High school basketball roundup: Leitch scores 20 points to lead Alleghany girls past James River

BUCHANAN — Bryce Leitch scored 20 points to help the Alleghany girls basketball team beat James River 53-47 on Monday.

Kendell Keene added 14 points for Alleghany (9-5, 2-3 Three Rivers District).

Sydnee Breeding scored 15 points and Caitlin Canada added 11 for James River (9-5, 1-4).

THREE RIVERS DISTRICT

Alleghany 53, James River 47

Alleghany (9-5, 2-3)

Leitch 20, Keene 14, Cash 7, Nicely 7, Fridley 5.

James River (9-5, 1-4)

Breeding 15, Canada 11, Maydian 5, Benson 4, Davis 4, McCullough 4, Thompson 2, Liming 2.

Alleghany 7 17 12 14 — 53

James River 14 12 13 8 — 47

3-point goals: Alleghany 5 (Leitch 4, Cash), James River 3 (Breeding 3).

BOYS

NONDISTRICT

Carroll County 62, Grayson County 35

Carroll County (10-3)

B. Smoot 13, Reitzel 6, Campbell 3, Talley 9, Cox 19, Richardson 10, Redd 2.

Grayson County (2-10)

Gillespie 3, Mav. Goad 13, Phipps 3, Cheeks 2, Dowel 7, Weatherman 2, Phipps 7, Simpson 2.

Grayson County 8 8 7 12 — 35

Carroll County 16 14 19 13 — 62

3-point goals: Carroll County 9 (B. Smoot 2, Campbell, Talley 3, Cox, Richardson 2), Grayson County 1 (Phipps). JV: Carroll County won.

