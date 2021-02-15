High school basketball state tournament pairings

VHSL BOYS SEMIFINALS
WEDNESDAY
CLASS 6
Hayfield at Centreville
Potomac at Landstown
CLASS 5
Stone Bridge at Patrick Henry (8-1), TBA
L.C. Bird at Green Run (8-0)
CLASS 4
John Handley at Halifax County
Eastern View at Smithfield
CLASS 3
Liberty Christian (12-1) at Abingdon (13-1), 7 p.m.
Independence at Hopewell
CLASS 2
Radford (15-0) at Union (14-3), 7 p.m.
East Rockingham at King William
CLASS 1
Parry McCluer (10-1) at J.I. Burton (14-2), 7 p.m.
Altavista/Rappahannock County winner at Mathews-West Point winner
VACA STATE BOYS
Monday, semifinals
At Ridgeview Christian, Stuarts Draft
Timberlake Christian (11-2) vs. Smith Mountain Lake Christian (9-3), 11 a.m.
Regents (10-1) vs. Westover Christian (6-5), 1 p.m.
Date and time, TBA, championship
At Ridgeview Christian, Stuarts Draft
Semifinal winners, TBA
VHSL GIRLS SEMIFINALS
CLASS 6
West Potomac at James Madison
Osbourn Park at Cosby
CLASS 5
Potomac Falls at Patrick Henry/North Stafford winner
L.C. Bird at Princess Anne (8-0)
CLASS 4
Loudoun Valley at Pulaski County (10-0), 7 p.m.
Louisa County at Grafton
CLASS 3
Spotswood/Wilson Memorial winner at Carroll County (10-2)
George Mason/James Monroe winner at Petersburg/New Kent winner
CLASS 2
Glenvar (7-4) at Gate City (16-1), 7 p.m.
Luray at King William
CLASS 1
George Wythe (16-0) at Honaker (12-0)
Riverheads/Rappahannock County winner at Mathews/Rappahannock winner
VACA STATE GIRLS
Monday, semifinal, Stuarts Draft
Roanoke Valley Christian (7-2) vs. Timberlake Christian (9-1), 3 p.m.
Date and time, TBA, championship
At Ridgeview Christian, Stuarts Draft
SWVa Home School (9-0) vs. Roanoke Valley Christian-Timberlake Christian winner, TBA