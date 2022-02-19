High School Basketball Roundup: Pulaski County girls overwhelm Jefferson Forest in Region 4D opener

DUBLIN — Pulaski County's girls basketball team hit the century mark Friday night.

Eleven players scored at least four points with four Cougars in double figures as Pulaski overwhelmed Jefferson Forest in a 101-39 victory in the first round of the Region 4D tournament.

Keslyn Secrist led the way for Pulaski with 19 points, while Ally Fleenor had 16, Paige Huff 15 and Jaden Lawson 11.

The Cougars led 56-25 at halftime.

Kennedy Hancock led Jefferson Forest with 10 points.

Pulaski County will have a rematch of the 2021 Class 4 state championship game when the Cougars play at Louisa County at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

JEFFERSON FOREST

Bella Hill 8, West 1, Knight 4, Hancock 10, Ferrell 9, Dawkins 7.

PULASKI COUNTY

Fleenor 16, Russell 6, Keefer 5, Huff 15, Lawson 11, T.Vest 4, Secrist 19, M.Vest 5, Bishop 4, Ratcliff 8, Nolen 8.

Jefferson Forest;19;6;13;1;—;39

Pulaski County;28;28;21;24;—;101

3-point goals: Jefferson Forest 4 (Hill 2, Dawkins 2), Pulaski County 5 (Huff 3, Fleenor, Lawson).

TOURNAMENTS

REGION 4D BOYS

E.C. Glass 66, Pulaski County 42

PULASKI COUNTY (10-13)

Gulley 6, Bourne 12, McDaniel 12, Horton 2, O'Neal 2, Nester 5, Underwood 3.

E.C. GLASS (20-4)

D.Harris 6, Knox 4, Conner 6, O.Harris 20, Treacy 5, Smith 3, Hamlette 2, Hopkins 2, W.Wood 3, Webber 2, E.Wood 8, Dunlop 5.

Pulaski Co.;5;9;5;23;—;42

E.C. Glass;13;17;21;15;—;66

3-point goals: Pulaski County 6 (McDaniel 4, Nester, Underwood). E.C. Glass 12 (O.Harris 3, D.Harris 2, Conner 2, E.Wood 2, Treacy, Smith, W.Wood).

Notes: O.Harris 8 assists, 5 rebounds. Knox 4 assists, 6 rebounds, 2 steals, 3 blocks. E.Wood 10 rebounds.

REGION 2C BOYS

Radford 65, Appomattox County 35

APPOMATTOX COUNTY

Davin 16, Maner 3, Caruso 2, Busa 2, Adams 8, Wheeler 4.

RADFORD

Clark 28, Austin 4, Eaves 3, Cormany 18, Kelly 4, Wesley 3, Thompson 4, Kanipe 1.

Appomattox Co.;2;8;11;14;—;35

Radford;17;7;20;21;—;65

3-point goals: Appomattox County 4 (Adams 2, Davin, Maner), Radford 10 (Clark 7, Cormany 2, Eaves).

PIONEER DISTRICT BOYS

Parry McCluer 58, Narrows 24

NARROWS

Johnston 1, McGlothlin 3, Pruett 11, Shepherd 5, Johnson 4.

PARRY McCLUER (18-4)

Mitchell 5, Hamilton 24, Snider 15, Catlett 3, Perry 9, Griffin 2.

Narrows;7;9;3;5;—;24

Parry McCluer;18;14;16;10;—;58

3-point goals: Parry McCluer 4 (Perry, Hamilton, Catlett, Mitchell), Narrows 4 (Pruett 2, McGlothlin, Shepherd).

Notes: Hamilton 12 rebounds, 4 blocks. Snider 12 rebounds.

VACA SOUTH REGION BOYS

Christian Heritage 57, Faith Christian 36

FAITH CHRISTIAN

Petri 2, Crosby 2, Newton 7, A.Ridge 10, M.Ridge 6, Carmouche 7, Caywood 2.

CHRISTIAN HERITAGE

Lawrence 26, Hoyle 6, Craighead 10, Divers 1, Renick 2, Craig 12.

Faith Christian;6;5;15;10;—;36

Christian Heritage;7;16;19;15;—;57

3-point goals: Faith Christian 2 (Newton, Carmouche), Christian Heritage 6 (Lawrence 5, Craig).

Westover Christian 59, Roanoke Valley Christian 45

ROANOKE VALLEY CHRISTIAN

Phillips 7, Somers 15, Gutierrez 7, Bowman 2, Nelson 12, Gay 2.

WESTOVER CHRISTIAN

Von Eime 14, Salmon 1, Burton 11, Hughes 5, Lewis 28.

Roanoke Valley Chr.;12;9;9;15;—;45

Westover Christian;13;22;15;9;—;59

3-point goals: Roanoke Valley Christian 1 (Phillips), Westover Christian 3 (Burton 2, Hughes).

REGION 4D GIRLS

E.C. Glass 56, Blacksburg 45

BLACKSBURG (12-12)

Brooks 6, Mathena 2, Jones 9, Ferguson 17, Moorgan Cheynet 8, McKenzie Cheynet 3.

E.C. GLASS (20-3)

Henry 25, Osborne 7, Williams 11, Wright-Good 9, Williamson 4.

Blacksburg;13;8;7;17;—;45

E.C. Glass;12;15;13;16;—;56

3-point goals: Blacksburg 6 (Ferguson 3, Brooks 2, Jones). E.C. Glass 7 (Henry 4, Williams 3).

Notes: Henry 6 rebounds, Osborne 5 assists, Wright-Goode 18 rebounds.

Halifax County 48, Salem 45

SALEM (15-9)

Scales 16, Bowen 4, Green 13, Bayne 7, M.Smith 5.

HALIFAX COUNTY (16-5)

Bailey 3, Morrison 11, Hankins 18, Reed 10, Carrington 2, Harlow 4.

Salem;10;9;10;16;—;45

Halifax Co.;9;16;14;9;—;48

3-point goals: Salem 2 (Bayne, Smith), Halifax County 1 (Morrison).

REGION 3C GIRLS

Liberty 52, Brookville 45, OT

BROOKVILLE (8-12)

Dobyns 11, Farnsworth 2, Reynoso 11, Bonds 10, Stinnett 1, Pennington 1, Calloway 9.

LIBERTY (14-9)

St. John 20, Brown 13, Sigei 7, Adams 4, Whorley 3, Gonzalez 3, Smith 2.

Brookville;7;16;7;12;3;—;45

Liberty;8;11;14;9;10;—52

3-point-goals: Brookville 3 (Dobyns 3), Liberty 4 (St. John 2, Sigei, Whorley).

Notes: St. John made 3-pointer at regulation buzzer to force OT, went 10 for 10 at the FT line, 6 rebounds, 3 steals. Adams 10 rebounds. Gonzalez 6 rebounds.

REGION 2C GIRLS

Floyd County 86, Gretna 33

GRETNA

Glass 25, Janney 4, Savage 2, Zimmerman 2.

FLOYD COUNTY (13-10)

Hylton 28, Harman 20, C.Thompson 9, K.Thompson 8, S.Blevins 6, Snavely 5, K.Nichols 3, L.Blevins 3, Hamlin 2, J. Nichols 2.

Floyd County;26;31;25;4;—;86

James River;10;10;7;6;—;33

3-point goals: Floyd County 8 (C.Thompson 3, Harman 3, K.Nichols, L.Blevins).

Nelson County 54, James River 41

JAMES RIVER (7-12)

Liming 11, Eubank 5, Hester 2, Canada 17, McCullough 4, Crowder 2.

NELSON COUNTY (10-13)

Thompson 19, Giles 18, Meredith 7, Vest-Turner 7, Horsley 3.

James River;7;6;9;19;—;41

Nelson Co.;11;16;7;20;—;54

3-Point Goals: James River 1 (Canada), Nelson 2 (Thompson, Vest-Turner).

Note: Giles 16 rebounds.

VACA SOUTH REGION GIRLS

Roanoke Valley Christian 49, Timberlake Christian 21

ROANOKE VALLEY CHRISTIAN

Angelina Jones 25, Mioduszewski 17, Alassandra Jones 5, K.Woffard 2.

TIMBERLAKE CHRISTIAN

Finnerty 13, T.Kennedy 4, Mooney 2, Fredrich 2.

Roanoke Valley Chr.;5;13;12;19;—;49

Timberlake Chr.;1;6;10;4;—;21

3-point goals: Roanoke Valley Christian 6 (Angelina Jones 5, Alassandra Jones).

Notes: Amber Mioduszewski 15 rebound, Makena Bowman 12 rebounds, Alassandra Jones 5 assists.

MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT GIRLS

Auburn 46, George Wythe 34

GEORGE WYTHE (12-9)

Cannoy 7, Scott 2, Tate 9, Faulkner 4, Patel 11, Malavolti 1.

AUBURN (17-5)

Lewis 2, Lafon 1, Huffman 16, Martin 18, Terry 3, Rorrer 4, Mundy 2.

Auburn;5;9;14;18;—;46

G.Wythe;12;11;8;3;—;34

3 point goals: George Wythe 5 (Patel 3, Cannoy 2), Auburn 5 (Huffman 3, Martin, Rorrer).

Fort Chiswell 55, Galax 43

GALAX (7-13)

S.Leonard 14, Sturgill 12, Hash 7, E.Edwards 4, King 2, P.Edwards 4.

FORT CHISWELL (13-12)

Roark 18, Brown 8, M.King 2, K.King 2, Jackson 15, Adams 4, Underwood 4, Patel 1, Caldwell 1.

Galax;6;9;11;17;—;43

Fort Chiswell;18;13;9;15;—;55

3-point goals: Galax 1 (Hash), Fort Chiswell 7 (Roark 5, Brown 2).

Notes: Fort Chiswell had 16 steals.

PIONEER DISTRICT GIRLS

Parry McCluer 36, Eastern Montgomery 33

EASTERN MONTGOMERY (16-9)

Underwood 10, Boone 4, Bahnken 10, Felty 2, Bruce 7.

PARRY McCLUER (22-1)

M.Henson 3, A.Claytor 22, G.Henson 4, K.Claytor 7.

EastMont;8;6;3;16;—;33

P.McCluer;11;6;8;11;—;36

3-point goals: Eastern Montgomery 3 (Underwood 2, Bruce), Parry McCluer 2 (K.Claytor, A.Claytor).

Narrows 38, Covington 22

COVINGTON

L.Bragg 11, Persinger 6, Reynolds 3, Bartley 2.

NARROWS

Bishop 16, Helvey 9, Robertson 6, Spencer 3, Stables 2, Howard 2.

Covington;4;5;4;9;—;22

Narrows;5;4;12;17;—;38

3-point goals: Covington 1 (Reynolds), Narrows 1 (Helvey).

Notes: Bishop had 11 rebounds.

HOGOHEEGEE DISTRICT GIRLS

Rural Retreat 51, Chilhowie 27

CHILHOWIE

Lane 1, Sheets 3, Dancey 2, Goodwin 5, Barr 16.

RURAL RETREAT

M.Fiscus 6, A.Fiscus 18, Trivitt 9, Bailey 2, Williams 5, Moore 1, Crigger 2, Miller 1, Yontz 3, Moore 4.

Chilhowie;7;6;6;8;—;27

Rural Retreat;15;12;14;10;—;51

3-point goals: Chilhowie 1 (Chilhowie), Rural Retreat 6 (Bailey 3, A.Fiscus 2, Yontz).

REGULAR SEASON

GIRLS

Virginia Episcopal 82, North Cross 65

NORTH CROSS (13-7)

Trail 19, Andrew 28, Trott 6, Owen 10, Brown 2.

VIRGINIA EPISCOPAL (14-15)

Sekeroglu 2, Roberts 12, Young 6, Koudelka 12, Andrews 32, Woody 18.

North Cross;11;14;21;19;—;65

Va. Episcopal;19;17;25;21;—;82

3-point goals: North Cross 12 (Trail 5, Andrew 5, Owen 2), Virginia Episcopal 14 (Andrews 8, Woody 5, Roberts). JV: Virginia Episcopal won 33-23.