High School Cross Country Roundup: Abingdon sweeps Region 3D team titles

BRISTOL — Isaac Thiessen won the boys title and Makaleigh Jessee took the girls race Wednesday to lead Abingdon to a sweep of the Region 3D cross country team titles at Sugar Hollow Park.
Christiansburg finished second in both divisions followed by Lord Botetourt’s boys and girls.
Thiessen won in 15 minutes, 26.1 seconds. Christiansburg’s Lawson Mecom was third.
Jessie crossed in 18:16.2 with Cave Spring’s Jessica Palisca second in 18:49.4.
REGION 3D
Boys team scores
1. x-Abingdon (Ab) 26, 2. x-Christiansburg (Cbg) 65, 3. x-Lord Botetourt (LB) 84, 4. Cave Spring (CS) 116, 5. Northside (Nor) 136, 6. Hidden Valley (HV) 148, 7. Staunton River (SR) 163, 8. Tunstall (Tun) 217, 9. Bassett (Bass) 242, 10. William Byrd (WB) 217, 11. Carroll County (Carr) 275.
Boys top 15
1. Isaac Thiessen (Ab) 15:26.1, 2. Dylan Phillips (Ab) 15:51.3, 3. Lawson Mecom (Cbg) 16:11.8, 4. Rives Boltwood (Ab) 16:21.0, 5. Evan Gates (LB) 16:27.8, 6. Dillon Craig (Cbg) 16:29.4, 7. y-Ryan Connelly (Nor) 16:32.2, 8. Jack Bundy (Ab) 16:32.8, 9. y-Charles Hearp (Tun) 16:55.7, 10. Joshua Starr (Cbg) 16:55.8, 11. Gregory Poisson (Ab) 17:07.6, 12. Cole Stelter (LB) 17:19.0, 13. y-Liam Schopf (CS) 17:20.6, 14. y-Sam Weddle (SR) 17:27.3, 15. y-Benja Bravo (CS) 17:33.3.
Girls team scores
1. x-Abingdon 51, 2. x-Christiansburg 82, 3. x-Lord Botetourt 88, 4. Northside 114, 5. Cave Spring 118, 6. Hidden Valley 130, 7. William Byrd 134, 8. Bassett 160, 9. Tunstall 230.
Girls top 15
1. Makaleigh Jessee (Ab) 18:16.2, 2. y-Jessica Palisca (CS) 18:49.4, 3. y-Sophia Pineda (HV) 19:18.1, 4. Aleah Dorn (Ab) 19:37, 5. Sydney Vokus (LB) 19:37.0, 6. y-Olivia Hurd (WB) 19:42.5, 7. Josie Jackson (Ab) 19:54.1, 8. y-Sienna Bailey (Bass) 19:58.4, 9. Kayla Waters (Cbg) 20:01.3, 10. McKenna Spaulding (Cbg) 20:06.7, 11. y-Sadie Wagner (HV) 20:10.1, 12. Erna Dietrich (LB) 20:29.5, 13. Carolyn Connelly (Nor) 20:29.5, 14. Ella Johnston (LB) 20:42.8, 15. Cecilia Johnson (Ab) 20:51.7.
x-individual qualifier for VHSL Class 3 meet.
y-team qualifier for VHSL Class 3 meet.
REGION 4D
Jefferson Forest girls claim title
CHARLOTTESVILLE — Jefferson Forest’s girls put five runners among the top 11 finishers Tuesday to claim the Region 4D cross country title at Panorama Farms.
The Cavaliers scored 34 points to 41 for runner-up Blacksburg and 49 for Western Albemarle.
Western Albemarle won the boys title ahead of Jefferson Forest and Blacksburg.
JF’s Brannon Adams won the boys race in 15 minutes, 44.2 seconds. Western Albemarle’s Sadie Adams took the girls title ahead of JF’s Zoie Lamanna and Blacksburg’s Reese Bradbury.
REGION 4D
Boys team scores
1. x-Western Albemarle (WA) 41, 2. x-Jefferson Forest (JF) 60, 3. x-Blacksburg (Bbg) 65, 4. Louisa County (Lou) 123, 5. Orange County (OC) 155, 6. Pulaski County (Pul) 162, 7. E.C. Glass (ECG) 181, 8. Salem (Sal) 181, 9. Amherst County (Amh) 243, 10. Halifax County (Hal) 272, 11. George Washington (GW) 316.
Boys top 15
1. Brannon Adams (JF) 15:44.2, 2. y-Nicholas Emmert (Lou) 15:56.4, 3. Alex Jordan (JF) 15:56.7, 4. Conner Rutherford (Bbg) 16:01.3, 5. Owen Shifflett (WA) 16:04.2, 6. Jade Mawn (WA) 16:29.4, 7. Henry Kimbrough (WA) 16:30.6, 8. y-Garrett Kinder (Pul) 16:40.2, 9. Keegan Venable (JF) 16:48.6, 10. Jonathan Kumer (WA) 16:50.8, 11. y-Caiden Davenport (Lou) 16:53.1, 12. Harrison Whitfield (Bbg) 16:53, 13. Nate Sullivan (WA) 16:57, 14. y-Evan Hull (Pul) 17:02, 15. Johnny Lowry (Bbg) 17:03.
Other at-large qualifier: 17. y-Liam Hunt (ECG) 17:09.
Girls team scores
1. x-Jefferson Forest 34, 2. x-Blacksburg 41, 3. x-Western Albemarle 49, 4. Salem 128, 5. Louisa County 132, 6. Halifax County 174.
Boys top 15
1. Sadie Adams (WA) 18:09.5, 2. Zoie Lamanna (JF) 18:14.3, 3. Reese Bradbury (Bbg) 18:39.7, 4. Mia Jones (Bbg) 19:11.7, 5. Shauna Skow (JF) 19:15.3, 6. Grace Cook (WA) 19:29.9, 7. Beall Roberts (JF) 19:44.2, 8. Allie McDonald (Bbg) 19:44.4, 9. Alexis Plaster (JF) 19:45.9, 10. Hailey Hodson (WA) 20:02.0, 11. Lauren Vossen (JF) 20:06.4, 12. Mary Finch (Bbg) 20:08.2, 13. y-Kennedy Harris (Lou) 20:22.1, 14. Ruby Griggs (Bbg) 20:29.0, 15. Lily Smith 20:36.5.
Other at-large qualifiers: y-23. Katelyn Crumpacker (Sal) 21:44.9, 24. Ella Lane (ECG) 2:52.9, 25. Elizabeth Bocock (Sal) 22:01.2, 26. Brooke Bowers (Sal) 22:03.4.