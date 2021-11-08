High school boys soccer: Mendoza's goal lifts North Cross into state semifinals

Marc Mendoza came to North Cross school from England this year to play basketball.
London-born and the son of native Filipino parents, Mendoza did not plan to suit up this fall for the Raiders’ soccer team.
Boy, is North Cross coach James Brown happy that Mendoza had a change of heart.
The junior forward scored his 21st goal of the season Monday and it was the only one of the game as North Cross posted a 1-0 victory over Christchurch in a VISAA Division II quarterfinal at Cook Field.
The Raiders (20-3) will play a state semifinal at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at City Stadium in Richmond against Norfolk Collegiate.
Mendoza played youth soccer — or “football” as it is called in England — and had no thoughts of dusting off the cleats when he came to North Cross on the recommendation of a family friend.
““I didn’t know I could play until I came on the field in my first game and scored one and then it just kept going,” he said.
Mendoza connected in the 15th minute, taking a feed from freshman Hunter Basile and outfighting two Christchurch defenders including 6-foot-5 Sara Soumare to get off clean shot.
“I saw the big kid, maybe not as coordinated as a smaller guy. I thought maybe it would bounce off his foot,” Mendoza said. “ Luckily it rolled over him. I stopped it because I knew he was coming full speed at me. I looked up, saw the left side wide open and just placed it.”
Mendoza was very close to being offside, maybe too close.
““I like to cut it as short as possible,” he said. “That’s when I can make a great run. Sometimes I’m [offside]. Sometimes I’m on. It just depends on how the defense plays and how lucky I get in the box.”
Brown is thinking by now Mendoza’s production is not sheer luck.
“He seems to find the net a lot,” the North Cross coach said.
Christchurch (11-6-1) had the better of the action for much of the first half, but the Seahorses could not come away with anything on the scoreboard.
“I counted about five good opportunities for us before they got their first one,” Christchurch coach Matthew Schaefer said. “If we could have gotten just one of those, it’s a different game, but that’s soccer.”
An injury to striker Pablo Granados in the second half did not help the Seahorses’ cause as a cleat to the lower leg opened a gash.
North Cross clamped down on Christchurch’s precision interior passing in the second half.
“In the first half we were doing a little more ball-watching than staying organized,” Brown said. “The second half we communicated a little bit better. They weren’t able to play the ball where they wanted.”
North Cross had one shaky moment in the 70th minute when normally impenetrable goalkeeper Denzel Marufu had a soft shot bounce off his hands and go straight over his head and off the crossbar, narrowly avoiding a game-tying goal.
“My heart did sink right then at that point,” Brown said.
While Christchurch packed its gear for the bus trip back to Middlesex County, the Raiders will pack for their 10th state semifinal in the last 15 years.
Brown was candid when asked if he thought in preseason whether this North Cross team had the goods.
“No,” he said. “We graduated 10 seniors last year. We had to figure out our roles. As the season progressed we got better and better. Hopefully we’re hitting our stride right now.”