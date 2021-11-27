 Skip to main content
High School Cross Country: 4 Virginia runners qualify for Eastbay National
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Four Virginia runners, including Allie Zealand of Lynchburg-based Patriot Pacers Homeschool, qualified for the Eastbay National cross country meet Saturday with top-10 finishes in the Southeast Regional at McAlpine Park.

Zealand placed seventh with a time of 17 minutes. 21.89 seconds. Natalie Cook of Flower Mound, Texas won in 16:38.05.

Covenant's Maddie Gardiner, McLean's Thais Rolly and Loudoun Valley's Ava Gordon also qualified out of Virginia schools for the national meet.

Timesland finishers included Jefferson Forest's Zoie Lamanna in 35th, Cave Spring's Jessica Palisca in 62nd and Jefferson Forest's Shauna Skow in 76th.

JF's Brannon Adams finished 33rd in the boys meet, which was won by Ethan Ashley of Georgia's Demark High in 15:00.21.

