Pulaski County senior forward Keslyn Secrist was named the River Ridge District girls basketball player of the year.

Cave Spring's Jessica Ficarro was named the coach of the year.

Pulaski County senior guard Paige Huff and junior forward Hannah Keefer joined Secrist on the all-district first team. Patrick Henry had two first-team selections: junior guard Jada Cook and senior forward Trinity Breedlove.

The all-district first team also included: Salem senior guard My'la Green, Hidden Valley sophomore guard Avery Tanis, Christiansburg sophomore guard Katy Hoover, and Cave Spring senior guard Emma Jones.

Cave Spring seniors Ava Hibbs and Rachael Anderson made the second team, along with Blacksburg's Brynn Ferguson and Riley Price, Patrick Henry's Addison Gibson, Pulaski County's Jaden Lawson, and Christiansburg's Sathara Kane.

BOYS

Roanoke Valley Chr. 75, Christian Heritage 27

Logan Gutierrez scored 17 points, Luke Somers had 13 points and Jeremy Chou added 10 points to help the host Roanoke Valley Christian boys basketball team beat Christian Heritage Academy 75-27 in a VACA South Regional quarterfinal on Tuesday.

Roanoke Valley Christian (21-2, 8-0 VACA Southwest District) will host Temple Christian (11-9, 3-3) in the VACA South Regional semifinals at 7 p.m. on Friday.

Luke Mason scored 11 points for Christian Heritage Academy (6-12, 2-7).

Christian Heritage Academy (6-12, 2-7)

Young 3, Arrington 9, Oakes 2, Gardner 2, Mason 11.

Roanoke Valley Christian (21-2, 8-0)

Phillips 3, Somers 13, Wooten 4, Crosby 2, Bowman 3, Nelson 8, Rakes 6, Bos 5, J. Chou 10, Cummings 2, B. Chou 2, Gutierrez 17.

Christian Heritage;6;5;14;2;—;27

Roanoke Valley;16;29;20;10;—;75

3-point goals: Christian Heritage Academy 2 (Young, Arrington), Roanoke Valley 6 (Phillips, Somers, J. Chou, Gutierrez 3).

GIRLS

NONDISTRICT

Roanoke Catholic 61, Carlisle 33

Carlisle (15-8)

Squires 2, Niblett 2, Gray 14, Kellam 9, Fountain 8.

Roanoke Catholic (11-10)

Nance 18, O’Herron 19, Hemphill 11, Aaron 11, K. Smith 2.

Roanoke Catholic;17;19;13;12;—;61

Carlisle;4;12;11;6;—;33

3-point goals: Carlisle 3 (Kellam 3), Roanoke Catholic 3 (Nance 2, Hemphill).

Note: Nance also had 11 rebounds.