CHANCE HARMAN CLASSIC

High school basketball roundup: Pulaski, Cave Spring and Northside win in Chance Harman Classic

FLOYD — Khalib Horton scored 20 points to lead the Pulaski County boys basketball team past James River 58-49 in the Chance Harman Classic on Saturday.

Tootie O’Dell had 16 points for Pulaski County (3-8).

Ryan Steger scored 17 points, Sam Bell added 13 and George Toliver had 11 for James River (9-4).

Pulaski County 58, James River 49

Pulaski County (3-8)

Turner 8, O’Dell 16, Horton 20, O’Neal 7, Nester 7.

James River (9-4)

Steger 17, Bell 13, Toliver 11, Moran 5, Fowler 3.

Pulaski County 22 9 12 15 — 58

James River 19 16 7 7 — 49

3-point goals: Pulaski County 5 (Turner, O’Dell 2, Horton, O’Neal), James River 5 (Steger 3, Moran, Bell).

BOYS

Cave Spring 55, Spotswood 45

Cave Spring (10-2)

Lilley 7, Bryant 3, Jones 8, Tinsley 8, Saunders 26, Ch. Parker 1, Ca. Parker 2.

Spotswood (10-2)

Li 5, Pacheco 14, Sprague 9, Dean 8, Barnes 8, Shelton 1.

Cave Spring 10 14 19 12 — 55

Spotswood 8 12 15 10 — 45

3-point goals: Cave Spring 2 (Lilley, Saunders), Spotswood 6 (Barnes 2, Pacheco 2, Sprague 2).

Northside 55, E.C. Glass 48

Northside (11-0)

Cole 8, Hardy 12, Smith 7, Harvey 21, Anthony 2, Logan 5.

E.C. Glass (9-2)

Knox 8, Conner 5, Harris 18, Treacy 9, Cashwell 1, Gilbert 5, Hamlette 2.

Northside 15 9 12 19 — 55

E.C. Glass 12 11 7 18 — 48

3-point goals: Northside 1 (Cole), E.C. Glass 6 (Knox 2, Conner, Harris 2, Treacy).

