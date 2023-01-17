High school basketball roundup: Leitch scores 20 points to lead Alleghany girls past James River

BUCHANAN — Bryce Leitch scored 20 points to help the Alleghany girls basketball team beat James River 53-47 on Monday.
Kendell Keene added 14 points for Alleghany (9-5, 2-3 Three Rivers District).
Sydnee Breeding scored 15 points and Caitlin Canada added 11 for James River (9-5, 1-4).
THREE RIVERS DISTRICT
Alleghany 53, James River 47
Alleghany (9-5, 2-3)
Leitch 20, Keene 14, Cash 7, Nicely 7, Fridley 5.
James River (9-5, 1-4)
Breeding 15, Canada 11, Maydian 5, Benson 4, Davis 4, McCullough 4, Thompson 2, Liming 2.
Alleghany 7 17 12 14 — 53
People are also reading…
James River 14 12 13 8 — 47
3-point goals: Alleghany 5 (Leitch 4, Cash), James River 3 (Breeding 3).
BOYS
NONDISTRICT
Carroll County 62, Grayson County 35
Carroll County (10-3)
B. Smoot 13, Reitzel 6, Campbell 3, Talley 9, Cox 19, Richardson 10, Redd 2.
Grayson County (2-10)
Gillespie 3, Mav. Goad 13, Phipps 3, Cheeks 2, Dowel 7, Weatherman 2, Phipps 7, Simpson 2.
Grayson County 8 8 7 12 — 35
Carroll County 16 14 19 13 — 62
3-point goals: Carroll County 9 (B. Smoot 2, Campbell, Talley 3, Cox, Richardson 2), Grayson County 1 (Phipps). JV: Carroll County won.