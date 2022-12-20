High school basketball roundup: Northside girls beat Glenvar

Nivea Childress scored 17 points and grabbed nine rebounds to help the host Northside girls basketball team defeat Glenvar 66-58 on Monday.
Ameia Bratton led Northside (5-3) in scoring with 18 points, while Ariyanna Rigney added 12 points.
Rhyan Harris led all scorers with 22 points and Kaelon Thompson added 14 points for the Highlanders (4-3).
Northside 66, Glenvar 58
Glenvar (4-3)
M. Harris 10, Forster 5, Thompson 14, R. Harris 22, Keen 7.
Northside (5-3)
Kidd 6, Bratton 18, Martin 8, Rigney 12, Childress 17, Waller 5.
Glenvar;17;12;15;14;—;58
Northside;19;20;16;11;—;66
3-point goals: Glenvar 2 (Forster, R. Harris), Northside 13 ( Bratton 4, Rigney 4, Childress 4, Waller),
GIRLS
Cave Spring 60, Christiansburg 47
Cave Spring (5-1)
Smith 6, Carroll 10, E Jones 15, Hibbs 13, Mills 2, Anderson 6, Coleman 8.
Christiansburg (7-3)
Haley 5, Kane 7, Akers 7, Hoover 15, Mullins 3, Harris 8, Edwards 2.
Cave Spring;9;20;9;22;—;60
Christiansburg;10;14;12;11;—;47
3-point goals: Cave Spring 6 (Carroll, E Jones 3, Smith, Hibbs), Christiansburg 6 (Haley, Akers, Hoover 3, Mullins). JV: Christiansburg won.
BOYS
Grayson County 61, Rural Retreat 35
Rural Retreat (2-5)
Smelser 2, Roberts 7, Crockett 15, Hiat 2, Carico 5, Gillman 2, Worley 2.
Grayson County (0-2)
Gillespie 19, Sindler 4, Dowel 15, Maverik Goad 9, Simpson 4, Simpson 10, Mac Goad 10.
Grayson County;5;18;22;16;—;61
Rural Retreat;5;12;10;8;—;35
3-point goals: Grayson County: 4 (Gillespie 2, Goad 2), Rural Retreat 2 (Roberts, Carico). JV Game: Grayson County Won 60-46.
Narrows 61, Bland County 46
Narrows (6-2)
Pruett 20, Mcglothlin 4, Owens 8, Perdue 9, L Smith 11, Shepherd 4, C Smith 4.
Bland County (6-3)
Waters 6, James 22, Smith 5, Nolly 7, Thompson 6.
Narrows;11;18;15;17;—;61
Bland County;9;12;10;15;—;46
3-point goals: Narrows 5 (Pruett 2, Perdue, Smith, Shepherd), Bland County 4 ( James 2, Smith, Nolley).