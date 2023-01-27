 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High school basketball roundup: Pruett scores his 1,000th point in Narrows win

NARROWS — Kolier Pruett scored 31 points, including the 1,000th of his career, to lead the Narrows boys basketball team to a 71-39 victory over Giles on Thursday.

Levi Smith added 15 points for Narrows (15-3).

Antonio Wilcoxson scored 11 points for Giles (4-12).

NONDISTRICT

Narrows 71, Giles 39

Giles (4-12)

Pennington 3, Gillespie 2, Price 4, Reed 6, Simpkins 6, Miller 2, Wilcoxson 11, Williams 3, Wallace 3.

Narrows (15-3)

McGlothlin 5, Pruett 31, Perdue 7, Falls 3, L. Smith 15, McCroskey 3, Shepherd 3, Holmes 2, C. Smith 4.

Giles 12 8 6 13 — 39

Narrows 25 13 14 21 — 71

3-point goals: Giles 4 (Pennington, Reed 2, Wilcoxson, Williams, Wallace),  Narrows 11 ( Pruett 7, Smith 2, McCroskey, Falls).

BOYS

VACA SOUTHWEST DISTRICT

Roanoke Valley Christian 69, Kings Christian 26

Kings Christian (0-11, 0-8)

Glasgow 3, Wegner 8, Franklin 4, Seide 6, Vincent 5.

Roanoke Valley Christian (16-0, 7-0)

Royer 9, Somers 14, Gutierrez 12, Unger 2, Bowman 4, Nelson 6, Bos 10, J. Chou 5, B. Chou 7 .

Kings Christian 11 4 8 3 — 26

Roanoke Valley Christian 18 22 22 7 — 69

3-point goals: Kings Christian 1 (Vincent), Roanoke Valley Christian 1 (Royer).

GIRLS

SEMINOLE DISTRICT

Liberty 58, Rustburg 16

Liberty (13-3, 6-3)

Adams 21, Sigei 17, St. John 10, Brown 10.

Rustburg (1-16, 0-9)

L. Rosser 6, Womble 5, Crews 2, Jackson 2, Hunter 1.

Rustburg 4 5 4 3 — 16

Liberty 9 24 12 13 — 58

3-point goals: Liberty 2 (St. John, Adams). JV: Liberty won.

BLUE RIDGE CONFERENCE

North Cross 57, Eastern Mennonite 28

North Cross (9-2, 1-2)

Schaefer 17, Teter 16, Garrison 15, Hash 2, Landry 2, Brown 4, Bibby 1.

Eastern Mennonite (7-8, 1-3)

Seibert 7, Forbes, 2, Vonarswaldt 2 , Dareus 12, Compagnari 2, Soloman 1, Gredler 2.

North Cross 16 15 16 10 — 57

Eastern Mennonite 13 4 3 8 — 28

3- point goals: North Cross 6 (Teter 4, Schaefer 2), Eastern Mennonite 1 (Seibart).

