High School Cross Country Roundup: Eastern Montgomery wins Region 1C boys title

BLACKSBURG — Eastern Montgomery won the Region 1C boys cross country championships Wednesday at Blacksburg High School, while George Wythe won the girls title.

Eastern Montgomery totaled 42 points, while George Wythe finished second with 44 points. Auburn finished third with 48 points. All three teams will move on to the Class 1 state championship, which will be held Nov. 12 at Green Hill Park in Salem.

Parry McCluer’s Kovyk Chandler won the boys race (17:15.50) on the 5,000-meter course. Andrew Tickle of Auburn finished second (18:01.60) and Eastern Montgomery’s Spencer Sisson was third (18:23.10). Chandler will be among those moving on to the state meet as an individual.

George Wythe won the girls title with 32 points. Galax and Eastern Montgomery tied for second with 62 points. All three teams advanced to the state meet.

Auburn's Kasey Rosenbaum won the race in 21:26. The second-place finisher was Camryn Hardin from George Wythe (21:36.20). The third-place finisher was Grayson County's Sara Hale with a 21:39.70. Rosenbaum was among those advancing to the state meet as an individual.

Boys team scores

1. x-Eastern Montgomery (EM) 42, 2. x-George Wythe (GW) 44, 3. x-Auburn 48, 4. Galax 76, 5. Highland 141

x-advances to state meet

Top boys finishers

1. y-Kovyk Chandler (Parry McCluer) 17.15.50, 2. Andrew Tickle (Auburn) 18:01.60, 3. Spencer Sisson (EM) 18:23.10, 4. Brett Buchanan (GW) 18:31.90, 5. y-Logan Wheelock (Parry McCluer) 18:15.10, 6. Caleb Sampson (EM) 19:00, 7. y-Tyler Boone (Bland County) 19:19.20, 8. y-Aidan Sensabaugh (Bath County) 19:25.80, 9. Ethan Rosenbaum (Auburn) 19:32.70, 10. Connor Martin (GW) 19.44.90, 11. y-Josh Cooper (Parry McCluer) 19:45.80, 12. Kary Romano (Bland County) 19:53.30, 13. Landon Shepherd (Narrows) 20:07.80, 14. Oscar Montgomery (GW) 20:11.10, 15. Eli Tomiak (GW) 20:13

y-advances to state as individual

Girls team scores

1. x-George Wythe (GW) 32, 2. x-Galax 62, 3. x-Eastern Montgomery (EM) 62, 4. Grayson County (GC) 65

Top girls finishers

1. y-Kasey Rosenbaum (Auburn) 21:26, 2. Camryn Hardin (GW) 21:36.20, 3. y-Sara Hale (GC) 21:39.70, 4. y-Destyne Rutherford (GC) 21:51.70, 5. Kaleigh Temple (GW) 22:04.20, 6. y-Natalie White (Bath County) 22:12.40, 7. Kara Temple (GW) 22:20.40, 8. Aija McHone (EM) 22:31.20, 9. Valeria Castillio (EM) 22:32.90, 10. Olivia Wilbon (EM) 22:52.10, 11. Carrie-Sage Dalton (GW) 23:00.70, 12. Dianna White (Galax) 23:10.90, 13. y-Kyra Lee (Parry McCluer) 23:45.70, 14.Jasmine Desouza (23:54.90), 15. Lauren Connelly (Auburn) 24:22.10

REGION 1D

Three runners from Chilhowie and one from Rural Retreat qualified for the Class 1 state championship with their performances Wednesday at the Region 1D championships in Wise.

In the boys race, Chilhowie’s Mason Lee (18:40.50) finished eighth and teammate Lucas Hubble (18:57.50) was ninth.

In the girls meet, Annabelle Fiscus of Rural Retreat was sixth (23.31.30) and Chilhowie’s Tess Somervell was eighth (23:50.80).

REGION 2C

Some of the results from Wednesday's Region 2C championships were inadvertently omitted from Thursday's newspaper:

Boys team scores

1. x-Floyd County (FC) 59, 2. x-Glenvar 65, 3. x-James River (JR) 97, 4. Dan River (DR) 105, 5. Alleghany 116, 6. Patrick County (PC) 126, 7. Nelson County (NC) 151, 8. Radford 166, 9. Chantham (CH) 243, 10. Martinsville 297

x-advances to state meet

Top boys finishers

1. Mason Erchull (FC) 16:15.72, 2. Heath Bowker (Glenvar) 16:32.84, 3. Garrett Weaver (FC) 16:37.80, 4. y-Kyle Martin (Radford) 16:43.13, 5. Michael Jorgensen (JR) 16:57.76, 6. y-Moises Cisneros (PC) 17:00.19, 7. Davis Norman (Glenvar) 17:00.76, 8. y-Clay Hamilton (Alleghany) 17:02.27, 9. Caden Bowker (Glenvar) 17:04.84, 10. y-Jackson Winter (NC) 17:18.63; 11. Charlie Horrell (Glenvar) 17:18.73; 12. Hank Schroeder (FC) 17:32.37; 13. y-Conner Huston (Radford) 17:38.54; 14. John Laughridge (JR) 17:39.51; 15. Kellen Lowman (Alleghany) 17:39.85

y-advances to state as individual

Girls team scores

1. x-Floyd County (FC) 41, 2. x-Alleghany 48, 3. x-Nelson County (NC) 89, 4. Glenvar 96, 5. Radford 96, 6. Patrick County (PC) 141, 7. James River (JR) 175

Top girls finishers

1. Kiera Lowman (Alleghany) 18:32.65, 2. Clara Moldenhauer (NC) 19:57.14, 3. Leah Altizer (FC) 20:02.83, 4. Abby Allen (FC) 20:08.94, 5. y-Madison Martin (Appomattox County) 20:09.42, 6. Grace Barron (Alleghany) 20:17.28, 7. Macyn Cash (Alleghany) 20:19.84, 8. Abbey Hobbs (NC) 20:21.84, 9. Reagan Lynch (FC) 20.22.56, 10. y-Reagan Bryant (Radford) 20:56.68, 11. y-Angie Lin (Radford) 21:08.04, 12. y-Everly Sharks (Glenvar) 21:14.21, 13. Zoe Belshan (FC) 21:14.39, 14. y-Addie Tapp (Radford) 21:16.40, 15. Emma Willie (FC) 21:28.51