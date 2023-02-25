WYTHEVILLE — Lilly Underwood had 21 points and 11 rebounds to lead host Eastern Montgomery past George Wythe 47-38 on Friday.
Logan Boone added 14 points including four 3-pointers for Eastern Montgomery (22-5) in the Region 1C semifinals.
Makaylan Luttrell scored 13 points George Wythe (19-6).
REGION 1C SEMIFINAL
Eastern Montgomery 47, George Wythe 38
Eastern Montgomery (22-5)
Underwood 21, Boone 14, Bruce 8, Felty 4.
George Wythe (19-6)
Luttrell 13, Berry 6, Tate 5, Bennett 5, Faulkner 4, Cannoy 3, Wolfe 2.
EastMont;12;2;15;18;—;47
G. Wythe;15;7;13;3;—;38
3-Point goals: Eastern Montgomery 4 (Boone 4), George Wythe 5 (Luttrell 4, Cannoy).