 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Northwest ACE Hardware

High school basketball roundup: Mays scores 22 points to help Rockbridge County boys upset James River

  • 0

BUCHANAN — Brandon Mays led all scorers with 22 points to help the Rockbridge County boys basketball team defeat James River 67-62 on Tuesday night.

Matthew Burkhart scored 13 points for Rockbridge County (2-7).

Sam Bell scored 21 points and Ryan Steger added 18 points for James River (7-2).

Rockbridge County 67, James River 62

Rockbridge County (2-7)

Mays 22, Hurdley 8, Poindexter 4, Burkhart 13, Lambert 8, Say 6, Stotzer 1, Mulitola 5.

James River (7-2)

Taylor 8, Steger 18, Moran 4, Bell 21, Toliver 9, Fowler 2.

Rockbridge County 20 14 14 19 — 67

People are also reading…

James River 12 15 14 21 — 62

3-point goals: James River 6 (Taylor, Steger 2, Bell 3), Rockbridge County 7 (Mays 3, Hurdley 2, Lambert 2). JV: Rockbridge County won.

GIRLS

Auburn 60, Covington 21

Auburn (3-6)

Christian 15, R. Rorrer 14, Harris 12, Earnest 8, Mundy 6, Marshall 4, C. Rorrer 1.

Covington (0-7)

L. Bragg 12, Wall 4, S. Bragg 3, Reynolds 2.

Auburn 15 17 16 12 — 60

Covington 7 0 12 2 — 21

3-point goals: Covington 1 (S. Bragg). JV: Auburn won.

Liberty 51, Wilson Memorial 48

Liberty (8-0)

St. John 17, Brown 12, Sigei 8, Adams 8, T. Brown 6.

Wilson Memorial (5-4)

Norman 19, Robinson 12, Bradley 8, Payne 7, Taylor 2.

Liberty 5 21 15 10 — 51

Wilson Memorial 6 18 10 14 — 48

3-point goals: Liberty 5 (St. John 3, Sigei 2), Wilson Memorial 6 (Norman 5, Payne). JV: Wilson won.

James River 43, Rockbridge County 40

James River (7-1)

Canada 17, Davis 11, McCullough 8, Crawford 3, Benson 2, Thompson 2.

Rockbridge County (1-7)

Clark 13, Bouchard 9, Mulitalo 7, Erksine 5, Dahl 4, R. Hines 2.

James River 12 8 10 13 — 43

Rockbridge 6 10 10 14 — 40

3-point goals: James River 3 (Crawford, Canada, Davis), Rockbridge 4 (Bouchard 2, Clark 2). JV: Rockbridge won.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

"It's just amazing" Luka Doncic on his historic 60-pt triple-double for the Mavs

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert