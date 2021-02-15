 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school basketball state tournament pairings
0 comments

High school basketball state tournament pairings

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Timesland (copy) (copy)

VHSL BOYS SEMIFINALS

WEDNESDAY

CLASS 6

Hayfield at Centreville

Potomac at Landstown

CLASS 5

Stone Bridge at Patrick Henry (8-1), TBA

L.C. Bird at Green Run (8-0)

CLASS 4

John Handley at Halifax County

Eastern View at Smithfield

CLASS 3

Liberty Christian (12-1) at Abingdon (13-1), 7 p.m.

Independence at Hopewell

CLASS 2

Radford (15-0) at Union (14-3), 7 p.m.

East Rockingham at King William

CLASS 1

Parry McCluer (10-1) at J.I. Burton (14-2), 7 p.m.

Altavista/Rappahannock County winner at Mathews-West Point winner

VACA STATE BOYS

Monday, semifinals

At Ridgeview Christian, Stuarts Draft

Timberlake Christian (11-2) vs. Smith Mountain Lake Christian (9-3), 11 a.m.

Regents (10-1) vs. Westover Christian (6-5), 1 p.m.

Date and time, TBA, championship

At Ridgeview Christian, Stuarts Draft

Semifinal winners, TBA

VHSL GIRLS SEMIFINALS

CLASS 6

West Potomac at James Madison

Osbourn Park at Cosby

CLASS 5

Potomac Falls at Patrick Henry/North Stafford winner

L.C. Bird at Princess Anne (8-0)

CLASS 4

Loudoun Valley at Pulaski County (10-0), 7 p.m.

Louisa County at Grafton

CLASS 3

Spotswood/Wilson Memorial winner at Carroll County (10-2)

George Mason/James Monroe winner at Petersburg/New Kent winner

CLASS 2

Glenvar (7-4) at Gate City (16-1), 7 p.m.

Luray at King William

CLASS 1

George Wythe (16-0) at Honaker (12-0)

Riverheads/Rappahannock County winner at Mathews/Rappahannock winner

VACA STATE GIRLS

Monday, semifinal, Stuarts Draft

Roanoke Valley Christian (7-2) vs. Timberlake Christian (9-1), 3 p.m.

Date and time, TBA, championship

At Ridgeview Christian, Stuarts Draft

SWVa Home School (9-0) vs. Roanoke Valley Christian-Timberlake Christian winner, TBA

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Fans celebrate as Tampa Bay, KC go to Super Bowl

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert