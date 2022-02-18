 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High School Basketball Roundup: Virginia Episcopal holds off Roanoke Catholic in OT

Walker Andrews scored 19 points Thursday night and visiting Virginia Episcopal held off Roanoke Catholic for a 70-67 Virginia Independent Conference boys basketball victory in overtime.

Josiah Banks led Catholic with 16 points, while Jacob Estrada scored 13.

VIRGINIA EPISCOPAL

Sekeroglu 12, Roberts 12, Young 9, Koudelka 2, Andrews 19, Brody 16.

ROANOKE CATHOLIC

Merchant 10, Johnson 5, Adams 9, Burns 9, Banks 16, Collins 5, Estrada 13.

Va. Episcopal;16;19;10;15;10;—;70

Roanoke Cath.;17;14;16;15;5;—;67

3-point goals: Virginia Episcopal 8, (Andrews 4, Brody 3, Young), Roanoke Catholic 13 (Estrada 3, Burns 3, Banks 2, Merchant 2, Johnson, Adams, Collins).

THURSDAY REGULAR SEASON

BOYS

Miller School 90, North Cross 37

MILLER SCHOOL (17-6)

Horne 10, Davis 12, Hartman 3, Rose 3, Rice 23, Dyer 4, Hagen 3, Ball 18, E.Delaurier 2, Eli Delaurier 7, Harrison 5.

NORTH CROSS (13-6)

Trail 2, Andrew 14, Trott 5, Owen 5, McCoy 3, Brown 6, Wenk 2.

Miller School;28;25;17;20;—;90

North Cross;11;11;2;13;—;37

3-point goals: Miller School 14 (Rice 5, Horne 2, Ball 2, Hartman, Rose, Dyer, Hagen, Harrison), North Cross 4 (Andrew 2, Owen, McCoy). JV: North Cross won 53-37.

GIRLS

Carlisle 44, North Cross 41

NORTH CROSS (8-6)

Garrison 9, Brown 6, Hash 2 Teter 13, Schaefer 8, Cook 3.

CARLISLE (4-4)

Kellam 16, Harris 2, Gerrett 6, Fountain 11, Niblett 9.

North Cross;11;8;7;15;—;41

Carlisle;14;14;9;7;—;44

3-point goals: North Cross 5 (Teter 3, Garrison, Schaefer). Carlisle 3 (Kellam 3).

THURSDAY TOURNAMENTS

SOUTHWEST DISTRICT GIRLS

Marion 58, Graham 25

GRAHAM

Brown 2, S.Gunter 4, Du 2, E.Gunter 13, Austin 4.

MARION

Pennington 1, Whitt 6, Moss 14, Hagy 15, Kimberlin 9, Farris 8, Terry 5.

Graham;5;8;6;6;—;25

Marion;26;11;8;13;—;58

3-point goals: Marion 2 (Whitt, Kimberlin).

HOGOHEEGEE DISTRICT GIRLS

Chilhowie 53, PH-Glade Spring 46

CHILHOWIE

Lane 5, Sheets 12, Dancey 4, Goodwin 6, Barr 26.

PH-GLADE SPRING

Addair 3, Monahan 25, Maiden 16, Fore 2.

Chilhowie;11;16;9;17;—;53

PH-Glade Spring;4;12;15;15;—;46

3-point goals: Chilhowie 4 (Barr 3, Lane), PH-Glade Spring 3, (Monahan 2, Addair).

Rural Retreat 57, Lebanon 24

LEBANON

Varney 16, A.Horne 1, Keys 2, A.Boothe 1, L.Boothe 4.

RURAL RETREAT

M.Fiscus 11, A. Fiscus 14, Trivitt 8, Bailey 4, Moore 8, Crigger 6, Miller 4, Moore 2.

Lebanon;7;9;9;4;—;24

Rural Retreat;19;17;9;12;—;57

3-point goals: Lebanon 1 (Varney), Rural Retreat 6 (M.Fiscus 2, A.Fiscus 2, Trivitt 2).

