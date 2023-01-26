 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High school basketball roundup: Kelly's double-double helps Radford boys beat Carroll County

RADFORD — Elijah Kelly had 28 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Radford boys basketball team past Carroll County 50-44 on Wednesday night.

Gavin Cormany scored 10 points for Radford (13-1, 7-0 Three River District).

Elijah Cox scored 12 points and Bryce Smoot added 11 points for Carroll County (13-7, 3-6).

THREE RIVERS DISTRICT

Radford 50, Carroll County 44

Carroll County (13-7, 3-6)

Smoot 11, Reitzel 7, Campbell 8, Cox 12, Richardson 4, Redd 2.

Radford (13-1, 7-0)

Prioleau 2, Taylor 2, Cormany 10, Kelly 28, Woodard 8.

Carroll County 11 11 6 16 — 44

Radford 7 12 11 20 — 50

3-point goals: Carroll County 5 (Smoot 2, Campbell 2, Cox), Radford 3 (Kelly, Woodard 2). JV: Radford won.

THREE RIVERS DISTRICT

Glenvar 53, James River 48

James River (11-7, 4-3)

Taylor 5, Steger 21, Moran 1, Bell 15, Toliver 3, Eastman 2.

Glenvar (11-7, 4-3)

Bolling 10, Hylton 3, Dawyot 21, Carter 3, Simmons 16.

James River 12 10 8 17 — 48

Glenvar 12 12 14 15 — 53

3-point goals: James River 8 (Taylor, Steger 6, Bell), Glenvar 6 (Bolling, Hylton, Dawyot 2, Carter 2, Simmons 2). JV: Glenvar won.

NONDISTRICT

George Wythe 98, Graham 34

Graham (6-7)

Pruitt 11, Sexton 6, Dalton 3, Roberts 7, Edwards 7.

George Wythe (14-2)

Delp 2, T. Rainey 12, Huff 17, B. Rainey 10, Kirtner 19, Goode 21, Campbell 12, Pulliam 2, Martin 3.

Graham 7 13 7 7 — 34

George Wythe 38 26 29 5 — 98

3-point goals: Graham 5 (Pruitt 2, Sexton, Dalton, Roberts), George Wythe 16 (Huff 5, Goode 5, Kirtner 3, T. Rainey 2, Martin). JV: George Wythe won.

GIRLS

THREE RIVERS DISTRICT

Glenvar 51, James River 39

Glenvar (10-8, 4-3)

R. Harris 19, Thompson 10, M. Harris 9, Keen 8, Forester 2, McMahan 2.

James River (9-8, 1-6)

Canada 19, McCullough 6, Breeding 5, Benson 3, Maydian 2, Liming 2, Crawford 2.

Glenvar 15 7 14 15 — 51

James River 7 10 6 16 — 39

3-point goals: Glenvar 1 (Harris), James River 4 (Breeding, Canada 3). JV: Glenvar won.

NONDISTRICT

Eastern Montgomery 38, Auburn 32

Eastern Montgomery (16-2)

Underwood 25, Bruce 9, Akers 4.

Auburn (9-10)

Harris 12, R. Rorrer 11, Christian 4, Earnest 3, Mundy 2.

Eastern Montgomery 7 14 6 11 — 38

Auburn 11 6 5 10 — 32

3-point goals: Eastern Montgomery 4 (Underwood 4), Auburn 1 (Harris). JV: Eastern Montgomery won.

NONDISTRICT

William Byrd 37, Hidden Valley 35

William Byrd (2-16)

Chrisley 18, Helton 5, Martin 10, Andrews 4.

Hidden Valley (3-16)

Woods 3, Tanis 16, Pearson 6, Guerrero 8, Shellnut 2.

William Byrd 6 15 4 12 — 37

Hidden Valley 10 5 9 11 — 35

3-point goals: WB 4 (Chrisley 4), Hidden Valley 2 (Woods, Tanis).

