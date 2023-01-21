 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

High school basketball roundup: Mundy's double-double leads Auburn girls past George Wythe

RINER — Madison Harris scored 15 points to help the Auburn girls basketball team beat George Wythe 41-34 on Friday.

Morgan Mundy scored 11 points and had 11 steals, which helped her reach 100 career steals, for Auburn (8-9, 5-4 Mountain Empire District).

Auburn’s Rhyland Rorrer had 16 rebounds, which helped her reach the 100 career rebounds milestone.

Amarrah Carter-Bennett scored seven points for George Wythe (11-4, 7-1).

Auburn 41, George Wythe 34

George Wythe (11-4, 7-1)

Carter-Bennett 7, Repass 6, Malavolti 6, Luttrell 5, Wolfe 3, Cannoy 3, Scott 2, Faulkner 2.

Auburn (8-9, 5-4)

Harris 15, Mundy 11, Rorrer 5, Christian 5, Marshall 3, Earnest 2.

G. Wythe;3;8;13;10;—;34

Auburn;10;6;8;17;—;41

3-point goals: George Wythe 2 (Cannoy, Repass), Auburn 1 (Harris). JV: George Wythe won.

GIRLS

BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT

William Fleming 71, William Byrd 20

William Byrd (1-15, 0-6)

Chrisley 8, Martin 5, Andrews 5, Johnson 2.

William Fleming (11-4, 5-0)

Houston 16, Xing 3, Hawkins 2, Tate 5, Patterson 9, Morris 8, Priest 15, Worsham 13.

William Byrd;6;5;9;0;—;20

William Fleming;30;12;13;16;—;71

3-point goals: William Byrd 3 (Chrisley 2, Andrews), William Fleming 8 (Houston 3, Xing, Patterson, Priest 2, Worsham).

BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT

Franklin County 42, Northside 30

Franklin County (10-7, 4-1)

L. Board 2, K. Board 8, Lester 6, Preston 10, K. Copeland 3, Caron 8, Harris, 5.

Northside (7-11, 2-3)

Kidd 9, Bratton 6, Martin 4, Rigney 3, Waller 8.

Franklin Co.;12;8;9;13;—;42

Northside;7;9;6;8;—;30

3-point goals: Northside 5 (Kidd 2, Rigney, Waller 2). JV: Northside won.

RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT

Patrick Henry 63, Hidden Valley 19

Hidden Valley (3-14, 0-8)

Woods 2, Tanis 13, Pearson 2, Guerrero 2.

Patrick Henry (12-4, 6-2)

Cook 22, D. Banks 5, Beasley 7, Ad. Gibson 16, An. Gibson 2, A. Banks 4, Lawrence 2, Breedlove 5.

Hidden Valley;7;0;5;7;—;19

Patrick Henry;24;11;19;9;—;63

3-point goals: Hidden Valley 2 (Tanis 2), Patrick Henry 3 (Beasley 1, Cook 2).

RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT

Salem 65, Christiansburg 44

Christiansburg (11-6, 2-6)

Haley 2, Kane 12, Akers 3, Wilburn 2, Hoover 16, Russell 2, Mullins 1, Harris 6.

Salem (10-6, 3-5)

Adkins 9, Custer 12, Green 17, Crawley 6, Rider 9, Bayne 8, Wynn 4.

C'burg;15;6;9;14;—;44

Salem;18;12;15;20;—;65

3-point goals: Salem 3 (Bayne 2, Adkins), Christiansburg 2 (Hoover, Akers). JV: Salem won.

RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT

Cave Spring 73, Blacksburg 51

Blacksburg (9-8, 4-4)

Mathena 6, Mann 2, Jones 6, Brawley 6, Ferguson 15, Price 14, Miller 2.

Cave Spring (14-3, 5-2)

Holland 2, O. Jones 5, Smith 8, Carroll 10, E. Jones 16, Hibbs 15, Anderson 13, Coleman 4.

Blacksburg;16;19;10;6;—;51

Cave Spring;16;19;26;12;—;73

3-point goals: Blacksburg 3 (Ferguson 3), Cave Spring 7 (Carroll 2, E Jones 4, Hibbs). JV: Blacksburg won.

PIONEER DISTRICT

Parry McCluer 41, Narrows 28

Narrows (6-10, 2-3)

Helvey 9, Bowles 3, Robertson 8, Spencer 4, Howard 2, Cook 2.

Parry McCluer (12-2, 4-1)

Mohler 3, Claytor 14, Roberts 2, Hamilton 8, Emore 12, Turner 2.

Narrows;9;14;0;5;—;28

P. McCluer;11;9;10;11;—;41

3-point goals: Narrows 3 (Helvey 3), Parry McCluer 2 (Mohler, Emore). JV: Narrows won.

NONDISTRICT

Eastern Montgomery 61, James River 37

Eastern Montgomery (15-2)

Bruce 27, Underwood 11, Boone 11, Akers 6, Gadd 4, Felty 2.

James River (9-7)

Maydian 13, Breeding 7, Canada 7, Liming 6, Davis 4.

EastMont;22;11;9;19;—;61

James River;8;7;15;7;—;37

3-point goals: Eastern Montgomery 6 (Bruce 3, Boone 2, Underwood), James River 5 (Maydian 2, Breeding 2, Davis).

MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT

Grayson County 52, Giles 49, OT

Giles (0-14, 0-7)

Frazier 19, Pouthat 8, Mitcham 5, Bowles 11, A. Price 1, M. Price 5.

Grayson County (6-9, 2-5)

C. Wilson 15, A. Wilson 4, Conklin 12, Parks 9, Ramey 3, Clontz 9.

Giles;6;14;8;18;3;—;49

Grayson;6;7;14;19;6;—;52

3-point goals: Giles 2 (Frazier, M. Price), Grayson County 1 (C. Wilson). JV: Giles won.

BLUE RIDGE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

North Cross 51, Eastern Mennonite 38

Eastern Mennonite (7-6, 1-3)

Seibert 15, Dareus 16, Solomon 7.

North Cross (6-2, 1-2)

Schaefer 24, Teter 7, Hash 4, Daniels 2, Garrison 7, Brown 3 Overton 4.

E. Mennonite;10;7;8;13;—;38

North Cross;16;16;19;0;—;51

3-point goals: Eastern Mennonite 6 (Seibert 3, Dareus 3), North Cross 8 (Schaefer 6, Teter, Garrison).

BOYS

PIONEER DISTRICT

Narrows 63, Parry McCluer 52

Narrows (14-3, 9-0)

Mcglothlin 17, Pruett 24, Owens 4, L. Smith 12, Shepherd 2, C. Smith 4.

Parry McCluer (11-2, 3-1)

Cook 22, Glass 4, Houch 10, Catlett 7, Snider 9.

Narrows;11;19;16;15;—;63

P. McCluer;4;16;11;21;—;52

3-point goals: Narrows 9 (McGlothlin 5, Pruett 3, L. Smith), Parry McCluer 4 (Cook 2, Houch 2).

BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT

Northside 58, Franklin County 45

Northside (16-0, 5-0)

Anthony 5, Cole 15, Hardy 12, Garrison 2, Crawford 12, Logan 12.

Franklin County (9-8, 2-3)

Holland 3, Mattox 8, Hairston 2, McHeimer 2, Harvey 13, Clark 5, Foutz 6, Mullins 6.

Northside;18;12;7;21;—;58

Franklin Co.;9;11;16;9;—;45

3-point goals: Northside 11 (Anthony, Cole, Hardy 2, Crawford 4, Logan 3), Franklin County 7 (Mattox 2, Harvey 3, Foutz 2).

MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT

Grayson County 68, Giles 55

Giles (3-10, 1-8)

Pennington 5, Hansen 7, Price 2, Simpson 6, Miller 5, Muncey 3, Wilcoxson 17, Williams 10.

Grayson County (4-10, 3-4)

Gillespie 19, Mav. Goad 8, Phipps 17, Cheeks 9, Dowell 9, Weatherman 4, Mac. Goad 2.

Grayson;12;19;16;21;—;68

Giles;9;10;20;16;—;55

3-point goals: Giles 6 (Pennington, Wilcoxson 2, Williams 3), Grayson County 10 (Phipps 3, Gillespie 2, Mav. Goad 2, Cheeks 3). JV: Grayson County won.

MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT

Auburn 65, George Wythe 52

George Wythe (12-2, 7-1)

Delp 2, T. Rainey 2, Huff 12, B. Rainey 14, Kirtner 3, Goode 12, Campbell 7.

Auburn (14-3, 8-1)

Warren 3, Duncan 8, Wilson 1, DeHart 6, Royal 2, Millirons 20, Hale 5, Gordon 16, Gill 4.

G. Wythe;13;19;11;9;—;52

Auburn;16;17;16;16;—;65

3-point goals: George Wythe 3 (B. Rainey, Kirtner, Goode), Auburn 3 (Warren, Duncan, Millirons). JV: Auburn won.

THREE RIVERS DISTRICT

Glenvar 57, Carroll County 53

Carroll County (14-4, 3-4)

B. Smoot 1, Br. Smoot 24, Reitzel 5, Cox 16, Richardson 5.

Glenvar (9-7, 3-3)

Hutchison 5, Bolling 2, Ford 8, Hylton 2, Dawyot 28, Carter 9, Simmons 3.

Carroll Co.;10;7;12;24;—;53

Glenvar;11;18;13;15;—;57

3-point goals: Carroll County 9 (Br. Smoot 6, Reitzel, Cox, Richardson), Glenvar 3 (Dawyot 2, Simmons). JV: Glenvar won.

