HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

High School Basketball Roundup: William Fleming boys defeat Patrick Henry on a buzzer-beater

Isaac Higgs made the game-winning shot as the William Fleming boys basketball team took down Patrick Henry 58-55 on Tuesday.

Jaron Walker led William Fleming (2-0) with 17 points, and Jamaal Chrisp added 12 points.

Abu Yarmah led Patrick Henry (2-1) with 21 points and Antonio Smith scored 15 points.

William Fleming 58, Patrick Henry 55

William Fleming (2-0)

M. Wilson 2, English 9, Walker 17, Johnson 5, Dillard 2, Chrisp 12, Walton 2, Higgs 7.

Patrick Henry (2-1)

Calloway 6, Lipford 3, Yarmah 21, Derek 3, Smith 15, Webb 7.

William Fleming;10;17;16;15;—;58

Patrick Henry;13;10;18;14;—;55

3-point goals: William Fleming 5 (Walker 3, Johson, Higgs), Patrick Henry 9 (Yarmah 3, Smith 5, Webb 1).

BOYS

James River 68, Parry McCluer 48

Parry McCluer (1-2)

Cook 18, Glass 5, Houck 6, Callett 4, Snyder 13, Griffen 2.

James River (3-0)

Church 2, Steger 20, Moran 4, Bell 22, Toliver 16, Eastman 2, Fowler 2.

Parry McCluer;9;11;8;20;—;48

James River;16;16;20;16;—;68

3-point goals: Parry McCluer 5 (Houck, Cook 4), James River 6 (Bell 2, Steger 4).

Auburn 73, Christiansburg 36

Christiansburg (0-2)

Calloway 11, Mills 7, Velickovic 7, Robinson 4, Gandee 3, Noonkester 2, McCrea 2.

Auburn (2-1)

Royal 16, Duncan 14, Gill 11, Wilson 8, Dettant 6, Millirons 6, Gordon 6, Warren 2, Tickle 2, Hale 2.

Christiansburg;13;5;11;7;—;36

Auburn;14;13;23;23;—;73

3-point goals: Christiansburg 4 (Calloway 3, Velickovic 1). Auburn 4 (Royal 4). JV: Christiansburg won.

Patrick County 64, Staunton River 54

Staunton River (0-3)

Gibson 11, Childress 15, Eggleston 8, Sheets 10, Austin 4, Brown 6.

Patrick County (3-1)

Penn 18, Nelson 8, Hill 4, Smith 21, Hagwood 5, Stovall 8.

Staunton River;11;12;11;20;—;54

Patrick County;19;14;12;19;—;64

3-point goals: Staunton River 4 (Brown 2, Eggleston, Gibson), Patrick County 5 (Penn 2, Nelson 2, Hagwood). JV: Patrick County won 52-34.

GIRLS

Rural Retreat 35, Fort Chiswell 33

Rural Retreat (4-0)

B. Moore 17, Fiscus 8, Cox 3, Bailey 2, T. Moore 5.

Fort Chiswell (1-2)

Akers 2, Brown 5, M. King 2, K. King 9, Jackson 8, Robinson 7.

Rural Retreat;5;13;8;9;—;35

Fort Chiswell;5;6;4;18;—;33

3-point goals: Rural Retreat 1 (Cox), Fort Chiswell 3 (Brown, K. King, Robinson). JV: Rural Retreat won.

Cave Spring 67, William Byrd 41

Cave Spring (2-1, 0-0)

D Holland 2, O Jones 6, Smith 7, Carroll 7, E Jones 17, Hibbs 10, Anderson 10, Coleman 8.

William Byrd (1-3)

A Helton 12, S Martin 10, L Andrew 7, Lee 10, Makuch 2.

Cave Spring;15;18;17;17;—;67

William Byrd;15;8;5;13;—;41

3-point goals: Cave Spring 8 (Carroll, E Jones 3, Smith 3, Hibbs), Byrd 1 (Lee), JV: Byrd won.

Eastern Montgomery 55, Bland County 39

Eastern Montgomery (3-1)

Underwood 24, Bruce 12, Bower 8, Gadd 4, Akers 3, Boone 2, Roupe 2.

Bland County (1-2)

Saunders 13, Tindall 8, Dillow 6, Tendall C. 4, Sandlin 4, Rasnake 3, Meadows 1.

EastMont;15;9;18;13;—;55

Bland Co.;7;8;11;13;—;39

3-point goals: Eastern Montgomery 3 (Underwood, Bruce 2), Bland 1 (M. Tindall). JV: Bland won 44-21.

Roanoke Valley Christian 61, Temple Christian 50

Roanoke Valley Christian (3-1)

Boyd 3, Burnette 6, C. Ferguson 4, Al. Jones 13, An. Jones 15, A. Mioduszewski 16, Nixon 4 .

Temple Christian (3-3)

Lyle 2, E. Cash 26, Conner 2, Johnson 3, Allen 2, Armstrong 2, Terry 4, Harris 9.

Roanoke Valley Chr.;16;18;11;16;—;61

Temple Christian;8;10;17;15;—;50

3-point goals: Roanoke Valley Christian 6 (Al. Jones, An. Jones 4, Boyd), Temple Christian 3 (Cash, Moriah Greene 2).

