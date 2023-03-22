Radford High School junior Elijah Kelly made the Class 2 boys all-state first team, while junior teammate Gavin Cormany made the second team.

Floyd County senior Kaiden Swortzel and sophomore Gavin Herrington joined Cormany on the all-state second team, as announced by the Virginia High School League on Wednesday.

John Marshall senior Dennis Parker Jr. was named the Class 2 boys basketball player of the year. John Marshall’s Ty White was named coach of the year.

White led the Justices to a perfect 28-0 record, culminating with a 91-34 win over Radford in the Class 2 state championship game. John Marshall was ranked as the No. 1 prep team in the country, according to MaxPreps.