HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

High school basketball roundup: Reitzel scores 23 points to lead Carroll County boys past Alleghany in OT

HILLSVILLE — Davis Reitzel scored 23 points to lead the Carroll County boys basketball team past Alleghany 57-54 in overtime on Saturday in a Three Rivers District game.

Elijah Cox had 10 points, 13 rebounds and six rebounds, while Ethan Richardson added 11 points for Carroll County (9-2, 1-1).

Christopher Harden scored 13 points for Alleghany (6-5, 0-2).

THREE RIVERS DISTRICT

Carroll County 57, Alleghany 54, OT

Alleghany (6-5, 0-2)

Hayslett 13, Entsminger 6, Via 2, Webb 6, Harden 13, DePriest 4, Brown 2, Moore 7, DePriest 1.

Carroll County (9-2, 1-1)

Bryce Smoot 8, Reitzel 23, Campbell 1, Talley 2, Cox 10, Richardson 11, Redd 2.

Alleghany;8;21;12;10;3;—;54

Carroll Co.;8;17;18;8;6;—;57

3-point goals: Allegany 1 (Hayslett), Carroll County 3 (Reitzel 2, Richardson). JV: Allegany won.

GIRLS

Parry McCluer 47, Rockbridge County 24

Rockbridge County (1-11)

M. Hines 8, R. Hines 2, Bouchard 3, Clark 2, Dameron 9.

Parry McCluer (9-2)

Mohler 5, Claytor 16, Roberts 4, Hamilton 19, Emore 2, Turner 1.

Rockbridge Co.;4;5;13;2;—;24

Parry McCluer;9;13;16;9;—;47

3-point goals: Rockbridge 4 (M. Hines 2, Bouchard, Dameron), Parry McCluer 5 (Hamilton 3, Mohler, Claytor). JV: Rockbridge won.

Roanoke Catholic 33, Grace Christian 28

Roanoke Catholic (4-7)

Nance 11, O’Herron 9, Hemphill 9, Aaron 4.

Grace Christian (7-1)

K.Harper 9, M.Wells 2, L.Wells 5, M.Harper 7, Prochaska 5.

Roanoke Catholic;7;10;6;10;—;33

Grace Christian;5;8;9;6;—;28

3-point goals: Roanoke Catholic 1 (Hemphill), Grace Christian School 2 (K.Harper, M.Harper).

