Narrows junior Kolier Pruett, Auburn junior Nick Millirons and George Wythe sophomore Reed Kirtner made the Class 1 boys all-state first team.

Auburn senior Coahan Gordon made the all-state second team, as announced by the Virginia High School League on Thursday.

Lancaster sophomore Troy Henderson was named the Class 1 player of the year. Lancaster’s Dwayne Pinn was named coach of the year.

Pinn led the Red Devils to a 29-0 record with a 62-40 win over George Wythe in the VHSL Class 1 state championship.