High school basketball roundup: Lord Botetourt boys beat Floyd County

FLOYD — Jackson Crawford scored 19 points and Evan Bannwart added 17 points as the Lord Botetourt boys basketball team defeated Floyd County 69-66 on Tuesday night.
After Lord Botetourt (3-1) missed a free throw with 2.7 seconds left, Floyd County’s Rylan Swortzel tried to turn and pass the ball to a teammate at half court but overthrew his teammate.
Blake Lovern had 13 points for Lord Botetourt.
Micah Underwood of Floyd County (3-1) scored 21 points. Gavin Herrington added 11 points, seven rebounds and five assists.
BOYS
Lord Botetourt 69, Floyd County 66
Floyd County (3-1)
Turpin 5, Underwood 21, Cockram 3, Herrington 11, Cantrell 10, R. Swortzel 8, K. Swortzel 8
Lord Botetourt (3-1)
Meade 10, Dowdy 3, Kidd 2, Crawford 19, Bannwart 17, Lovern 13, Edwards 5.
Floyd County 20 11 17 18 — 66
Lord Botetourt 13 14 24 18 — 69
3-point goals: Floyd County 9 (Underwood 5, Herrington 3, Cantrell), Lord Botetourt 8 (Dowdy, Crawford 2, Banwart 3, Lovern 2). JV: Lord Botetourt Won.
Christiansburg 64, Pulaski 60
Christiansburg (1-5)
Robinson 22, Calloway 10, Velickovic 9, Blount 7, Mills 4, Gandww 4, McCrea 4.
Pulaski (0-3)
O’Neal 22, Green 11, O’Dell 8, Reed 7, Turner 6.
Christiansburg 12 17 12 23 — 64
Pulaski 17 11 12 20 — 60
3-point goals: Christiansburg 3 (Calloway 2, Velickovic), Pulaski 4 (O’Neal 4). JV: Pulaski won.
Fort Chiswell 81, Grayson County 47
Fort Chiswell (4-0)
Sutphin 2, Cooper 6, Tomlinson 19, Billings 2, Kelly 3, Kennedy 5, Self 8, Stoots 5. Norris 29, Felts 2.
Grayson County (0-2)
Sindler 8, Dowel 17, Phipps 3, Maverik Goad 5, Walls 3, Makray Goad 1, Simpson 10.
Grayson County 10 12 4 21 — 47
Fort Chiswell 13 26 21 21 — 81
3-point goals: Grayson County: 3 (Austin Dowell, Phipps, Walls), Fort Chiswell 4 (Tomilson 3, Norris). JV: Fort Chiswell won
Patrick Henry 84, Salem 59
Salem (3-4)
Moyer 7, Coe 4, Davidson 3, Carver 6, Foxx 9, Brown 16, Scales 2, Fields 8, White 2.
Patrick Henry (4-1)
Calloway 2, Lipford 18, Yarmah 22, Derey 12, Smith 10, Beasley 2, Edwards 8, Johnson 10.
Salem 16 17 15 9 — 50
Patrick Henry 31 19 16 18 — 74
3-point goals: Salem 3 (Moyer, Foxx, Brown), Patrick Henry 14 (Lipford 5, Yarmah 2, Derey 3, Smith 2, Edwards 2). JV: Patrick Henry won.
Narrows 66 Eastern Montgomery 28
Narrows (3-1)
Mcglothlin 2, Owens 12, Perdue 4, L Smith 10, Pruett 23, Shepherd 5, Middelton 1, Holmes 5, C Smith 4.
Eastern Montgomery (0-5)
Bruce 5, Caldwell 9, Sutphin 2, Underwood 4, Betz1, Brown 5, Lawson 2.
Narrows 21 22 20 3 — 66
Eastern Montgomery 8 6 11 3 — 28
3-point goals: Narrows 4 (Shepherd, Pruett, Smith, Owens) Eastern Montgomery 4 ( Caldwell 3, Bruce)
GIRLS
James River 50, Rockbridge 38
Rockbridge (1-2)
Bouchard 14, Mulitalo 8, R. Hines 5, Clark 5, Dameron 2, Moore 2, Dahl 2.
James River (5-1)
Canada 21, McCullough 10, Thompson 7, Crawford 5, Benson 4, Maydian 2, Breeding 1.
Rockbridge 5 7 14 12 — 38
James River 14 13 7 16 — 50
3-point goals: Rockbridge 6 (Bouchard 4, R. Hines, Clark), James River 2 (Crawford, Thompson).
Patrick Henry 47, Salem 37
Patrick Henry (3-2)
Cook 9, Beasley 6, Ad Gibson 8, An Gibson 10, Nichols 2, Banks 5, Breedlove 7.
Salem (1-6)
Robitson 8, Custer 7, Green 5, Bayne 2, Crawley 13, Smith 2.
Patrick Henry 20 9 13 5 — 47
Salem 12 9 11 5 — 37
Patrick Henry 4 (Cook, Breedlove, Beasley 2), Salem 3 ( Robitson 2, Crawley). JV: Patrick Henry won.
Auburn 40, Bland 38
Auburn (1-4)
R Rorrer 13, Christian 11, Mundy 6, Underwood 5, Harris 3, Earnest 2.
Bland (2-3)
M Tindall 12, D Sanders 9, B Sanders 7, Dillow 4, Meadows 4, Sandlin 2.
Auburn 15 9 2 14 — 40
Bland 7 13 15 3 — 38
3-point goals: Auburn 3 (Christian 2, R Rorrer), Bland 1 (M Tindall). JV: Bland won.
Fort Chiswell 68, Grayson County49
Fort Chiswell (2-2)
Akers 3, Brown 3, M. King 5, K. King 14, Jackson 28, Robinson 12, Caldwell 3.
Grayson County (2-3)
C. Wilson 8, Shupe 1, Pope 12, Conklin 8, Bennett 6, Clontz 14.
Fort Chiswell 23 15 8 22 — 68
Grayson County 2 17 20 10 — 49
3-point goals: Grayson County 3 ( Wilson 2, Conklin), Fort Chiswell 12 (Brown, M. King, K. King, Jackson 6, Robinson 3)
Patrick County 53, Halifax County 40
Halifax County(4-2)
Seamster 21, Harlow 6, Hankins 4, Chaney 4, Clairborne 3, Woody-Giggetts 2.
Patrick County (4-1)
Hazard 17, Penn 11, Mitchell 10, Wimbush 7, Hill 6, Ja Moore 2.
Halifax County 14 7127 — 40
Patrick County11 12 9 21 — 53
3-point goals: Halifax County 2 ( Seamster 2), Patrick County 6 ( Hazard 5, Penn).
Parry McCluer 47, Craig County 19
Parry McCluer (4-1)
Conner 3, Mohler 2, Claytor 19, Roberts 6, Hamilton 4, Emore 6, Turner 7.
Craig County (1-5)
Ratliff 2, Gregory 6, Fisher 3, Fisher 2, Underwood 6.
Parry McCluer 18 13 6 10 — 47
Craig County 0 4 6 9 — 19
3-point goals: Parry McCluer 1 (T. Turner). JV: Parry McCluer won.