Narrows junior Kolier Pruett, Auburn junior Nick Millirons and George Wythe sophomore Reed Kirtner made the Class 1 boys all-state first team.
Auburn senior Coahan Gordon made the all-state second team, as announced by the Virginia High School League on Thursday.
Lancaster sophomore Troy Henderson was named the Class 1 player of the year. Lancaster’s Dwayne Pinn was named coach of the year.
Pinn led the Red Devils to a 29-0 record with a 62-40 win over George Wythe in the VHSL Class 1 state championship.