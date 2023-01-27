High school basketball roundup: Pruett scores his 1,000th point in Narrows win

NARROWS — Kolier Pruett scored 31 points, including the 1,000th of his career, to lead the Narrows boys basketball team to a 71-39 victory over Giles on Thursday.
Levi Smith added 15 points for Narrows (15-3).
Antonio Wilcoxson scored 11 points for Giles (4-12).
NONDISTRICT
Narrows 71, Giles 39
Giles (4-12)
Pennington 3, Gillespie 2, Price 4, Reed 6, Simpkins 6, Miller 2, Wilcoxson 11, Williams 3, Wallace 3.
Narrows (15-3)
McGlothlin 5, Pruett 31, Perdue 7, Falls 3, L. Smith 15, McCroskey 3, Shepherd 3, Holmes 2, C. Smith 4.
Giles 12 8 6 13 — 39
Narrows 25 13 14 21 — 71
3-point goals: Giles 4 (Pennington, Reed 2, Wilcoxson, Williams, Wallace), Narrows 11 ( Pruett 7, Smith 2, McCroskey, Falls).
BOYS
VACA SOUTHWEST DISTRICT
Roanoke Valley Christian 69, Kings Christian 26
Kings Christian (0-11, 0-8)
Glasgow 3, Wegner 8, Franklin 4, Seide 6, Vincent 5.
Roanoke Valley Christian (16-0, 7-0)
Royer 9, Somers 14, Gutierrez 12, Unger 2, Bowman 4, Nelson 6, Bos 10, J. Chou 5, B. Chou 7 .
Kings Christian 11 4 8 3 — 26
Roanoke Valley Christian 18 22 22 7 — 69
3-point goals: Kings Christian 1 (Vincent), Roanoke Valley Christian 1 (Royer).
GIRLS
SEMINOLE DISTRICT
Liberty 58, Rustburg 16
Liberty (13-3, 6-3)
Adams 21, Sigei 17, St. John 10, Brown 10.
Rustburg (1-16, 0-9)
L. Rosser 6, Womble 5, Crews 2, Jackson 2, Hunter 1.
Rustburg 4 5 4 3 — 16
Liberty 9 24 12 13 — 58
3-point goals: Liberty 2 (St. John, Adams). JV: Liberty won.
BLUE RIDGE CONFERENCE
North Cross 57, Eastern Mennonite 28
North Cross (9-2, 1-2)
Schaefer 17, Teter 16, Garrison 15, Hash 2, Landry 2, Brown 4, Bibby 1.
Eastern Mennonite (7-8, 1-3)
Seibert 7, Forbes, 2, Vonarswaldt 2 , Dareus 12, Compagnari 2, Soloman 1, Gredler 2.
North Cross 16 15 16 10 — 57
Eastern Mennonite 13 4 3 8 — 28
3- point goals: North Cross 6 (Teter 4, Schaefer 2), Eastern Mennonite 1 (Seibart).