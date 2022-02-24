High School Boys Basketball: James River rolls past Floyd County in Region 2C semis

A day-long rain Thursday wasn’t necessary for the Timesland basketball world to know the obvious.

River keeps rolling.

Like in a tsunami-sized James River third quarter that crushed Floyd County right out of the Region 2C tournament as the Knights cruised to a 74-40 victory in a semifinal at Roanoke College’s Cregger Center.

James River (20-3) will play Radford or Martinsville in Friday’s championship game. More to the point, the Knights have qualified for next week’s VHSL Class 2 state quarterfinals.

The Knights have beaten Radford by 35 points and William Fleming by 25 this season.

How close are the Knights to their ‘A’ game?

“If we can put together four quarters … I’ll be happy,” James River coach Ethan Humphries said.

James River put its entire arsenal on display in the third quarter, outscoring Floyd 31-7 to turn a 32-26 halftime lead into a 63-33 rout.

Senior Jayson Easton scored 12 of his game-high 21 points in the blitz.

The Knights unleashed 6-foot-6 Patrick Clevenger on isolation moves. They scored on the fast break. Easton found twin brother, Corey, for a 3-pointer. Corey Easton returned the favor by hitting Jayson for a layup.

The quarter ended when Jayson Easton sandwiched two 3-pointers around a long one by Ryan Steger as the Knights ended the quarter on a 20-2 run.

“It feels incredible,” Jayson Easton said. “It feels like nobody can beat us when we get things going like that.”

Floyd County coach Brian Harman was not about to argue after seeing his team come up well short against the Knights for the third time this season.

“They play hard,” Harman said. “Defensively they play really hard and they shoot the ball well. We put ourselves in the spot where we wanted to be at halftime, but we just couldn’t sustain it in the second half.”

Floyd (11-13) found little room inside for 6-foot-5 junior Rylan Swortzel to operate. The Buffaloes moved their big man to the head of the key, but he was limited to 11 points.

Guard Dylan Bond led the Buffaloes with 14 points.

Meanwhile, James River alternated Clevenger and the 6-foot-4 Jayson Easton in isolation sets. Floyd did not have enough size to guard both Knights.

“That’s not something we really do all the time,” Easton said. “But with the game plan we had, the coach said, ‘If nobody on the court can guard you, just take advantage of that.’’

The Knights put four players in double figures with Corey Easton scoring 13 points and Steger adding 11 with three 3-pointers.

James River has aspirations of reaching the state final, and Humphries knows the way.

Humphries was the starting point guard on James River’s 2010 Division 2 championship team under head coach Mike Goad.

“I can breathe now,” Humphries said. “No back pain or chest pains. It feels amazing. We don’t take it for granted, any playoff win.”

The specter of a tremendous John Marshall team from Richmond looms over the entire Class 2 landscape.

“The last thing on our mind right now is John Marshall,” Humphries said. “Everyone knows who they are. They’re [at] a different level.”

Contact Robert Anderson at robert.anderson@roanoke.com or 981-3123

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.