High school basketball roundup: Mundy's double-double leads Auburn girls past George Wythe

RINER — Madison Harris scored 15 points to help the Auburn girls basketball team beat George Wythe 41-34 on Friday.
Morgan Mundy scored 11 points and had 11 steals, which helped her reach 100 career steals, for Auburn (8-9, 5-4 Mountain Empire District).
Auburn’s Rhyland Rorrer had 16 rebounds, which helped her reach the 100 career rebounds milestone.
Amarrah Carter-Bennett scored seven points for George Wythe (11-4, 7-1).
Auburn 41, George Wythe 34
George Wythe (11-4, 7-1)
Carter-Bennett 7, Repass 6, Malavolti 6, Luttrell 5, Wolfe 3, Cannoy 3, Scott 2, Faulkner 2.
Auburn (8-9, 5-4)
Harris 15, Mundy 11, Rorrer 5, Christian 5, Marshall 3, Earnest 2.
G. Wythe;3;8;13;10;—;34
Auburn;10;6;8;17;—;41
3-point goals: George Wythe 2 (Cannoy, Repass), Auburn 1 (Harris). JV: George Wythe won.
GIRLS
BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT
William Fleming 71, William Byrd 20
William Byrd (1-15, 0-6)
Chrisley 8, Martin 5, Andrews 5, Johnson 2.
William Fleming (11-4, 5-0)
Houston 16, Xing 3, Hawkins 2, Tate 5, Patterson 9, Morris 8, Priest 15, Worsham 13.
William Byrd;6;5;9;0;—;20
William Fleming;30;12;13;16;—;71
3-point goals: William Byrd 3 (Chrisley 2, Andrews), William Fleming 8 (Houston 3, Xing, Patterson, Priest 2, Worsham).
BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT
Franklin County 42, Northside 30
Franklin County (10-7, 4-1)
L. Board 2, K. Board 8, Lester 6, Preston 10, K. Copeland 3, Caron 8, Harris, 5.
Northside (7-11, 2-3)
Kidd 9, Bratton 6, Martin 4, Rigney 3, Waller 8.
Franklin Co.;12;8;9;13;—;42
Northside;7;9;6;8;—;30
3-point goals: Northside 5 (Kidd 2, Rigney, Waller 2). JV: Northside won.
RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT
Patrick Henry 63, Hidden Valley 19
Hidden Valley (3-14, 0-8)
Woods 2, Tanis 13, Pearson 2, Guerrero 2.
Patrick Henry (12-4, 6-2)
Cook 22, D. Banks 5, Beasley 7, Ad. Gibson 16, An. Gibson 2, A. Banks 4, Lawrence 2, Breedlove 5.
Hidden Valley;7;0;5;7;—;19
Patrick Henry;24;11;19;9;—;63
3-point goals: Hidden Valley 2 (Tanis 2), Patrick Henry 3 (Beasley 1, Cook 2).
RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT
Salem 65, Christiansburg 44
Christiansburg (11-6, 2-6)
Haley 2, Kane 12, Akers 3, Wilburn 2, Hoover 16, Russell 2, Mullins 1, Harris 6.
Salem (10-6, 3-5)
Adkins 9, Custer 12, Green 17, Crawley 6, Rider 9, Bayne 8, Wynn 4.
C'burg;15;6;9;14;—;44
Salem;18;12;15;20;—;65
3-point goals: Salem 3 (Bayne 2, Adkins), Christiansburg 2 (Hoover, Akers). JV: Salem won.
RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT
Cave Spring 73, Blacksburg 51
Blacksburg (9-8, 4-4)
Mathena 6, Mann 2, Jones 6, Brawley 6, Ferguson 15, Price 14, Miller 2.
Cave Spring (14-3, 5-2)
Holland 2, O. Jones 5, Smith 8, Carroll 10, E. Jones 16, Hibbs 15, Anderson 13, Coleman 4.
Blacksburg;16;19;10;6;—;51
Cave Spring;16;19;26;12;—;73
3-point goals: Blacksburg 3 (Ferguson 3), Cave Spring 7 (Carroll 2, E Jones 4, Hibbs). JV: Blacksburg won.
PIONEER DISTRICT
Parry McCluer 41, Narrows 28
Narrows (6-10, 2-3)
Helvey 9, Bowles 3, Robertson 8, Spencer 4, Howard 2, Cook 2.
Parry McCluer (12-2, 4-1)
Mohler 3, Claytor 14, Roberts 2, Hamilton 8, Emore 12, Turner 2.
Narrows;9;14;0;5;—;28
P. McCluer;11;9;10;11;—;41
3-point goals: Narrows 3 (Helvey 3), Parry McCluer 2 (Mohler, Emore). JV: Narrows won.
NONDISTRICT
Eastern Montgomery 61, James River 37
Eastern Montgomery (15-2)
Bruce 27, Underwood 11, Boone 11, Akers 6, Gadd 4, Felty 2.
James River (9-7)
Maydian 13, Breeding 7, Canada 7, Liming 6, Davis 4.
EastMont;22;11;9;19;—;61
James River;8;7;15;7;—;37
3-point goals: Eastern Montgomery 6 (Bruce 3, Boone 2, Underwood), James River 5 (Maydian 2, Breeding 2, Davis).
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
Grayson County 52, Giles 49, OT
Giles (0-14, 0-7)
Frazier 19, Pouthat 8, Mitcham 5, Bowles 11, A. Price 1, M. Price 5.
Grayson County (6-9, 2-5)
C. Wilson 15, A. Wilson 4, Conklin 12, Parks 9, Ramey 3, Clontz 9.
Giles;6;14;8;18;3;—;49
Grayson;6;7;14;19;6;—;52
3-point goals: Giles 2 (Frazier, M. Price), Grayson County 1 (C. Wilson). JV: Giles won.
BLUE RIDGE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
North Cross 51, Eastern Mennonite 38
Eastern Mennonite (7-6, 1-3)
Seibert 15, Dareus 16, Solomon 7.
North Cross (6-2, 1-2)
Schaefer 24, Teter 7, Hash 4, Daniels 2, Garrison 7, Brown 3 Overton 4.
E. Mennonite;10;7;8;13;—;38
North Cross;16;16;19;0;—;51
3-point goals: Eastern Mennonite 6 (Seibert 3, Dareus 3), North Cross 8 (Schaefer 6, Teter, Garrison).
BOYS
PIONEER DISTRICT
Narrows 63, Parry McCluer 52
Narrows (14-3, 9-0)
Mcglothlin 17, Pruett 24, Owens 4, L. Smith 12, Shepherd 2, C. Smith 4.
Parry McCluer (11-2, 3-1)
Cook 22, Glass 4, Houch 10, Catlett 7, Snider 9.
Narrows;11;19;16;15;—;63
P. McCluer;4;16;11;21;—;52
3-point goals: Narrows 9 (McGlothlin 5, Pruett 3, L. Smith), Parry McCluer 4 (Cook 2, Houch 2).
BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT
Northside 58, Franklin County 45
Northside (16-0, 5-0)
Anthony 5, Cole 15, Hardy 12, Garrison 2, Crawford 12, Logan 12.
Franklin County (9-8, 2-3)
Holland 3, Mattox 8, Hairston 2, McHeimer 2, Harvey 13, Clark 5, Foutz 6, Mullins 6.
Northside;18;12;7;21;—;58
Franklin Co.;9;11;16;9;—;45
3-point goals: Northside 11 (Anthony, Cole, Hardy 2, Crawford 4, Logan 3), Franklin County 7 (Mattox 2, Harvey 3, Foutz 2).
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
Grayson County 68, Giles 55
Giles (3-10, 1-8)
Pennington 5, Hansen 7, Price 2, Simpson 6, Miller 5, Muncey 3, Wilcoxson 17, Williams 10.
Grayson County (4-10, 3-4)
Gillespie 19, Mav. Goad 8, Phipps 17, Cheeks 9, Dowell 9, Weatherman 4, Mac. Goad 2.
Grayson;12;19;16;21;—;68
Giles;9;10;20;16;—;55
3-point goals: Giles 6 (Pennington, Wilcoxson 2, Williams 3), Grayson County 10 (Phipps 3, Gillespie 2, Mav. Goad 2, Cheeks 3). JV: Grayson County won.
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
Auburn 65, George Wythe 52
George Wythe (12-2, 7-1)
Delp 2, T. Rainey 2, Huff 12, B. Rainey 14, Kirtner 3, Goode 12, Campbell 7.
Auburn (14-3, 8-1)
Warren 3, Duncan 8, Wilson 1, DeHart 6, Royal 2, Millirons 20, Hale 5, Gordon 16, Gill 4.
G. Wythe;13;19;11;9;—;52
Auburn;16;17;16;16;—;65
3-point goals: George Wythe 3 (B. Rainey, Kirtner, Goode), Auburn 3 (Warren, Duncan, Millirons). JV: Auburn won.
THREE RIVERS DISTRICT
Glenvar 57, Carroll County 53
Carroll County (14-4, 3-4)
B. Smoot 1, Br. Smoot 24, Reitzel 5, Cox 16, Richardson 5.
Glenvar (9-7, 3-3)
Hutchison 5, Bolling 2, Ford 8, Hylton 2, Dawyot 28, Carter 9, Simmons 3.
Carroll Co.;10;7;12;24;—;53
Glenvar;11;18;13;15;—;57
3-point goals: Carroll County 9 (Br. Smoot 6, Reitzel, Cox, Richardson), Glenvar 3 (Dawyot 2, Simmons). JV: Glenvar won.