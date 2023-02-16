Lord Botetourt senior guard Jackson Crawford was named the Blue Ridge District boys basketball player of the year.

Northside's Bill Pope was named the coach of the year.

Lord Botetourt senior guard Tyler Meade joined Crawford on the all-district first team. Northside had three first-team selections: senior guard Lawrence Cole, sophomore guard Cy Hardy and sophomore guard Mykell Harvey.

The all-district first team also included: William Fleming junior guard Javon Walker, Franklin County senior forward Eli Foutz and William Fleming junior guard Isaac Higgs.

The all-district second team included: Franklin County's Randy Clark, Lord Botetourt's Evan Bannwart, Northside's Jayden Smith, Staunton River's Vari Austin and Zay Childress, William Byrd's Jaiden Childress, Isaiah Board and Israel Hairston, and William Fleming's Miles Wilson.

BOYS

Northside claims Blue Ridge title

In a back-and-forth game, the Northside boys basketball team beat visiting William Fleming 51-48 in the Blue Ridge District championship on Wednesday night.

Lawrence Cole scored 20 points and Cy Hardy had 16 points as Northside's guards attacked the rim. Center Jayden Smith added 10 rebounds for the Vikings (24-0, 10-0 Blue Ridge District).

Jaron Walker led William Fleming (17-7, 7-3) with 21 points on an array of drives and pull-up jumpers.

BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT FINAL

Northside 51, William Fleming 48

William Fleming (17-7, 7-3)

Wilson 2, English 2, Walker 21, Beck 6, Johnson 4, Dillard 4, Chrisp 7, Higgs 6.

Northside (24-0, 10-0)

Cole 20, Hardy 16, J. Smith 2, Harvey 9, Logan 4.

William Fleming;9;14;12;13;—;48

Northside;6;16;15;14;—;51

3-point goals: William Fleming 3 (Walker 2, Chrisp), Northside 3 (Hardy 2, Logan).

Auburn advances to MED final

Samuel Duncan scored 23 points, including five 3-pointers, to help host Auburn beat Bland County 88-55 in the Mountain Empire District semifinals on Tuesday night.

Michael Wilson had 16 points and Jaxon Warren added 15 points for Auburn (20-5, 13-3).

Auburn will play George Wythe (21-2, 11-1) in the Mountain Empire District championship game on Saturday at Galax High School.

MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT SEMIFINALS

Auburn 88, Bland County 55

Bland County (17-8, 10-5)

Walters 2, Hall 2, James 13, Boone 3, Smith 3, Nolley 11, Pauley 8, Thompson 7, Boone 6.

Auburn (20-5, 13-3)

Warren 15, Duncan 23, Wilson 16, Royal 9, Tickle 4, Millirons 4, Gordon 9, Gill 8.

Bland County;9;15;19;12;—;55

Auburn;21;26;20;21;—;88

3-point goals: Bland County 5 (Smith, Nolley, Pauley 2, Thompson), Auburn 11 (Duncan 5, Royal 3, Warren 3).

MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT SEMIFINALS

George Wythe 74, Grayson County 50

Grayson County (7-14, 5-7)

Gillespie 16, Dowell 19, Phipps 3, Mac. Goad 4, Mav. Goad 4, Simpson 2, Weatherman 2.

George Wythe (21-2, 11-1)

Delp 6, T. Rainey 9, Huff 9, B. Rainey 16, Kirtner 3, Goode 12, Campbell 9, Pulliam 3, Martin 7.

Grayson County;7;13;20;10;—;50

George Wythe;24;20;14;16;—;74

3-point goals: Grayson County 5 (Gillespie 2, Dowell 2, Phipps), George Wythe 7 (Delp 2, T. Rainey, B. Rainey, Goode 2, Martin).

GIRLS

LB's Winterton named district POY

Lord Botetourt sophomore guard Madilyn Winterton was named the Blue Ridge District girls basketball player of the year.

William Fleming's Richard Wilson was named the coach of the year.

Lord Botetourt junior guards Taylor Orange and Ainsley Anderson joined Winterton on the all-district first team. William Fleming had three first team selections: Deasia Priest, Amari Worsham and Signae Houston.

Franklin County sophomore guard Kenzie Board and William Byrd senior guard Sophia Chrisley rounded out the first team.

The all-district second team included: Franklin County's Maddie Caron and Chelsey Harris, Lord Botetourt's Gracie Huffard, Northside's Nivea Childress and Jada Waller, Staunton River's Maddie Hamren and Ayla Farr, William Byrd's Alexis Helton and William Fleming's Jada Patterson.

NONCONFERENCE

North Cross 52, Chatham Hall 24

North Cross (14-5)

Schaefer 24, Teter 15, Hash 2, Garrison 10, Ruiz-Gonzalez 1.

Chatham Hall (5-16)

Zhang 2, Bennison 12, Garcia 1, Deigl 1, Busbee 8.

North Cross;20;6;12;14;—;52

Chatham Hall;7;8;3;6;—;24

3- point goals: North Cross 10 (Schaefer 3, Garrison 2, Teter 5), Chatham Hall 1 (Busbee).