BOYS HOGOHEEGEE ALL-DISTRICT SELECTIONS The all-district first team included: Rural Retreat’s Gatlin Hight, and Chilhowie’s Aiden Bartuski, Isaac Booth and Zac Hall. Rural Retreat’s Caleb Roberts made the all-district second team. GIRLS BLUE RIDGE CONFERENCE QUARTERFINAL Roanoke Catholic 43, Carlisle 40 Alex Nance had 19 points and 10 rebounds to lead host Roanoke Catholic past Carlisle on Tuesday. Roanoke Catholic (13-11) will be in Charlottesville to take on the Miller School in the VISAA Blue Ridge Conference tournament semifinals at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday. Carlisle (15-8) Niblett 19, Gray 4, Kellam 6, Fountain 11. Roanoke Catholic (13-11) Nance 19, Hemphill 4, Aaron 2, K. Smith 4, N. Smith 2, Hamrick 3, Drapac 9. Carlisle 14 10 12 4 — 40 Roanoke Catholic 11 6 11 15 — 43