Patrick Henry’s Abu Yarmah was named the River Ridge District boys basketball player of the year.
Patrick Henry’s Jack Esworthy was named the coach of the year.
Patrick Henry’s Sidney Webb and Brooks Derey joined Yarmah on the all-district first team. Cave Spring had three first-team selections: Stark Jones, Dylan Saunders and Kameron Tinsley.
The all-district first team also included: Blacksburg’s Wade Bland, and Pulaski County’s Tyus Johnson and Kyle O’Neal.
The all-district second team included: Patrick Henry’s Amauriay Calloway, Hidden Valley’s Gavin Iott, Cave Spring’s Graham Lilley, Pulaski County’s Lane Nester, Salem’s Grant Clemens and Clayton Davidson, Blacksburg’s Chandler Montgomery and Xavier Bland.
GIRLS
PIONEER DISTRICT SEMIFINAL
Parry McCluer 50, Covington 20
Covington (3-20, 3-7)
Smith 1, L. Bragg 10, S. Bragg 5, Slayton 2, Reynolds 2.
Parry McCluer (20-2, 9-1)
Mohler 2, Claytor 17, Roberts 7, Hamilton 3, Emore 10, Turner 8.
Covington;5;6;7;2;—;20
Parry McCluer;11;23;9;7;—;50
3-point goals: Covington 1 (S. Bragg), Parry McCluer 2 (Turner 2).
PIONEER DISTRICT SEMIFINAL
Eastern Montgomery 58, Narrows 36
Eastern Montgomery (20-4, 8-2)
Underwood 27, Bruce 21, Boone 4, Felty 4, Bower 2.
Narrows (10-12, 4-5)
Robertson 18, Spencer 9, Bowles 7, Howard 2.
Eastern Montgomery;17;6;20;15;—;58
Narrows;6;14;9;7;—;36
3-Point goals: Eastern Montgomery 1 (Felty), Narrows 4 (Robertson 3, Bowles).
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT SEMIFINAL
George Wythe 48, Auburn 38, OT
Auburn (11-13, 8-6)
Harris 7, Mundy 7, R. Rorrer 7, Christian 10, Earnest 6, C. Rorrer 1.
George Wythe (17-5, 12-1)
Carter-Bennett 9, Malavolti 2, Litterall 13, Wolfe 1, Berry 13, Tate 10.
Auburn;9;10;6;10;3;—;38
G. Wythe;13;4;10;8;13;—;48
3-point goals: Auburn 1 (Christian), George Wythe 4 (Litterall 2, Berry, Carter-Bennett).
BOYS
PIONEER DISTRICT SEMIFINAL
Narrows 66, Craig County 46
Narrows (18-5, 12-1)
Williams 1, McGlothlin 10, Pruett 13, Owens 3, Perdue 6, L. Smith 23, Shepherd 8, C. Smith 2.
Craig County (5-18, 5-9)
Lucas 17, Ritter 9, Wolfe 6, Reynolds 6, Duncan 8.
Narrows;31;21;8;6;—;66
Craig County;6;9;17;14;—;46
3-point goals: Narrows 11 (McGlothlin 2, Pruett 2, Smith 5, Shepherd 2), Craig County 6 (Lucas, Ritter 3, Reynolds 2).