High School Basketball Roundup: Swortzel has double-double in Floyd County win

BASSETT — Kaiden Swortzel had 13 points and 12 rebounds to help the Floyd County boy basketball team defeat Bassett 59-50 on Wednesday night.
Floyd County’s Micah Underwood led all scorers with 17 points. Rylan Swortzel added 13 points and seven rebounds.
The Tigers’ leading scorer was Tavin Hairston, who had 16 points.
Floyd County 59, Bassett 50
Floyd County (2-0)
Turpin 5, Underwood 17, Herrington 3, AJ. Cantrell 8, R. Swortzel 13, K. Swortzel 13.
Bassett (0-2)
Cooo 3, Harboak 4, Stokes 14, Gilbert 8, Perkins 5, Hairston 16.
Floyd County;15;17;13;14;—;59
People are also reading…
Bassett;17;10;14;9;—;50
3-point goals: Floyd County 9 (Turpin, Underwood 5, Cantrell, R. Swortzel, K. Swortzel), Bassett 3 (Stokes, Perkins, Hairston). JV: Bassett won.
BOYS
Radford 58, Christiansburg 37
Radford (1-0)
Eaves 6, Prioleau 6, Martin 3, Cormany 27, Kelly 7, Woodard 5, DeHart-Lewis 4.
Christiansburg (0-3)
Mills 4, Calloway 9, Gandee 4, Velickovic 5, Blount 2, Robinson 11, Conley 2.
Radford;14;14;17;13;—;58
C'burg;12;7;8;10;—;37
3-point goals: Radford 9 (Eaves, Martin, Cormany 6, Woodard), Christiansburg 2 (Gandee, Robinson). JV: Radford won.
Franklin County 76, Magna Vista 48
Magna Vista (1-3)
Moore 7, Hairston 4, Ford 5, Bokman 2, Landon Hall 12, Javin Hairston 14, Stockton, Milner 3.
Franklin County (5-0)
Kasey 6, Holland 10, Mattox 10, Hairston 9, McHeimer 6, Swanson 1, Clark 10, Boyd-Taylor 5, Foutz 14, Mullins 5.
Magna Vista;3;18;14;13;—;48
Franklin Co.;21;21;18;16;—;76
3-point goals: Magna Vista 5 (Ford, Hall 4), Franklin County 5 (Mattox 2, Hairston, Foutz 2).
Alleghany 45, Galax 42
Alleghany (2-1)
Mcknight 17, Rea 11, Russell 8, Crouse 6, Lemasters.
Galax (0-1)
Jemison 18, Blevins 10, Cox 5, Stuart 5, Dillon 2, Lundy 2.
Alleghany;2;10;15;18;—;45
Galax;9;7;11;15;—;42
3-point goals: Alleghany 2 (Mcknight 2), Galax 2 (Blevins, Cox). JV: Alleghany won.
Salem 63, Rockbridge County 61
Salem (3-2)
Moyer 6, Clemens 16, Johnson 6, Davidson 5, Foxx 18, Boles 10, Fields 2.
Rockbridge County (0-3)
Mays 12, Poindexter 2, Burkhart 6, Lambert 16, Owsley 13, Molitola 10.
Salem;11;23;18;11;—;63
Rockbridge Co.;11;16;17;15;—;61
3-point goals: Salem 11 (Moyer, Clemens 3, Johnson 2, Davidson, Foxx 2, Boles 2), Rockbridge County 3 (Mays, Lambert 2). JV: Salem won.
GIRLS
James River 49, Hidden Valley 39
Hidden Valley (0-4)
Tanis 18, Dragovich 5, Guerrero 5, Shellnutt 7, Pearson 4.
James River (4-1)
Canada 18, Breeding 9, McCullough 7, Crowder 5, Crawford 4, Benson 2, Davis 2, Thompson 2.
Hidden Valley;12;8;11;8;—;39
James River;20;10;8;11;—;49
3-point goals: Hidden Valley 4 (Tanis 2, Dragovich, Shellnutt), James River (Crawford).
Eastern Montgomery 44, Auburn 30
Eastern Montgomery (4-1)
Bruce 23, Underwood 17, Boone 4.
Auburn (0-3)
Mundy 11, R. Rorrer 9, C. Rorrer 3, Earnest 3, Underwood 2, Harris 2.
EastMont;11;18;12;3;—;44
Auburn;8;4;7;11;—;30
3-point goals: Eastern Montgomery 2 (Bruce 2), Auburn 1 (C. Rorrer). JV: Eastern Montgomery won.
Franklin County 57, Magna Vista 36
Franklin County (3-1)
C. Taylor 3, Board 22, Taylor 2, Preston 8, Copeland 8, Caron 10, Harris 4.
Magna Vista (0-4)
Hughes 3, Woods 2, Reynolds 10, Preston 5, Hairston 1, Giggetts 11, Moyer 1, Williams 3.
Franklin County;7;21;14;15;—;57
Magna Vista;9;5;11;11;—;36
3-point goals: Magna Vista 3 (Reynolds, Giggetts, Kaylee Hughes), Franklin County 4 (Kenzie Board 2, Copeland, Carmen Taylor). JV: Floyd County won 24-20.
Christiansburg 52, Radford 20
Christiansburg (5-0)
Hoover 13, Harris 10, Wilburn 9, Kane 8, Haley 4, Akers 4, Womack 2, Edwards 2.
Radford (2-3)
Thompson 2, Owens 5, Mark 4, Weltens 6, Lytton 2, Arnold 1.
Christiansburg;22;13;10;7;—;52
Radford;8;6;2;4;—;20
3-point goals: Christiansburg 1 (Kane), Radford 1 (Owens).