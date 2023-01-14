High school basketball roundup: Katy Hoover scores 17 points to lead Christiansburg past Blacksburg

BLACKSBURG — Friday night’s round in the Battle of the ’Burgs went in favor of Christiansburg's girls basketball team.
Katy Hoover scored 17 points as the Blue Demons beat Blacksburg 45-43.
The River Ridge District game came down to a last-second defensive stop by Christiansburg (11-4, 2-4).
Riley Price scored 17 points, Mila Jones added 12 points and Brynn Ferguson had 10 points for Blacksburg (6-7, 3-3).
RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT
Christiansburg 45, Blacksburg 43
Christiansburg (11-4, 2-4)
Kane 8, Akers 4, Wilburn 8, Hoover 17, Harris 8.
Blacksburg (6-7, 3-3)
Mann 4, Jones 12, Ferguson 10, Price 17.
Christiansburg 8 8 12 17 — 45
Blacksburg 12 7 8 16 — 43
3-point goals: Blacksburg 3 (Ferguson 2, Jones).
GIRLS
RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT
Cave Spring 65, Hidden Valley 22
Cave Spring (12-3, 4-2)
O. Jones 8, Smith 5, Carroll 13, Hibbs 8, E. Jones 14, Anderson 14, Coleman 3.
Hidden Valley (3-12, 0-6)
Furkatova 4, Tanis 10, Pearson 4, Guerrero 4.
Cave Spring 17 17 15 16 — 65
Hidden Valley 6 4 7 5 — 22
3-point goals: Cave Spring 9 (O. Jones 2, Smith, Carroll 3, E. Jones 3), HV 1 (Tanis).
THREE RIVERS DISTRICT
James River 42, Radford 26
James River (9-4, 1-3)
Benson 7, Maydian 2, McCullough 14, Crowder 3, Liming 8, Thompson 4, Canada 4.
Radford (3-10, 0-4)
Owens 7, Hodock 6, Mark 4, Marie Weltens 2, Maggie Weltens 4, Fender 3.
James River 12 9 14 7 — 42
Radford 4 4 8 10 — 26
3-point goals: None.
THREE RIVERS DISTRICT
Floyd County 70, Glenvar 40
Floyd County (11-3, 4-0)
Hylton 22, Harman 21, Wade 9, Bond 7, K. Thompson 4, Hamlin 2, Blevins 2, Snavely 2, C. Thompson 1.
Glenvar (7-6, 2-2)
R. Harris 19, M. Harris 13, Thompson 6, Keen 2.
Floyd County 18 22 13 27 — 61
Glenvar 11 9 12 8 — 40
3-point goals: Floyd County 8 (Harman 6, Bond, Wade), Glenvar 1 (M. Harris).
NONDISTRICT
Roanoke Catholic 55, Calvary Day 17
Roanoke Catholic (5-8)
Nance 14, O’Herron 8, Hemphill 23, Hamrick 6, K. Smith 2, N. Smith 2.
Calvary Day School (2-6)
Brown 6, Connor 2, Johnson 2, Alice 4, Bret 1, Dream 2.
Roanoke Catholic 20 12 18 5 — 55
Calvary Day 0 3 6 8 — 17
3 point goals: Roanoke Catholic 1 (Hemphill), Calvary Day School 3 (Brown 2, Alice).
BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT
Northside 64, Staunton River 57
Northside (6-7, 1-1)
Kidd 12, Bratton 11, Martin 7, Rigney 15, Childress 13, Waller 6.
Staunton River (2-13, 2-2)
Roach 8, Hamren 18, Wong 5, Tolley 2, Farr 11, Ferguson 13.
Northside 12 25 16 11 — 64
Staunton River 11 16 13 17— 57
3-point goals: Northside 9 (Martin, Rigney 3, Childress 4, Waller 3), Staunton River 4 (Hamren 2, Wong, Farr). JV: Staunton River won.
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
Galax 39, Auburn 24
Auburn (5-9, 2-4)
R. Rorrer 10, Harris 4, Christian 4, Mundy 4, Earnest 2.
Galax (8-6, 5-2)
Sturgill 12, Sayers 11, King 10, Leonard 3, Miller 3.
Auburn 6 4 4 10 — 24
Galax 8 13 4 14 — 39
3-point goals: Galax 6 (King 3, Sturgill, Leonard, Sawyers). JV: Galax won.
PIONEER DISTRICT
Narrows 67, Covington 64
Narrows (12-3, 7-0)
Mcglothlin 3, Pruett 32, Owens 12, Perdue 2, L. Smith 13, Shepherd 3, Holmes 2.
Covington (0-12, 0-1)
Jordan 14, Williams 7, Sammons 6, Weigner 2, Smith 17, Turner 14, Rodgers 2, Rice 2.
Narrows 18 6 13 30 — 67
Covington 16 12 21 15 — 64
3-point goals: Narrows 7 ( Pruett, Owens, L. Smith, Shepherd), Covington ( Smith 5).
NONDISTRICT
Roanoke Valley Christian 64, Ridgeview Christian 47
Roanoke Valley Christian (7-4)
Al.Jones 9, Ferguson 5, A. Mioduszewski 13, An. Jones 28, Nixon 8, Hurt 1.
Ridgeview Christian (7-2)
McClure 19, Corbin 7, Fox 7, Hartt 5, Nice 2, Wooster 7.
Roanoke Valley Christian 8 17 15 24 — 64
Ridgeview Christian 14 10 13 10 — 47
3-point goals: Roanoke Valley Christian 5 (Al. Jones 2, An. Jones 3), Ridgeview Christian 5 (McClure 4, Corbin 1).
BOYS
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
George Wythe 91, Fort Chiswell 62
Fort Chiswell (5-9, 2-4)
Sutphin 6, Tomlinson 2, Billings 8, Kelly 4, Kennedy 8, Selfe 5, Norris 24, Felts 5.
George Wythe (11-1, 6-0)
Delp 5, T. Rainey 14, Huff 7, B. Rainey 14, Kirtner 22, Goode 15, Campbell 9, Pulliam 2, Martin 3.
Fort Chiswell 21 16 12 13 — 62
George Wythe 27 33 25 6 — 91
3-point goals: Fort Chiswell 8 (Norris 4, Sutphin 2, Kennedy 2), George Wythe 11 (Kirtner 5, Rainey 3, Goode 2, Delp). JV: George Wythe won.
RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT
Blacksburg 73, Christiansburg 50
Christiansburg (2-13, 2-4)
Moonkeiter 3, Calloway 13, Gandee 5, Velickovic 5, McCrea 5, Blaunt 4, Robinson 13, Conley 2.
Blacksburg (2-9, 2-3)
Howard 7, Campbell 5, Bland 28, Montgomery 21, Hutchings 2, Saville 8, Maher 2.
Christiansburg 7 17 16 10 — 50
Blacksburg 16 14 21 22 — 73
3-point goals: Christiansburg 3 (Moankeiter, Calloway, Velickovic), Blacksburg 9 (Howard, Campbell, Bland 4, Montgomery 3). JV: Blacksburg won.
RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT
Salem 59, Pulaski County 52
Salem (7-8, 2-4)
Moyer 3, Clemens 7, Coe 9, Davidson 11, Carver 6, Foxx 8, Brown 8, Boles 7.
Pulaski County (3-10, 1-4)
Turner 5, Hollins 2, O'Dell 4, Horton 10, O'Neal 16, Nester 9, Reed 6.
Salem 16 12 14 17 —59
Pulaski County 11 17 14 10 —52
3 point goals: Salem 3 (Clemens 2, Davidson, Foxx), Pulaski County 6 (O'Neal 4, Nester 2). JV: Salem won.
NONDISTRICT
Roanoke Valley Christian 66, Ridgeview Christian 40
Ridgeview Christian (4-8, 2-1)
Nice 18, Romain 2, Spencer 5, Walters 10, Wonderley 5.
Roanoke Valley Christian (12-0, 4-0)
Phillips 4, Royer 2, Somers 13, Wooten 2, Gutierrez 18, Bowman 3, Nelson 2, Rakes 2, J. Chou 18, B. Chou 2.
Ridgeview Christian 9 12 10 9 — 40
Roanoke Valley Christian 18 19 15 14 — 66
3-point goals: Ridgeview Christian 2 (Nice, Spencer), Roanoke Valley Christian 4 (Phillips, Somers, Gutierrez, J. Chou).