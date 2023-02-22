RADFORD — Elijah Kelly had 29 points, six rebounds and four steals to lead the Radford boys basketball team past Alleghany 59-57 in double overtime in a Region 2C quarterfinal Tuesday night.

Gavin Cormany added 16 points and seven rebounds for Radford (19-4).

REGION 2C QUARTERFINAL

Radford 58, Alleghany 57 2 OT

Radford (19-4)

Prioleau 2, Taylor 6, Cormany 16, Kelly 29, Kanipe 1, Young 3, Ferguson 1.

Alleghany (11-14)

Hayslett 10, Entsmonger 2, Webb 5, Harden 12, Moore 11, Cole 7, DePriest 2, Lowman 8.

Radford 8 13 9 12 7 9 — 58

Alleghany 12 14 13 3 7 8 — 57

3-point goals: Radford 5 (Taylor 2, Cormany, Kelly, Young), Alleghany 6 (Webb, Harden, Moore, Cole, Lowman 2).

BOYS

REGION 2C QUARTERFINAL

Floyd County 81, Patrick County 61

Gavin Herrington scored 21 points to lead host Floyd County past Patrick County on Tuesday.

Kaiden Swortzel scored 15 points, Micah Underwood had 11 points and AJ Cantrell added 11 points for Floyd County (19-4).

Patrick County (11-14)

Penn 13, Wimbush 11, Hill 4, Smith 17, Large 2, Jessup 4, Stoval 10.

Floyd County (19-4)

Slusher 2, Turpin 7, Underwood 11, Herrington 21, Cantrell 11, R. Swortzel 6, K. Swortzel 15, Garcia 1, Cox 6, Bishop 1.

Patrick County 13 21 16 11 — 61

Floyd County 17 20 23 21 — 81

3-point goals: Patrick County 4 (Smith 2), Floyd County 6 (Underwood 2, Herrington 2, Cantrell, R. Swortzel).

REGION 2C QUARTERFINAL

Gretna 49, Martinsville 40

Gretna trailed by one point after three quarters but outscored Martinsville 16-6 in the fourth quarter to win.

The Bulldogs finished the season 11-12.

REGION 4D SEMIFINAL

Western Albemarle 77, Jefferson Forest 63

Wes Gobble had 23 points to help the host Warriors (23-3) claim a state tournament berth.

Luke Burrill andCooper Stamn each had 15 points for the Cavaliers (19-5).

REGION 3D QUARTERFINAL

Northside 65, William Byrd 56

Northside withstood a second-half rally by William Byrd to win Tuesday.

Cy Hardy led Northside (25-0) with 20 points, including going 5 of 7 from the free-throw line to help seal the game in the fourth quarter.

Northside’s Mykell Harvey had 17 points and 7 rebounds, while DJ Via added 11 against William Byrd (12-14).

William Byrd (12-14)

Childress 15, Blalock 17, Board 12, Hairston 7, Lindsay 3, English 2.

Northside (25-0)

Anthony 6, Cole 9, Hardy 20, Via 11, Harvey 17, Logan 2.

William Byrd 10 14 19 13 — 56

Northside 18 17 10 20 — 65

3-point goals: William Byrd 5 (Childress, Board 2, Hairston, Lindsay), Northside 6 (Hardy 2, Via 3, Harvey).

REGION 3D QUARTERFINAL

Cave Spring 77, Bassett 49

Stark Jones had 25 points and made five of Cave Spring's 13 3-pointers to lead the host Knights to a win.

Dylan Saunders added 21 points and Kameron Tinsley had 16 points and four 3-pointers.

REGION 3D QUARTERFINAL

Tunstall 73, Carroll County 47

The host Trojans (24-2) beat the Cavaliers (18-9) to set up a semifinal clash with Cave Spring.

REGION 1C QUARTERFINAL

Auburn 75, Covington 45

Bryce Gill scored 14 points to help host Auburn beat Covington on Tuesday.

Sam Duncan, Coahan Gordon and Michael Wilson all scored 13 points for Auburn (21-6).

Covington (12-10)

Jordan 6, Williams 2, Sammons 12, Weingner 6, Smith 7, Turner 12.

Auburn (21-6)

Warren 6, Duncan 13, Wilson 13, Royal 6, Tickle 4, Hale 2, Millirons 4, Gordon 13, Gill 14.

Covington 6 16 10 12 — 45

Auburn 20 14 21 20 — 75

3-point goals: Covington 4 ( Jordan, Sammons 2, Smith), Auburn 6 (Duncan 3, Warren 2, Wilson).

REGION 1C QUARTERFINAL

George Wythe 83, Craig County 43

Holden Luttrell (14 points), Shane Huff (12 points), Ty Campbell (12 points), Treyvon Rainey (10 points) David Goode (10 points) and Conley Martin (10 points) led the Maroons to a win.

VACA STATE QUARTERFINAL

Roanoke Valley Christian 55, Ridgeview Christian 40

Luke Somers scored 19 points to help host Roanoke Valley Christian beat Ridgeview Christian on Tuesday.

Alex Nelson added 13 points for Roanoke Valley (24-2).

Ridgeview Christian (9-15)

Nice 18, Romanin 3, Walters 19.

Roanoke Valley Christian (24-2)

Phillips 6, Somers 19, Wooten 4, Crosby 2, Bowman 1, Nelson 13, Rakes 2, Gutierrez 8.

Ridgeview Christian 6 4 17 13 — 40

Roanoke Valley Christian 17 15 15 8 — 55

3-point goals: Ridgeview Christian 3 (Nice 2, Walters), Roanoke Valley Christian 6 (Phillips, Somers 5).

BLUE RIDGE CONFERENCE QUARTERFINAL

Blue Ridge 85, North Cross 32

Shanon Simango had 12 points and 13 rebounds in the Barons' decisive victory.

GIRLS

REGION 3D QUARTERFINAL

Carroll County 86, Staunton River 15

Kalee Easter scored 25 points, including the 1,000th point in her career, to lead host Carroll County past Staunton River on Tuesday.

Jaelyn Hagee had 13 rebounds and seven steals for Carroll County (22-1).

Staunton River (5-20)

Hamren 9, Wong 2, Ferguson 4.

Carroll County (22-1)

Ervin 7, Gardner 6, Easter 25, Richardson 9, Lam 6, Lyons 6, Hagee 16, Crotts 2, Alley 9.

Staunton River 4 5 6 0 — 15

Carroll County 28 24 23 11 — 86

3-point goals: Staunton River 1 (Hamren), Carroll County 8 (Gardner 2, Easter 2, Richardson 2, Lam 2).

REGION 3D QUARTERFINAL

Cave Spring 56, Northside 43

Katie Carroll scored 13 points and made 3-pointers to help Cave Spring beat Northside on Tuesday.

Emma Jones added 11 points for Cave Spring (17-7).

Northside (10-17)

Kidd 13, Bratton 4, Martin 13, Rigney 2, Childress 6, Waller 5

Cave Spring (17-7)

O. Jones 6, Smith 8, Carroll 13, E. Jones 11, Hibbs 7, Anderson 7, Coleman 4.

Northside 7 13 15 8 — 43

Cave Spring 9 11 19 17 — 56

3-point goals: Northside 3 (Childress 2, Kidd), Cave Spring 10 (O. Jones 2, Smith, Carroll 3, E. Jones 3, Hibbs).

REGION 3D QUARTERFINAL

Lord Botetourt 68, Abingdon 32

Madilyn Winterton scored 24 points and Taylor Orange added 18 to lead the Cavaliers to a home win.

Gracie Huffard tallied 13 points for Lord Botetourt.

REGION 3D QUARTERFINAL

Magna Vista 54, Christiansburg 41

The Warriors (21-5) beat the Blue Demons to set up a semifinal game with Carroll County.

REGION 3C QUARTERFINAL

Liberty 45, Charlottesville 43

Shania Brown scored 26 points to help host Liberty (17-5) beat Charlottesville on Tuesday.

Charlottesville (12-12, 9-8)

Pierce 14, Allen 12, Floyd 6, Stavitski 4, Cabell 3, Brown 2, Beebe-Center 2.

Liberty (17-5, 9-5)

Shania Brown 26, Adams 7, Sigei 5, St. John 4, T. Brown 3

Charlottesville 11 18 8 7 — 43

Liberty 5 12 14 14 — 45

3-point goals: Charlottesville 2 (Floyd 2), Liberty 1 (Sigei).

REGION 2D QUARTERFINAL

Ridgeview 75, Marion 52

Ella Moss had 26 points for Marion in the team's loss.

REGION 1C QUARTERFINAL

Eastern Montgomery 43, Auburn 38

Madison Bruce scored 18 points to lead host Eastern Montgomery past Auburn on Tuesday.

Lilly Underwood added 12 points for Eastern Montgomery (21-5).

Auburn (10-15)

R. Rorrer 12, Harris 10, Mundy 6, Earnest 6, Christian 4.

Eastern Montgomery (21-5)

Bruce 18, Underwood 12, Akers 7, Boone 2, Felty 2, Bower 2.

Eastern Montgomery 4 15 12 12 — 43

Auburn 11 7 9 11 — 38

3-Point goals: None.

REGION 1C QUARTERFINAL

Parry McCluer 48, Galax 34

Mckenzie Hamilton had 21 points to lead host Parry McCluer past Galax on Tuesday.

Anna Claytor scored 12 points and Peyton Mohler added 11 points for Parry McCluer (22-2).

Galax (14-12)

Sturgill 7, King 4, Leonard 11, Edwards 3, Sawyers 7, Miller 2.

Parry McCluer (22-2)

Mohler 11, Claytor 12, Roberts 4, Hamilton 21.

Galax 7 6 9 12 — 34

Parry McCluer 5 10 14 19 — 48

3-point goals: Galax 4 (Leonard 3, Sawyers), Parry McCluer 1 (Hamilton).

REGION 1C QUARTERFINAL

George Wythe 70, Covington 23

Jordan Cannoy had 14 points and made four of George Wythe’s 10 3-pointers in the Maroons’ home win.

Abby Berry had 13 points and Makayan Luttrell added 12 for the Maroons, who led 24-0 after the first quarter.

VACA STATE QUARTERFINAL

Roanoke Valley Christian 65, Temple Christian 64

Amber Mioduszewski scored 23 points to help Roanoke Valley Christian beat host Temple Christian on Tuesday night.

Angelina Jones had 20 points and Alassandra Jones added 18 points for Roanoke Valley Christian (13-6).

Roanoke Valley Christian (13-6)

Ferguson 2, Al. Jones 18, An. Jones 20, Mioduszewski 23, Nixon 2.

Temple Christian (11-12)

Catalina 2, Emma ash 24, Alyssa Conner 14, Moriah Greene 22, Allen 2

10 14 17 24 — 65

10 10 22 22 — 64

3-Point goals: Roanoke Valley Christian ( Al. Jones 4, An. Jones 3), Temple Christian (Cash 1, Greene 4).