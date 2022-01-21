High School Basketball Roundup: Parry McCluer's Hamilton eclipses 1,000 points in win

MONTEREY — Spencer Hamilton scored 33 points and eclipsed the 1,000-point mark in his 50th career game Friday night to lead Parry McCluer to a 67-36 Pioneer District boys basketball victory over Highland.
Jalen Mitchell continued his recent scoring spree with 18 points and grabbed six rebounds. Hamilton added nine rebounds and six blocked shots.
Ryan Perry had eight assists for the Fighting Blues (10-2, 6-0).
Ethan Moore led Highland with 15 points.
PARRY McCLUER (10-2, 6-0)
Mitchell 18, Cook 8, Hamilton 33, Snider 6, Catlett 2.
HIGHLAND (3-8, 1-5)
Moyers 2, Eli Moore 2, Roberson 6, Campbell 5, Williams 6, Ethan Moore 15.
Parry McCluer;23;15;8;21;—;67
Highland;10;12;8;6;—;36
People are also reading…
3-point goals: Parry McCluer 7 (Hamilton 3, Mitchell 2, Cook 2), Highland 2 (Campbell, Ethan Moore).
GIRLS (FRIDAY)
THREE RIVERS DISTRICT
Carroll County 68, Glenvar 36
GLENVAR (7-9, 1-4)
M.Harris 8, Casil 2, Luper 6, R. Harris 17, McCulley 1, Thompson 2.
CARROLL COUNTY (13-1, 4-0)
Ervin 20, Gardner 6, Easter 8, Richardson 4, Stockner 2, Lam 17, Hagee 9, Alley 2.
Glenvar;7;13;4;12;—;36
Carroll County;24;12;19;13;—;68
3-point goals: Glenvar 3 (Luper 2, Harris), Carroll County 9 (Lam 5, Ervin 4).
Note: Ervin had 6 assists.
Alleghany 52, Radford 37
ALLEGHANY (10-3, 1-2)
Cash 15, Leitch 7, Harden 2, Keene 21, Hayslett 2, Nicely 3, A.Phillips 2.
RADFORD (6-2, 1-1)
B.Phillips 5, Dean 7, Newcome 5, Hanah Whitt 4, Haley Whitt 5, L.Cline 9, H.Cline 2.
Alleghany;13;14;11;14;—;52
Radford;4;9;14;10;—;37
3-point goals: Alleghany 9 (Keene 6, Cash 2, Leitch), Radford 1 (Phillips).
Floyd County 58, James River 33
FLOYD COUNTY (6-6, 2-1)
Hamlin 14, Harman 13, Hylton 12, Blevins 8, K.Thompson 5, C.Thompson 2, K.Nichols 2, J.Nichols 2.
JAMES RIVER (6-5, 1-2)
Canada 16, Liming 8, Crowder 5, Chocolate 2, Hester 1, Barry 1.
Floyd County;16;15;14;13;—;58
James River;4;7;10;12;—;33
3-point goals: Floyd County 3 (Harman 2, K.Thompson). JV: Floyd County won 32-18.
RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT
Patrick Henry 57, Hidden Valley 8
HIDDEN VALLEY (0-12, 0-6)
Forney 1, Tanis 1, Monard 2, Pearson 4.
PATRICK HENRY (12-1, 5-1)
Cook 10, Baker 3, Penn 5, Nichols 3, N.Childress 10, Breedlove 9, S.Childress 17.
Hidden Valley;3;0;3;2;—;8
Patrick Henry;14;16;20;7;—;57
3-point goals: Patrick Henry 3 (N.Childress, Breedlove, S.Childress). JV: Patrick Henry won.
BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT
Staunton River 46, Franklin County 34
STAUNTON RIVER (13-0, 5-0)
J.Levine 16, C.Levine 9, Jones 4, Hamren 10, Creasey 3, Farr 4.
FRANKLIN COUNTY (1-2, 3-6)
L.Board 3, K.Board 2, Lester 4, Caron 10, Copeland 9, Harris 6.
Staunton River;5;10;19;12;—;46
Franklin County;12;3;14;5;—;34
3-point goals: Staunton River 3 (Hamren 2, Lester), Franklin County 4 (Copeland 2, L.Board, Caron). JV: Franklin County won.
NONDISTRICT
Roanoke Catholic 35, Faith Christian 29
FAITH CHRISTIAN (0-6)
Childress 13, Price 3, Crosby 7, Williams 6.
ROANOKE CATHOLIC (5-4)
Nance 7, Drapac 5, Hemphill 23.
Faith Christian;6;9;7;7;—;29
Roanoke Catholic;9;7;12;7;—;35
3-point goals: Faith Christian 2 (Childress, Price), Roanoke Catholic 3 (Hemphill 2, Nance).
NOTE: Meg Hemphill added 8 rebounds and 4 steals.
BOYS (FRIDAY)
RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT
Patrick Henry 91, Hidden Valley 54
HIDDEN VALLEY (2-14, 1-7)
Dunnings 12, Strong 2, Johnson 21, Lott 3, Patel 3, Baisaichan 3, Whittaker 3, Facciani 2, P.Smith 5.
PATRICK HENRY (12-3, 6-1)
Faulkner 12, Calloway 20, Yarmah 13, Derey 3, Smith 7, F.Beasley 13, B.Beasley 3, Roberson 6, Smiley 14.
Hidden Valley;16;14;18;6;—;54
Patrick Henry;33;31;21;6;—;91
3-point goals: Hidden Valley 6 (Dunnings 2, Johnson, Patel, Baisaichan, P.Smith), Patrick Henry 11 (Faulkner 4, Calloway 2, Yarham, Derey, Smith, F.Beasley, B.Beasley).
BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT
Franklin County 54, Staunton River 37
FRANKLIN COUNTY (6-9, 3-3)
Kasey 2, Holland 2, Lee 2, McGhee 10, McHeimer 1, Wright 4, Hering 9, Clark 7, Foutz 10, Mullins 7.
STAUNTON RIVER (0-14, 0-5)
Gibson 2, Steele 7, Shelton 2, Overstreet 11, Childress 8, Brown 3, Chewning 4.
Franklin County;14;17;16;7;—;54
Staunton River;9;6;11;11;—;37
3-point goals: Franklin County 7 (McGhee 2, Hering 3, Foutz 2), Staunton River 1 (Brown).
THREE RIVERS DISTRICT
Glenvar 68, Carroll County 54
GLENVAR (11-3, 3-1)
Barber 22, Alexander 18, Johnson 11, Boling 6, Housh 4, McMahon 4, Carter 3.
CARROLL COUNTY (6-8, 0-4)
Bryce Smoot 24, Reitzel 15, Cox 7, Montgomery 8.
Glenvar;14;22;7;25;—;68
Carroll County;10;10;15;19;—;54
3-point goals: Glenvar 8 (Alexander 4, Barber 2, Johnson, Bolling), Carroll County 6 (Bryce Smoot 5, Reitzel). JV: Glenvar won.
VALLEY DISTRICT
Broadway 68, Rockbridge County 28
BROADWAY (9-4, 2-0)
C.Barnes 11, Dove 8, Hutcheson 12, Litten 2, Michael 8, Hertzler 6, J.Santiago 8, Barnes 4, K.Santiago 1, Hall 4, Miller 4.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY (4-11, 0-2)
Mays 7, A.Poindexter 5, Owens 2, I.Poindexter 1, Lambert 3, Sikira 2, Jay 6, Stores 2.
Broadway;15;21;12;20;—;68
Rockbridge County;6;7;7;8;—;28
3-point goals: Broadway 5 (Hutcheson 3, Dove 2), Rockbridge County 2 (Mays, Lambert).
NONDISTRICT
Radford 61, Virginia High 41
RADFORD (6-2)
Clark 9, Prioleau 2, Cormany 25, Kelly 11, Wesley 13, Kanipe 1.
VIRGINIA HIGH (9-3)
S.Thomas 2, Worley 10, Carter 5, Delaney 1, Green 3, Martin 17, Mozell 3.
Radford;8;23;7;23;—;61
Virginia High;8;12;11;10;—;41
3-point goals: Radford 5 (Clark 3, Cormany, Wesley), Virginia High 3 (Carter, Green, Mozell).
Roanoke Valley Christian 65, King's Christian 38
KING'S CHRISTIAN (1-8)
Bustamante 11, Rush 5, Glasgow 2, Sutphin 8, Singh 6, Holmes 2, Wegner 4.
ROANOKE VALLEY CHRISTIAN (8-3)
Somers 11, Gutierrez 16, Bowman 4, Nelson 4, Rakes 4, Chou 22, Gay 2, Royer 2.
King's Christian;10;7;9;12;—;38
Roanoke Valley Christian;20;16;17;12;—;65
3-point goals: King's Christian 3 (Bustamante, Sutphin, Singh), Roanoke Valley Christian 5 (Gutierrez 2, Chou 2, Somers).
North Cross 89, Lynchburg Homeschool 36
NORTH CROSS (6-2)
Trail 5, Trott 21, Mendoza 10, Owen 21, McCoy 18, Andrew 10, Wenk 4.
LYNCHBURG HOMESCHOOL (6-4)
Anderson 1, Settje 2, Tuckwiller 5, Saunders 8, Aaronson 18, Smith 2.
North Cross;27;20;24;18;—;89
Lynchburg Home School;6;10;15;5;—;36
3-point goals: North Cross 7 (Owen 4, Mendoza 2, Trail), Lynchburg Homeschool 2 (Aaronson 2).
BOYS (SATURDAY)
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
Auburn 81, Bland County 52
AUBURN (7-6, 4-0)
Duncan 13, Wilson 4, E.Millirons 17, DeHart 9, Tickle 4, N.Millirons 10, Sparrer 10, Gordon 2, Gill 12.
BLAND COUNTY (7-8, 2-4)
James 11, Boone 3, Smith 3, Nolley 10, Pauley 15, Thompson 10.
Auburn;21;19;22;19;—;81
Bland County;19;13;8;12;—;52
3-point goals: Auburn 7 (Duncan 3, N.Millirons 2, E.Millirons, DeHart), Bland County 10 (Pauley 4, Thompson 2, Nolley 2, James, Smith). JV: Auburn won.
NOTE: Ethan Millirons had 9 assists, 4 steals.
VIC DIVISION 2
Eastern Mennonite 74, Roanoke Catholic 73
ROANOKE CATHOLIC (8-9, 3-1)
Merchant 19, Adams 18, Burns 11, Banks 3, Collins 10, Estrada 12.
EASTERN MENNONITE
Slonaker 3, A.Hatter 9, D.Hatter 15, Gillenwater 26, Johnson 15, Harmison 6.
Roanoke Catholic;11;25;16;21;—;73
Eastern Mennonite;18;19;15;22;—;74
3-point goals: Roanoke Catholic 6 (Merchant 4, Collins 2), Eastern Mennonite 11 (Gillenwater 4, D.Hatter 2, Johnson 2, Harmison 2, Slonaker).
NONDISTRICT
Salem 63, George Wythe 40
GEORGE WYTHE (3-9)
T.Rainey 2, Kirtner 11, Delp 2, B.Rainey 8, Campbell 9, Repass 5, Luttrell 3.
SALEM (5-8)
Bayne 6, Dallas 21, Greer 4, Green 2, Hart 2, Clemens 13, Yerton 3, Moyer 8, Coe 2, Williams 2.
George Wythe;13;6;9;12;—;40
Salem;12;13;20;18;—;63
3-point goals: George Wythe 3 (Kirtner, Repass, Luttrell), Salem 5 (Clemens 3, Yerton, Moyer).
Lebanon 72, Narrows 64
NARROWS (9-4)
Johnston 18, Perdue 2, L.Smith 8, Pruett 25, Shepherd 4, Johnson 7.
Lebanon (12-3)
Wess 16, Parker 2, Vencill 3, Keene 26, Lambert 15, Tatum 9, Buchanan 1.
Narrows;8;26;19;11;0;—;64
Lebanon;26;20;8;18;—;72
NOTE: Pruett had 16 rebounds.