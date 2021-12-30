High School Boys Basketball: Cave Spring routs Glenvar in K-Guard Classic

The great thing about high school basketball is this:

A young player is called up to the varsity from the JV team midway through a season.

The next year, he is bigger and stronger and finds himself as the starting point guard for one of Timesland’s premier programs.

Witness Graham Lilley.

The Cave Spring junior is blossoming before Knights head coach Jacob Gruse’s eyes.

Thursday, Lilley ran Cave Spring’s offense and scored 21 points to boot as the Knights dismantled Glenvar 82-50 in the K-Guard Classic on their home floor.

Lilley scored 16 points in the second half as Cave Spring outscored the Highlanders 50-26 over the final two periods.

“I couldn’t be happier for that kid,” Gruse said. “He’s probably put 15 pounds of muscle on since last season.

“We have a lot of faith in him. We brought him up last year because we had a quick COVID scare. We had a lot of kids that had to be quarantined. He played some good quality minutes last year, but nothing like he is now. He’s doing a really nice job of leading our ship.”

Cave Spring (8-1) spread the wealth in posting its second December win over Glenvar.

Salem transfer Owyn Dawyot scored 16 points, including one stretch of 10 in a row for the Knights, while Stark Jones added 15. Each had a breakaway dunk.

Six-foot-seven post man Dylan Saunders had 12 points, highlighted by a post move to open the second quarter as Cave Spring took the lead for good at 19-17.

“We have five guys right now who are averaging in double figures,” Gruse said. “We’re not really good if just one guy goes off for 30. We’ve got to collectively be good as a unit.

“Luckily, our guys have bought into that concept, and I think that’s why we’ve had little bit of success to this point.”

It starts at the point with Lilley, a slithery left-hander who seems to have settled into his role.

He popped four 3-pointers along with a three-point play following an offensive rebound for a 62-43 lead opening the fourth quarter.

“First, definitely get my teammates open, because I’ve got really talented scorers around me,” Lilley said. “After that, the defense has to focus so hard on them it usually gives me a couple looks open.”

Cave Spring’s defense gave Glenvar few openings, other than the four 3-pointers nailed by Christian Housh. The Knights made Highlanders star Stephen Barber work extremely hard for his 10 points.

Glenvar led much of the way in a 63-53 home-court loss to Cave Spring, but this was not the Highlanders’ night.

Cave Spring scored 19 of its 32 field goals and nine of its 11 3-pointers after halftime.

“In the second half they just clamped down defensively with pressure, and transition hurt us in the second half,” first-year Glenvar coach Cliff Bordewisch said.

Both teams will have major district road tests next week.

Cave Spring goes to Patrick Henry on Tuesday in the River Ridge, and Glenvar visits James River on Thursday in the Three Rivers.

“Our league is loaded,” Bordewisch said. “It doesn’t matter who’s supposed to be good or who’s not supposed to be good. If we don’t come out every night and earn victories, it’s not going to matter.

“Some good team is going to finish fourth or fifth in our [district].”

Braden French scored 22 points to lead Jefferson Forest past Broadway in the first game Thursday.

The event was cut to two games after William Fleming’s game against Independence was canceled.

GLENVAR (8-2)

Housh 4 0-0 12, Ford 1 0-0 3, McMahon 2 2-2 6, Barber 3 4-5 10, Johnson 3 4-4 10, Bolling 0 1-2 1, Alexander 2 0-0 6, Simmons 1 0-0 2, Carter 0 0-0 0, Noel 0 0-0 0, Veverka 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 11-13 50.

CAVE SPRING (8-1)

Dawyot 7 0-0 16, Cooper 2 2-2 6, Saunders 5 2-2 12, Lilley 7 3-3 21, Jones 6 0-0 15, Griffiths 1 0-0 2, Tinsley 0 0-0 0, Ihlenburg 1 0-0 2, Bryant 1 0-0 2, Kennedy 2 0-0 6, Washington 0 0-0 0, Roche 0 0-0 0, Childs 0 0-0 0.

Glenvar 17 7 19 7 — 50

Cave Spring 17 15 27 23 — 82

3-point goals: Glenvar 8 (Housh 4, Alexander 2, Housh, Ford), Cave Spring 11 (Lilley 4, Jones 3, Dawyot 2, Kennedy 2). Total fouls: Glenvar 9, Cave Spring 13. Fouled out: none.

BROADWAY

Caleb Barnes 1 2-2 4, Dove 2 0-0 6, Hutcheson 3 0-1 8, Hertzler 2 0-1 4, Santiago 2 0-1 5, Conner Barnes 5 0-0 10, Miller 2 2-2 8. Totals 17 4-7 45.

JEFFERSON FOREST (3-6)

Scott 2 0-0 4, Mays 1 0-0 2, Cherry 1 2-2 7, Wimmer 4 2-2 10, Elliott 0 2-3 2, French 10 2-3 22, Burrill 2 0-0 5. Totals 21 8-10 52.

Broadway 12 15 12 6 — 45

Jefferson Forest 13 16 9 14 — 52

3-point goals: Broadway 7 (Dove 2, Hutcheson 2, Miller 2, Santiago), Jefferson Forest 2 (Wimmer, Burrill). Total fouls: Broadway 12, Jefferson Forest 16. Fouled out: none.