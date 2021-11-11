High School Boys Soccer: North Cross advances to Division II state final

RICHMOND — Grayson Prillaman hammered home a rebound off a free kick with two minutes left in the second overtime Thursday night to give North Cross a 2-1 victory over Norfolk Collegiate in the VISAA Division II boys soccer semifinals at City Stadium.

The game-winner came after Spencer Brown’s direct kick bounced off the crossbar, sending North Cross (21-3) into Friday’s final against either Steward or Seton.

North Cross got a game-tying goal in the 30th minute from Marc Mendoza on an assist from Brown. However, Mendoza suffered a knee injury minutes later and did not return.

Ryan Van Twuijver gave Norfolk Collegiate a 1-0 lead in the 15th minute.