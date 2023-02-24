Lawrence Cole and Cy Hardy both scored 18 points to lead the Northside boys basketball team past visiting Abingdon 82-50 in a Region 3D semifinal Thursday night.

Mykell Harvey had 16 points and Ja’Chan Anthony added 13 points for the Vikings (26-0), who forced 26 turnovers.

Dayton Osborne led Abingdon (20-6) with a game-high 20 points.

Northside advances to the Region 3D final on Saturday and clinched a berth in the Class 3 state tournament.

REGION 3D SEMIFINAL

Northside 82, Abingdon 50

Abingdon (20-6)

Pomrenke 10, Rogers 3, Honaker 9, Ketron 8, Osborne 20.

Northside (26-0)

Anthony 13, Cole 18, Hardy 18, Garrison 2, Crawford 8, Via 2, Harvey 16, Logan 2, Lavender 2, Gibson 1.

Abingdon;12;12;11;15;—;50

Northside;20;21;26;15;—;82

3-point goals: Abingdon 2 (Rogers, Osborne), Northside 7 (Hardy 2, Crawford 2, Harvey 3).

BOYS

REGION 1C SEMIFINALS

Auburn 78, Bland County 66

Auburn’s six double-digit scorers helped them beat visiting Bland County on Thursday.

Nick Millirons scored 16 points, while Coahan Gordon, Michael Wilson and Bryce Gill each had 13 for Auburn (22-6). Samuel Duncan added 12 points and Drew Royal had 11 for the Eagles.

Bland County (18-11)

Watters 2, James 23, Boone 16, Smith 5, Nolley 4, Pauley 16.

Auburn (22-6)

Duncan 12, Wilson 13, Royal 11, Millirons 16, Gordon 13, Gill 13.

Bland County;16;14;15;21;—;66

Auburn;23;14;17;24;—;78

3-point goals: Bland County 7 (James 3, Boone, Smith, Pauley 2), Auburn 3 (Duncan, Royal, Millirons).

GIRLS

REGION 3D SEMIFINAL

Carroll County 75, Magna Vista 39

Jaelyn Hagee had 18 points, 10 rebounds and five steals to help Carroll County beat Magna Vista on Thursday.

Alyssa Ervin scored 12 points and Ashton Richardson added 11 for Carroll County (23-1).

Magna Vista (22-6)

Hughes 3, Caldwell 1, Reynolds 8, A. Hairston 5, Preston 2, S. Hairston 6, Moyer 1, Giggetts 11, Williams 2.

Carroll County (23-1)

Ervin 12, Gardner 5, Easter 8, Richardson 11, Lam 9, Lyons 2, Hagee 18, Crotts 1, Alley 9.

Magna Vista;5;8;10;16;—;39

Carroll County;23;18;15;19;—;75

3-point goals: Magna Vista 4 (Hughes, Reynolds, Hairston, Giggetts), Carroll County 6 (Ervin, Gardner, Easter, Lam 3).

REGION 3C SEMIFINAL

Spotswood 59, Liberty 33

Liberty (17-6)

S. Brown 14, Sigei 7, T. Brown 6, Whorley 3, Harrison 2, St. John 1.

Spotswood (19-3)

Khalil 16, Tayler 10, Joyner 10, Doss 8, Mayhew 6, Fisher 4, Grefe 3, Jones 2.

Liberty;6;7;13;7;—;33

Spotswood;19;14;12;14;—;59

3-point goals: Liberty 1 (Whorley), Spotswood 6 (Joyner 3, Tayler 2, Khalil).

BLUE RIDGE CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS

Miller School 82, Roanoke Catholic 40

Roanoke Catholic (13-12)

Nance 14, Hemphill 2, Aaron 10, Ezigbo 2, Drapac 3, N. Smith 9.

Miller School of Albemarle (22-7)

Ingram 12, Braxton 14, Watson 9, Pallante 5, Braxton 5, Ryan 2, Chruma 5, Smith 16, Bell 18.

Miller School;21;21;20;20;—;82

Roanoke Cath.;9;8;14;9;—;40

3-point goals: Roanoke Catholic 3 (N. Smith 2, Nance), Miller School 8 (Braxton 4, Ingram 2, Pallante, Chruma).