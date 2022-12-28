High school basketball roundup: Mays scores 22 points to help Rockbridge County boys upset James River

BUCHANAN — Brandon Mays led all scorers with 22 points to help the Rockbridge County boys basketball team defeat James River 67-62 on Tuesday night.
Matthew Burkhart scored 13 points for Rockbridge County (2-7).
Sam Bell scored 21 points and Ryan Steger added 18 points for James River (7-2).
Rockbridge County 67, James River 62
Rockbridge County (2-7)
Mays 22, Hurdley 8, Poindexter 4, Burkhart 13, Lambert 8, Say 6, Stotzer 1, Mulitola 5.
James River (7-2)
Taylor 8, Steger 18, Moran 4, Bell 21, Toliver 9, Fowler 2.
Rockbridge County 20 14 14 19 — 67
James River 12 15 14 21 — 62
3-point goals: James River 6 (Taylor, Steger 2, Bell 3), Rockbridge County 7 (Mays 3, Hurdley 2, Lambert 2). JV: Rockbridge County won.
GIRLS
Auburn 60, Covington 21
Auburn (3-6)
Christian 15, R. Rorrer 14, Harris 12, Earnest 8, Mundy 6, Marshall 4, C. Rorrer 1.
Covington (0-7)
L. Bragg 12, Wall 4, S. Bragg 3, Reynolds 2.
Auburn 15 17 16 12 — 60
Covington 7 0 12 2 — 21
3-point goals: Covington 1 (S. Bragg). JV: Auburn won.
Liberty 51, Wilson Memorial 48
Liberty (8-0)
St. John 17, Brown 12, Sigei 8, Adams 8, T. Brown 6.
Wilson Memorial (5-4)
Norman 19, Robinson 12, Bradley 8, Payne 7, Taylor 2.
Liberty 5 21 15 10 — 51
Wilson Memorial 6 18 10 14 — 48
3-point goals: Liberty 5 (St. John 3, Sigei 2), Wilson Memorial 6 (Norman 5, Payne). JV: Wilson won.
James River 43, Rockbridge County 40
James River (7-1)
Canada 17, Davis 11, McCullough 8, Crawford 3, Benson 2, Thompson 2.
Rockbridge County (1-7)
Clark 13, Bouchard 9, Mulitalo 7, Erksine 5, Dahl 4, R. Hines 2.
James River 12 8 10 13 — 43
Rockbridge 6 10 10 14 — 40
3-point goals: James River 3 (Crawford, Canada, Davis), Rockbridge 4 (Bouchard 2, Clark 2). JV: Rockbridge won.