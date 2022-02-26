 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High School Basketball Roundup: Millirons leads Auburn over George Wythe in Region 1C semis

  • 0
RINER — Auburn's boys basketball team faced a challenge at halftime Friday night in its Region 1C semifinal against George Wythe.

It was time for Ethan Millirons to go to work.

The senior guard scored 34 points, including 17 in the second half, as Auburn pulled away for a 67-48 victory that earned the Eagles a berth in the VHSL Class 1 quarterfinals.

Samuel Duncan added 12 points for Auburn (18-8), which will play Fort Chiswell in Tuesday's region final scheduled for Rockbridge County High School.

The winner will play at home March 4 against the Region 1 runner-up in a state quarterfinal.

Ty Campbell scored 15 points for George Wythe (9-16).

GEORGE WYTHE (9-16)

Huff 7, T.Rainey 3, Delp 8, B.Rainey 11, Campbell 15, Luttrell 4.

AUBURN (18-8)

Sutphin 3, Duncan 12, Wilson 4, E.Millirons 34, Tickle 4, N.Millirons 7, Gill 3.

G.Wythe;13;8;11;16;—;48

Auburn;14;13;18;22;—;67

3-point goals: George Wythe 6 (Huff 2, Delp 2, T.Rainey, Campbell), Auburn 2 (E.Millirons, N.Millirons).

GIRLS

VACA STATE

Blue Ridge Christian 63, Roanoke Valley Christian 59

FOREST — Angelina Jones scored 30 points but the Eagles' hopes of a state title vanished in a semifinal at Timberlake Christian School.

Makenna Secrist led Blue Ridge Christian with 29 points, while Callie Paradzinski had 17.

Amber Mioduszewski added 18 points for RVC, which played for third place on Saturday.

ROANOKE VALLEY CHRISTIAN

Angelina Jones 30, Mioduszewski 18, Alassandra Jones 8, Ferguson 2, Woffard 1.

BLUE RIDGE CHRISTIAN

Secrist 29, Paradzinski 17, Hawk 1, Bronk 1, Warner 9, Kirkland 6.

Roanoke Valley Chr.;11;14;13;21;—;59

Blue Ridge Chr.;13;11;17;22;—;63

3-point goals: Roanoke Valley Christian 5 (Angelina Jones 5), Blue Ridge Christian 1 (Secrist).

