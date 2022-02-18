High School Basketball Roundup: Virginia Episcopal holds off Roanoke Catholic in OT

Walker Andrews scored 19 points Thursday night and visiting Virginia Episcopal held off Roanoke Catholic for a 70-67 Virginia Independent Conference boys basketball victory in overtime.
Josiah Banks led Catholic with 16 points, while Jacob Estrada scored 13.
VIRGINIA EPISCOPAL
Sekeroglu 12, Roberts 12, Young 9, Koudelka 2, Andrews 19, Brody 16.
ROANOKE CATHOLIC
Merchant 10, Johnson 5, Adams 9, Burns 9, Banks 16, Collins 5, Estrada 13.
Va. Episcopal;16;19;10;15;10;—;70
Roanoke Cath.;17;14;16;15;5;—;67
3-point goals: Virginia Episcopal 8, (Andrews 4, Brody 3, Young), Roanoke Catholic 13 (Estrada 3, Burns 3, Banks 2, Merchant 2, Johnson, Adams, Collins).
THURSDAY REGULAR SEASON
BOYS
Miller School 90, North Cross 37
MILLER SCHOOL (17-6)
Horne 10, Davis 12, Hartman 3, Rose 3, Rice 23, Dyer 4, Hagen 3, Ball 18, E.Delaurier 2, Eli Delaurier 7, Harrison 5.
NORTH CROSS (13-6)
Trail 2, Andrew 14, Trott 5, Owen 5, McCoy 3, Brown 6, Wenk 2.
Miller School;28;25;17;20;—;90
North Cross;11;11;2;13;—;37
3-point goals: Miller School 14 (Rice 5, Horne 2, Ball 2, Hartman, Rose, Dyer, Hagen, Harrison), North Cross 4 (Andrew 2, Owen, McCoy). JV: North Cross won 53-37.
GIRLS
Carlisle 44, North Cross 41
NORTH CROSS (8-6)
Garrison 9, Brown 6, Hash 2 Teter 13, Schaefer 8, Cook 3.
CARLISLE (4-4)
Kellam 16, Harris 2, Gerrett 6, Fountain 11, Niblett 9.
North Cross;11;8;7;15;—;41
Carlisle;14;14;9;7;—;44
3-point goals: North Cross 5 (Teter 3, Garrison, Schaefer). Carlisle 3 (Kellam 3).
THURSDAY TOURNAMENTS
SOUTHWEST DISTRICT GIRLS
Marion 58, Graham 25
GRAHAM
Brown 2, S.Gunter 4, Du 2, E.Gunter 13, Austin 4.
MARION
Pennington 1, Whitt 6, Moss 14, Hagy 15, Kimberlin 9, Farris 8, Terry 5.
Graham;5;8;6;6;—;25
Marion;26;11;8;13;—;58
3-point goals: Marion 2 (Whitt, Kimberlin).
HOGOHEEGEE DISTRICT GIRLS
Chilhowie 53, PH-Glade Spring 46
CHILHOWIE
Lane 5, Sheets 12, Dancey 4, Goodwin 6, Barr 26.
PH-GLADE SPRING
Addair 3, Monahan 25, Maiden 16, Fore 2.
Chilhowie;11;16;9;17;—;53
PH-Glade Spring;4;12;15;15;—;46
3-point goals: Chilhowie 4 (Barr 3, Lane), PH-Glade Spring 3, (Monahan 2, Addair).
Rural Retreat 57, Lebanon 24
LEBANON
Varney 16, A.Horne 1, Keys 2, A.Boothe 1, L.Boothe 4.
RURAL RETREAT
M.Fiscus 11, A. Fiscus 14, Trivitt 8, Bailey 4, Moore 8, Crigger 6, Miller 4, Moore 2.
Lebanon;7;9;9;4;—;24
Rural Retreat;19;17;9;12;—;57
3-point goals: Lebanon 1 (Varney), Rural Retreat 6 (M.Fiscus 2, A.Fiscus 2, Trivitt 2).