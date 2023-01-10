High school basketball roundup: Mundy and Rorrer both get a double-double to help lift Auburn girls past Glenvar

RINER — Morgan Mundy had 13 points, 10 rebounds, eight steals, four assists and two blocks to lead the Auburn girls basketball team past Glenvar 42-38 on Monday.
Rhyland Rorrer added 13 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks for Auburn (4-8, 2-3).
Rhyan Harris scored 15 points and Mckenzie Harris added 13 points for Glenvar (6-5, 1-1).
NON-DISTRICT
Auburn 42 Glenvar 38
Glenvar (6-5, 1-1)
R. Harris 15, M. Harris 13, Thompson 8, Keen 2.
Auburn (4-8, 2-3)
Mundy 13, R. Rorrer 11, Harris 9, Christian 7, Earnest 2.
Glenvar 11 4 9 14 — 38
Auburn 9 12 9 12 — 42
3-point goals: None. JV: Auburn won.
GIRLS
THREE RIVERS DISTRICT
Floyd County 61, Radford 20
Floyd County (9-3, 3-0)
Bond 15, Hylton 13, C. Thompson 7, Blevins 7, Wade 6, Harman 5, K. Thompson 4, Hamlin 2, Snavely 2.
Radford (3-9, 0-3)
Owens 7, Fender 6, Mar. Weltens 3, Mag. Weltens 2, Burton 2.
Floyd County 17 11 20 13 — 61
Radford 8 3 4 5 — 20
3-point goals: Floyd 2 (Bond, C. Thompson), Floyd County 1 (Mar. Weltens).
SEMINOLE DISTRICT
Liberty 56, Heritage 14
Heritage (4-7, 1-4)
Steadman 4, Powell 3, Hall 2, Peterson 2, Coles 2, Garvin 1.
Liberty (11-1, 4-1)
C. St. John 18, I. Sigei 15, Whorley 9, S. Brown 8, Adams 4, T. Brown 2.
Heritage 2 6 4 2 — 14
Liberty 10 23 10 13 — 56
3-point goals: Liberty 9 (St. John 4, Whorley 3, Sigei 2). JV: Liberty Won.
NON-DISTRICT
James River 54, Hidden Valley 35
James River (8-3, 0-2)
Canada 27, Breeding 10, Maydian 6, McCullough 6, Benson 4, Crawford 1.
Hidden Valley (3-10, 0-4)
Tanis 23, Pearson 12.
James River 8 14 17 15 — 54
Hidden Valley 11 4 13 7 — 35
3-point goals: James River 6 (Breeding 3, Canada 3), Hidden Valley 4 (Tanis 4). JV: Hidden Valley won.
Alyssa Irvin scored 29 points to lead the Carrol County girls basketball team past Salisbury (N.C.) 55-40 in High Point N.C. on Saturday.
NON-DISTRICT
Carroll County 55, Salisbury (N.C.) 40
Salisbury (N.C.) (11-2, 4-0)
Noble 13, Bryant 27.
Carroll County (11-1, 2-0)
Ervin 29, Easter 5, Richardson 3, Hagee 7, Alley 11.
Salisbury (N.C.) 6 9 16 9 — 40
Carroll County 12 12 16 15 — 55
3-point goals: Salisbury (N.C.) 5 (Noble, Bryant 4), Carroll County 7 (Ervin 5, Hagee, Alley).