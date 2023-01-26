High school basketball roundup: Kelly's double-double helps Radford boys beat Carroll County

RADFORD — Elijah Kelly had 28 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Radford boys basketball team past Carroll County 50-44 on Wednesday night.
Gavin Cormany scored 10 points for Radford (13-1, 7-0 Three River District).
Elijah Cox scored 12 points and Bryce Smoot added 11 points for Carroll County (13-7, 3-6).
THREE RIVERS DISTRICT
Radford 50, Carroll County 44
Carroll County (13-7, 3-6)
Smoot 11, Reitzel 7, Campbell 8, Cox 12, Richardson 4, Redd 2.
Radford (13-1, 7-0)
Prioleau 2, Taylor 2, Cormany 10, Kelly 28, Woodard 8.
Carroll County 11 11 6 16 — 44
People are also reading…
Radford 7 12 11 20 — 50
3-point goals: Carroll County 5 (Smoot 2, Campbell 2, Cox), Radford 3 (Kelly, Woodard 2). JV: Radford won.
THREE RIVERS DISTRICT
Glenvar 53, James River 48
James River (11-7, 4-3)
Taylor 5, Steger 21, Moran 1, Bell 15, Toliver 3, Eastman 2.
Glenvar (11-7, 4-3)
Bolling 10, Hylton 3, Dawyot 21, Carter 3, Simmons 16.
James River 12 10 8 17 — 48
Glenvar 12 12 14 15 — 53
3-point goals: James River 8 (Taylor, Steger 6, Bell), Glenvar 6 (Bolling, Hylton, Dawyot 2, Carter 2, Simmons 2). JV: Glenvar won.
NONDISTRICT
George Wythe 98, Graham 34
Graham (6-7)
Pruitt 11, Sexton 6, Dalton 3, Roberts 7, Edwards 7.
George Wythe (14-2)
Delp 2, T. Rainey 12, Huff 17, B. Rainey 10, Kirtner 19, Goode 21, Campbell 12, Pulliam 2, Martin 3.
Graham 7 13 7 7 — 34
George Wythe 38 26 29 5 — 98
3-point goals: Graham 5 (Pruitt 2, Sexton, Dalton, Roberts), George Wythe 16 (Huff 5, Goode 5, Kirtner 3, T. Rainey 2, Martin). JV: George Wythe won.
GIRLS
THREE RIVERS DISTRICT
Glenvar 51, James River 39
Glenvar (10-8, 4-3)
R. Harris 19, Thompson 10, M. Harris 9, Keen 8, Forester 2, McMahan 2.
James River (9-8, 1-6)
Canada 19, McCullough 6, Breeding 5, Benson 3, Maydian 2, Liming 2, Crawford 2.
Glenvar 15 7 14 15 — 51
James River 7 10 6 16 — 39
3-point goals: Glenvar 1 (Harris), James River 4 (Breeding, Canada 3). JV: Glenvar won.
NONDISTRICT
Eastern Montgomery 38, Auburn 32
Eastern Montgomery (16-2)
Underwood 25, Bruce 9, Akers 4.
Auburn (9-10)
Harris 12, R. Rorrer 11, Christian 4, Earnest 3, Mundy 2.
Eastern Montgomery 7 14 6 11 — 38
Auburn 11 6 5 10 — 32
3-point goals: Eastern Montgomery 4 (Underwood 4), Auburn 1 (Harris). JV: Eastern Montgomery won.
NONDISTRICT
William Byrd 37, Hidden Valley 35
William Byrd (2-16)
Chrisley 18, Helton 5, Martin 10, Andrews 4.
Hidden Valley (3-16)
Woods 3, Tanis 16, Pearson 6, Guerrero 8, Shellnut 2.
William Byrd 6 15 4 12 — 37
Hidden Valley 10 5 9 11 — 35
3-point goals: WB 4 (Chrisley 4), Hidden Valley 2 (Woods, Tanis).