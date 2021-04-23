 Skip to main content
High School Cross Country: PH girls place 8th at Class 5 state meet
High School Cross Country: PH girls place 8th at Class 5 state meet

LEESBURG — Patrick Henry’s girls cross country team placed eighth Friday in the VHSL Class 5 girls cross country meet at Oatlands Plantation.

Albemarle won the event with 48 points, followed by Midlothian (54) and Deep Run (83). PH finished with 200 points.

Megan McGinnis was the Patriots’ top finisher in 35th place with a time of 22 minutes, 7 seconds, followed by teammate Alice Sherman in 49th in 22:31.

Albemarle’s Arianna DeBoer won the race in 18:47.

Atlee took the boys team title ahead of Glen Allen. Douglas Freeman’s Brett Bishop was the boys champion in 16:22.

