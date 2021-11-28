High school basketball season tips off

Ready or not, here it comes.

The VHSL basketball season begins Monday.

While a handful of schools have postponed boys games because of extended football seasons and a few private schools already have hit the court, by the end of the week almost every Timesland team will have tipped off in 2021-22.

The shortened 2020-21 season is in the books.

Teams are allowed their full, 22-game regular-season schedules.

Invitational tournaments — some of them anyway — are back as travel restrictions have been lifted.

What are some things to watch in 2021-22?

Here’s a starting five:

Whistle-stop tour

Private-school boys basketball in the Roanoke Valley will have an increased Virginia Tech flavor.

Former Tech star guard Shawn Good remains at Roanoke Catholic, but this year he has been joined by new North Cross coach Paige Moir.

Moir was the longtime head coach at Roanoke College and is the son of former Maroons and Virginia Tech coach Charlie Moir, playing and serving as an assistant for the Hokies.