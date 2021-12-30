High School Basketball Roundup: Pulaski, Fort Chiswell rally to reach tournament final

MAX MEADOWS — Pulaski County and host Fort Chiswell staged late rallies Wednesday night to reach Thursday’s championship game of the First Community Bank Classic boys basketball tournament.

Fort Chiswell held North Stokes (N.C.) scoreless in the fourth quarter and finished the game on an 18-0 run for a 43-40 semifinal win.

Pulaski County needed overtime for a 63-60 victory over Bassett after trailing 45-36 at the end of the third quarter.

Siler Watson scored 16 points in Fort Chiswell’s win, while Reed Dunford and Nathan Norris had 11 apiece.

Pulaski’s Lane Nester scored 10 of his 15 points in the fourth quarter and the OT. Peyton McDaniel led the Cougars with 16 points, while Josh Bourne had 13 and J.J. Gulley scored 13.

Ja’Ricous Hairston led Bassett with 21 points. Branson Leduc-Mattox added 16.

Floyd County stopped Eastern Montgomery 68-20 in the loser’s bracket as Ashton Agnew cored 15 points.

Fort Chiswell 43, North Stokes, N.C. 40

NORTH STOKES, N.C. (9-1)

Wood 12, Ring 9, Cole 6, Fitch 6, Campbell 4, Collins 3.

FORT CHISWELL (9-1)

Watson 16, Norris 11, Dunford 11, Vaught 3, Shelton 2.

North Stokes, N.C.;11;17;12;0;—;40

Fort Chiswell;9;12;5;17;—;43

3-point goals: Fort Chiswell 3 (Dunford, Norris, Vaught), North Stokes, N.C. 8 (Ring 3, Wood 2, Fitch 2, Collins). JV: Home team won 53-49.

Floyd County 66, Eastern Montgomery 20

EASTERN MONTGOMERY

Sampson 11, L.Elkins 1, Jennings 4, Burleson 4.

FLOYD COUNTY

Agnew 15, Herrington 10, Cantrell 6, Bond 5, R.Swortzel 8, Vickers 9, Offenberger 5, K.Swortzel 2, Garcia 2, Howard 2, Bishop 2.

EastMont;7;4;4;5;—;20

Floyd Co.;18;23;14;11;—;66

3-point goals: Eastern Montgomery 2 (Sampson 2), Floyd 3 (Agnew 2, Bond).

Pulaski County 63, Bassett 60, OT

BASSETT (3-4)

Tinsley 6, Stokes 10, Gilbert 4, Leduc-Mattox 16, Kallam 3, J.Hairston 21.

PULASKI COUNTY (5-2)

Gulley 13, Bourne 15, McDaniel 16, O’Neal 2, Nester 15, Sutherland 2.

Bassett;13;15;17;8;7;—;60

Pulaski Co.;13;13;10;17;10;—;63

3-point goals: Bassett 8 (Stokes 2, Leduc-Mattox 2, J.Hairston 2, Kallam, Tinsley), Pulaski County 9 (McDaniel 4, Nester 3, Bourne 2).

WEDNESDAY GAMES

GIRLS

TWILA SHOWALTER CLASSIC

Carroll County 62, E.C. Glass 27

E.C. GLASS

Henry 15, Osborne 4, Wright-Goode 4, Williamson 4.

CARROLL COUNTY (7-1)

Ervin 21, Gardner 2, Easter 12, Lam 9, Hagee 8, Crotts 8, Alderman 2.

E.C. Glass;4;12;7;4;—;27

Carroll Co.;18;17;21;6;—;62

3-point goals: EC Glass 2 (Henry 2), Carroll County 8 (Lam 3, Easter 3, Ervin 2).

Note: Hagee had 8 assists.

NONDISTRICT

Auburn 87, Craig County 11

AUBURN (6-3)

Lewis 5, Lafon 7, Lytton 6, Underwood 2, Huffman 20, Martin 19, Jerry 7, Rorrer 11, Mundy 10.

CRAIG COUNTY (1-5)

Ratliff 3, Brookman 2, Mays 2, Jones 4.

Auburn;23;26;16;22;—;87

Craig Co.;4;0;5;2;—;11

3-point goals: Auburn 12 (Lewis 5, Huffman 3, Martin, Jerry, Rorrer, Mundy). JV: Craig County won 36-34.

Graham 70, Narrows 55

GRAHAM

E.Gunter 30, Du 12, Howery 9, Sarver 7, Austin 6, Dales 3, Brown 3.

NARROWS (6-2)

Robertson 13, Lawrence 12, Bishop 11, Stables 9, Spencer 4, Cook 4, Helvey 2.

Graham;12;20;17;21;—;70

Narrows;12;10;12;21;—;55

3-point goals: Graham 8 (Howery 3, Du 2, Gunter 2, Sarver). JV: Narrows won.

Rockbridge County 40, James River 25

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

Winterton 14, Mahood 12, Cooper 10, Williams 2, Clark 2.

JAMES RIVER (3-2)

Canada 11, McCullough 9, Liming 5.

Rockbridge Co.;9;6;14;11;—;40

James River;4;7;6;8;—;25

3-point goals: Rockbridge County 3 (Cooper 2, Mahood). JV: James River 26-16

Note: Liming had 20 rebounds.

Elkin, N.C. 39, Grayson County 31

ELKIN

Summers 2, Pence 2, Price 22, Freeman 2, Bears 6, Edwards 3, Gambill 2.

GRAYSON COUNTY (1-6)

S.Pope 2, K. Pope 6, Cunningham 4, Bennett 6, Phipps 13.

Grayson Co.;8;5;13;5;—;31

Elkin, N.C.;12;10;8;9;—;39

3-point goals: Elkin 2 (Price 2). JV: West Wilkes, N.C. 34 Grayson County 29.

BOYS

McDONALDS CHRISTMAS CLASSIC

Patrick Henry 81, Cosby 77

PATRICK HENRY (5-2)

Faulkner 27, Derey 17, Smiley 14, Yarmah 12, Smith 5, Beasley 4, Calloway 2.

COSBY (4-4)

Thorpe 16, Pulliam 15, Clarkson 13, Simpson 10, Wojciechowski 9, Schultz 6, Howard 4, Mitchell 4.

Patrick Henry;19;20;17;25;—;81

Cosby;14;16;12;35;—;77

3-point goals: Patrick Henry 12 (Faulkner 6, Derey 3, Yarmah 2, Smith), Cosby 8 (Wojciechowski 3, Mitchell 2, Schultz 2, Pulliam).

Thomas Dale 65, Franklin County 44

THOMAS DALE (3-3)

Phillips 19, Means 16, Callaham 7, Baugh 5, Leinberger 5, Keeys 4, Pleasants 3, Goins 2, Hicks 2, Paige 2.

FRANKLIN COUNTY (3-4)

Mullins 12, Kasey 9, McGhee 6, Hering 5, Foutz 4, Holland 4, Harvey 2, Lee 2.

Thomas Dale;20;9;19;17;—;65

Franklin Co.;5;12;7;20;—;44

3-point goals: Thomas Dale 5 (Means 3, Callaham, Phillips), Franklin County 2 (Hering, McGhee). JV: Franklin County won 56-53.

UVa-WISE INVITATIONAL

Virginia High 60, Chilhowie 45

VIRGINIA HIGH (8-1)

S.Thomas 7, Worley 17, D.Thomas 5, Carter 8, Delaney 9, Owens 2, Green 1, Martin 8, Cheels 3.

CHILHOWIE (5-4)

Martin 18, Hall 4, Blevins 15, Booth 8.

Virginia High;20;13;17;10;—;60

Chilhowie;10;6;14;15;—;45

3-point goals: Virginia 8 (Worley 3, Carter 2, S.Thomas, Delaney, Cheels), Chilhowie 8 (Martin 3, Blevins 2, Booth 2, Hall).

NONDISTRICT

Craig County 56, Montcalm (W.Va.) 46

MONTCALM, W.Va.

Reed 9, White 17, Green 7, Neal 13.

CRAIG COUNTY (3-1)

Lucas 13, M.Huffman 5, Taylor 3, Peters 3, Crawford 11, Fisher 21.

Montcalm, W.Va.;11;11;13;11;—;46

Craig County;10;18;11;17;—;56

3-point goals: Montcalm 1 (White), Craig 2 (M.Huffman, Taylor). JV: Montcalm won 29-28.

Note: Fisher had 11 rebounds, Crawford 10 rebounds, Peters 7 assists.

TUESDAY GAMES

BOYS

FIRST COMMUNITY BANK CLASSIC

Pulaski County 54, George Wythe 47

PULASKI COUNTY (4-2)

Gulley 20, Bourne 14, McDaniel 8, Horton 2, Nester 10.

GEORGE WYTHE (2-5)

Huff 7, T.Rainey 5, Kirtner 5, Delp 2, B.Rainey 6, Campbell 22.

Pulaski County;10;13;17;14;—;54

George Wythe;4;15;15;13;—;47

3-point goals: Pulaski County 1 (Gulley), George Wythe 4 (Campbell 2, Huff, Kirtner).

McDONALD'S CHRISTMAS CLASSIC

Cosby 39, Franklin County 26

COSBY (4-4)

Chan 4, Pulliam 7, Wojciechowski 5, Clarkson 8, Simpson 4, Brizendine 2, Mitchell 5, Goodman 4.

FRANKLIN COUNTY (3-4)

Mullins 5, McGhee 8, Foutz 6, Stockton 2, J.Holland 5.

Cosby;13;13;10;3;—;39

Franklin Co.;4;2;8;12;—;26

3-point goals: Cosby 3 (Pulliam, Wojciechowski, Mitchell), Franklin County 3 (Foutz 2, McGhee).

Thomas Dale 59, Patrick Henry 43

THOMAS DALE (3-3)

Pleasants 7, Means 6, Phillips 21, CalLaham 15, Keeys 4, Baugh 6.

PATRICK HENRY (5-2)

Faulkner 18, Calloway 7, Yarmah 4, Derey 13, Smiley 1.

Patrick Henry;11;8;19;5;—;43

Thomas Dale;13;16;19;11;—;59

3-point goals: Patrick Henry 10 (Faulkner 6, Derey 4), Thomas Dale 5 (Callaham 3, Pleasants, Phillips).

UVa-WISE INVITATIONAL

Chilhowie 52, Grundy 40

GRUNDY

Looney 5, Gilbert 5, Johnson 4, Boyd 9, Davis 2, Lester 15.

CHILHOWIE (5-3)

Martin 17, Hall 23, Blevins 10, Booth 2

3-point goals: Grundy 4 (Lester 3, Gilbert 1), Chilhowie 8 (Martin 3, Hall 3, Blevins 2).

NONDISTRICT

Parry McCluer 59, Riverheads 44

RIVERHEADS (3-1)

Byers 11, Farris 3, Mooneyham 4, Slack 2, Dunlap 14, Morris 5, Williams 5.

PARRY McCLUER (5-2)

Mitchell 21, Catlett 6, Snider 10, Hamilton 20, Houck 2.

Riverheads;5;13;10;16;—;44

Parry McCluer;14;12;15;18;—;59

3-point goals: Riverheads 5 (Dunlap 4, Morris), Parry McCluer 2 (Hamilton, Mitchell).

Notes: Mitchell 7 assists, 7 steals; Spencer Hamilton 10 rebounds, 10 blocked shots.

Narrows 64, Bland County 42

NARROWS (6-3)

Blankenship 2, Johnston 12, Perdue 6, McGlothlin 8, L.Smith 12, Pruett 11, Shepherd 8, Middleton 1, Johnson 2, C.Smith 2.

BLAND COUNTY (5-5)

Watters 1, Johnson 10, James 11, Boone 11, Nolley 1, Pauley 3, Thompson 5.

Narrows;11;26;14;13;—;64

Bland County;8;6;12;16;—;42

JV: Narrows won.

GIRLS

ANDREW JOHNSON BANK CLASSIC

Oak Ridge, Tenn. 71, Pulaski County 64

PULASKI COUNTY (4-2)

Fleenor 17, Russell 6, Keefer 14, Huff 7, Lawson 8, Secrist 10, Vest 2.

OAK RIDGE, TENN. (3-3)

Strickland 6, Stewart 9, Porter 11, Clark 16, Cleveland 6, A.Porter 2, Hart 3, Green 7, Johnson 11,

Pulaski County;9;17;20;18;—;64

Oak Ridge, Tenn.;14;24;12;21;—;71

3-point goals: Pulaski County 4 (Lawson 2, Secrist, Huff).

NONDISTRICT

Fort Chiswell 63, Chilhowie 55

FORT CHISWELL (4-6)

Brown 3, Robinson 5, Roark 24, Jackson 22, King 7, Adams 2.

CHILHOWIE (3-5)

Sheets 6, Dancy 3, Goodwin 21, Tuell 2, Barr 23.

Fort Chiswell;12;20;11;20;—;63

Chilhowie;5;14;9;27;—;55

3-point goals: Fort Chiswell 8 (Roark 4, Jackson 3, Brown), Chilhowie 3 (Dancy, Goodwin, Barr).

Marion 67, John Battle 40

MARION (9-1)

Pennington 2, Moss 8, Greer 4, Hagy 22, Kimberlin 13, Farris 12, Terry 6.

JOHN BATTLE (4-5)

C.McKee 3, Stevens 4, A.McKee 6, Kelley 10, Booher 4, McReynolds 13.

Marion;16;12;18;21;—;67

John Battle;8;12;6;14;—;40

3-point goals: Marion 4 (Hagy 2, Kimberlin 2).