
Haley 2, Kane 2, Akers 6, Wilburn 5, Hoover 12, Mullins 5, Harris 4.
Patrick Henry (7-3)
Cook 16, D. Banks 4, Ad. Gibson 4, Ai. Gibson 17, Nichols 2, A. Banks 9, Breedlove 6, Lawrence 8.
Christiansburg 13 7 6 10 — 36
Patrick Henry 14 18 18 16 — 66
3-point goals: Christiansburg 3 (Hoover 2, Mullins), Patrick Henry (Cook, Ai. Gibson 3, A. Banks).
Roanoke Valley Christian 47, Timberlake Christian 7
Roanoke Valley Christian (5-3, 3-2)
Al. Jones 5, Ferguson 12, Mioduszewski 9, An. Jones. 18, E. Ferguson 3.
Timberlake Christian (0-8, 0-4)
Luther 2, Cook 1, Fredrich 2, Davis 2.
Roanoke Valley Christian 24 11 2 10 — 47
Timberlake Christian 2 0 2 3 — 7
3-point goals: Roanoke Valley Christian (Alassandra Jones 1, Angelina Jones 4).
Pulaski 67, Blacksburg 43
Pulaski (10-3)
M. Vest 11, Huff 19, Lawson 4, Secrist 9, Keefer 22, Duncan 2, Jones 4.
Blacksburg (5-6)
Mann 1, Brooks 9, Jones 7, Brawley 6, Ferguson 14, Price 6.
Pulaski 13 18 19 17 — 67
Blacksburg 19 6 7 11 — 43
3-point goals: Pulaski 2 (Huff, Secrist), Blacksburg 5 (Brooks 3, Jones, Ferguson). JV: Pulaski won.
Eastern Montgomery 55, Parry McCluer 30
Eastern Montgomery (11-2)
Bruce 18, Underwood 12. Boone 11, Akers 5, Bower 5, Felty 4.
Parry McCluer (8-2)
Claytor 8, Hamilton 8, Turner 8, Tobas 2, Mahler 2, Emore 2.
Eastern Montgomery 9 18 20 8 — 55
Parry McCluer 14 6 1 9 — 30
3-point goals: Eastern Montgomery 10 (Boone 3, Bruce 3, Underwood 2, Bower, Felty), Parry McCluer 2 (Turner 2). JV: Eastern Montgomery won 27-10.
Cave Spring 57, Salem 37
Salem (8-3, 2-3)
Crawley 7, Robitson 2, Wynn 2, Rider 6, Custer 4, Green 9, Bayne 7.
Cave Spring (9-2, 3-1)
Holland 3, O. Jones 11, Smith 3, Carroll 3, Falatic 2, E. Jones 14, Hibbs 11, Anderson 8, Coleman 2.
Salem 8 8 10 11— 37
Cave Spring 19 15 9 14 — 57
3-point goals: Salem 1 (Green), Cave Spring 9 (Holland, O. Jones, Smith, Carroll, E. Jones 3, Hibbs 2). JV: Salem won.
Grayson County 41, Bland County 33
Bland County (5-6)
Rasnake 6, Dillow 7, Sanders 2, Meadows 12, Sanders 6.
Grayson County (4-7)
C. Wilson 8, Pope 9, Conklin 5, Bennett 14, Clontz 5.
Bland County 11 5 6 11— 33
Grayson County 6 5 12 18 — 41
3-point goals: Bland County 1(Meadows), Grayson County 1 (C. Wilson). JV: Bland won.
Patrick County 54, Tunstall 3
Tunstall (0-13)
Mack 3.
Patrick County (7-4)
Penn 11, Hazard 9, Mitchell 8, Clifton 6, Hazelwood 6, Edward 4, Cobbler 3, Hill 3, Jo. Moore 2, Wimbush 2.
Tunstall 3 0 0 0 — 3
Patrick County 11 28 10 5 — 54
3-point goals: Patrick County 2 (Hazard, Penn). JV: Patrick County won 39-32.