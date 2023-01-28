High school basketball roundup: Kaiden Swortzel scores 20 points in Floyd County win

FLOYD — Kaiden Swortzel scored 20 points to help the Floyd County boys basketball team beat Radford 58-46 on Friday.
A.J. Cantrell scored 12 points and Micah Underwood added 11 points for Floyd County (13-4, 5-2 Three Rivers District).
Elijah Kelly scored 18 points and Luke Woodard added 11 points for Radford (13-2, 7-1).
THREE RIVERS DISTRICT
Floyd County 58, Radford 46
Radford (13-2, 7-1)
Prioleau 5, Cormany 6, Kelly 18, Woodward 11, Dehart-Lewis 4, Kanipe 2.
Floyd County (13-4, 5-2)
Slusher 4, Underwood 11, Herrington 8, Cantrell 12, R. Swortzel 3, Kai. Swortzel 20.
People are also reading…
Radford 12 12 15 7 — 46
Floyd County 14 11 14 19 — 58
3-point goals: Radford 5 (Prioleau, Cormany, Woodward 3), Floyd County 4 (Slusher, Underwood, Cantrell, R. Swortzel ). JV: Floyd County won.
BOYS
THREE RIVERS DISTRICT
Carroll County 80, James River 54
James River (11-8, 4-4)
Taylor 2, Steager 17, Mays 2, Alderson 2, Clark 2, Bell 16, Toliver 9, Fowler 4.
Carroll County (13-7, 3-6)
Bra. Smoot 4, Bry. Smoot 9, Reitzel 20, Campbell 7, Talley 10, Cox 21, Richardson 7, Redd 2.
James River 17 12 17 8 — 54
Carroll County 18 15 24 23 — 80
3-point goals: James River 4 (Steager 3, Bell ), Carroll County 11 (Bry. Smoot, Reitzel 3, Campbell, Talley 2, Cox 3, Richardson). JV: Carroll County won.
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
George Wythe 87, Bland County 44
Bland County (7-10, 3-5)
Thompson 20, Watters 2, James 8, Smith 3, Nolley 2, Pauley 7.
George Wythe (15-2, 9-1)
Delp 7, T. Rainey 11, Huff 8, B. Rainey 4, Kirtner 20, Goode 20, Campbell 8, Pulliam 2, Martin 7.
Bland County 11 10 17 6 — 44
George Wythe 29 30 19 9 — 87
3-point goals: Bland 9 (James 2, Smith, Pauley, Thompson 5), George Wythe 17 (Delp, T. Rainey 3, Kirtner 6, Goode 4, Campbell 2, Martin). JV:George Wythe won.
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
Auburn 71, Fort Chiswell 39
Fort Chiswell (6-13, 3-6)
Sutphin 3, Kelly 5, Tomlinson 8, Billings 1, Selfe 4, Stoots 2, Norris 12, Moore 4.
Auburn (16-4, 10-1)
Warren 7, Sutphin 3, Duncan 10, Wilson 6, Dehart 3,Royal 7, Tickle 2, Hale 6, Marrs 5, Gordon 16, Gill 6.
Fort Chiswell 10 6 14 10 — 39
Auburn 17 16 21 17 — 71
3-point goals: Auburn 5 ( Warren, Duncan 2, Sutphin, Marrs). JV: Auburn won.
VACA SOUTHWEST DISTRICT
Roanoke Valley Christian 59, Faith Christian 50
Faith Christian (8-7, 6-2)
Burton 13, Newton 10, Ridge 15, Whitmore 11, Childress 1.
Roanoke Valley Christian (17-0, 8-0)
Phillips 7, Somers 17, Wooten 2, Gutierrez 8, Bowman 2, Nelson 6, J. Chou 13, B. Chou 4.
Faith Christian 13 8 11 18 — 50
Roanoke Valley Christian 12 27 8 12 — 59
3-point goals: Faith 4 (Burton 3, Whitmore), Roanoke Valley Christian 3 (Phillips, Somers, J. Chou).
PIONEER DISTRICT
Narrows 78, Bath County 41
Narrows (16-3, 10-0)
McGlothlin 6, Pruett 19, Owens 4, Perdue 2, L. Smith 14, McCroskey 7, Shepherd 9, Middelton 8, Brewster 5, C. Smith 4.
Bath County (7-10, 3-5)
Gurin 8, Turner 5, Long 3, Walton 8, Rider 10, Ingaham 3.
Narrows 21 28 22 9 — 78
Bath County 3 13 11 14 — 41
3-point goals: Narrows 6 (Mcglothlin 2, Smith, Shepherd 2, Brewster), Bath County 3 (Gurin, Long, Ingram).
GIRLS
RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT
Salem 52, Blacksburg 39
Salem (12-6, 5-5)
Crawley 7, Wynn 6, Rider 4, Green 15, Bayne 16, Smith 4.
Blacksburg (10-9, 4-5)
Mathena 2, Mann 5, Jones 1, Brawley 6, Ferguson 9, Price 16.
Salem 14 14 9 15 — 52
Blacksburg 16 7 6 10 — 39
3-point goals: Salem 5 (Crawley, Wynn 2, Bayne 2), Blacksburg 1 (Ferguson).
RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT
Carroll County 81, Radford 19
James River (9-8)
Benson 2, Davis 2, McCullough 2, Crowder 5, Liming 2, Canada 6.
Carroll County (17-1, 8-0)
Ervin 16, Gardner 4, Easter 6, Richardson 4, Lyons 4, Lam 6, Hagee 10, Crotts 4, Alley 22, Alderman 5.
James River 3 6 4 6 — 19
Carroll County 39 19 16 7 — 81
3-point goals: James River 1 (Crowder), Carroll County 8 (Ervin 4, Lam 2, Hagee, Alderman).
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
Fort Chiswell 49, Auburn 45
Fort Chiswell (12-6, 7-1)
Brown 8, M. King 2, K. King 19, Jackson 17, Robinson 3.
Auburn (9-11, 6-5)
R. Rorrer 11, Harris 11, Mundy 10, Christian 9, C Rorrer 2, Marshall 2.
Fort Chiswell 16 10 6 17 — 49
Auburn 12 8 15 10 — 45
3-point goals: Fort Chiswell 5 (Brown 2, Jackson 2, K. King), Auburn 3 (Harris 2, Mundy). JV: Fort Chiswell won.