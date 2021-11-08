High school boys soccer: Mendoza's goal lifts North Cross into state semifinals

Mendoza was very close to being offside, maybe too close.

““I like to cut it as short as possible,” he said. “That’s when I can make a great run. Sometimes I’m [offside]. Sometimes I’m on. It just depends on how the defense plays and how lucky I get in the box.”

Brown is thinking by now Mendoza’s production is not sheer luck.

“He seems to find the net a lot,” the North Cross coach said.

Christchurch (11-6-1) had the better of the action for much of the first half, but the Seahorses could not come away with anything on the scoreboard.

“I counted about five good opportunities for us before they got their first one,” Christchurch coach Matthew Schaefer said. “If we could have gotten just one of those, it’s a different game, but that’s soccer.”

An injury to striker Pablo Granados in the second half did not help the Seahorses’ cause as a cleat to the lower leg opened a gash.

North Cross clamped down on Christchurch’s precision interior passing in the second half.