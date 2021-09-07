High school football: Auburn cancels game due to lack of players

Auburn High School has canceled Friday’s scheduled football game at Floyd County, but not because of COVID-19.
The Eagles punted the game because of a lack of players after dressing out just 14 in last Friday’s game at Craig County and finishing the 26-7 loss to the Rockets with even fewer.
First-year Auburn coach David Seabaugh said Tuesday that with just a 20-man roster, he was concerned in preseason that the Eagles might not have enough players to take the field.
Seabaugh said five Auburn starters missed the game with injuries and a sixth — running back and linebacker John Keith — got hurt Friday night.
“I knew this was a possibility,” he said. “I definitely didn’t expect it to be so early. I didn’t expect it to be the guys that ended up getting hurt. I was expecting it to be freshmen we didn’t really want to play that we had to.”
Seabaugh said he did not want to put more players’ health in jeopardy against Floyd County, a larger Class 2 opponent after the high rate of attritiion his team sustained Friday.
“It was ugly,” the Auburn coach said. “I’m definitely not going to put my guys in that situation again where we have to play guys who have no business being on a varsity football field. You’re asking for guys to get hurt.
“This week it would have been the same deal. We were going to dress out 14 and it was probably going to be 13. I can’t do that again.”
Auburn athletic director Paul Dominy said Tuesday that the administration met with Seabaugh and assessed the condition of every player on the team before making the decision not to play this week.
“We went over person-by-person, where they were physically, and we just didn’t feel like we were even close to where we needed to be to be able to play,” Dominy said. “We were in better shape last week than we are right now.”
The VHSL does not have a requirement for a minimum number of players to compete, but the VHSL Handbook does recommend that “no member school which has less than 25 students physically fit and eligible for participation engage in varsity football.”
Craig County did not field a varsity team at all in the shortened and delayed 2020 season because of a lack of eligible players.
Another small Southwest Virginia school, Bland County, canceled its 2019 season for a similar reason.
Seabaugh, who was hired in July as Auburn’s head coach, said he thought the Eagles would be competitive with Craig County, which has faced its own struggles over the years.
However, Craig built a 26-0 lead under first-year coach Jimmy Fisher, and Auburn barely had enough players to finish the game.
“I felt the guys we had starting, I felt they were good to be on a varsity football field, “ he said. “Our first 12 or 13 guys, they can hold their own.
“If we were playing Galax, there’s no way I would have even thought about putting those guys in the field against somebody like Galax.”
Seabaugh said Auburn chose to field a varsity team this year largely because there were five seniors in the program. Neither Seabaugh nor Dominy could not promise that Auburn will play the remaining seven games on its schedule.
“There’s no way for us to predict who’s going to be injured and how long they’re going to be out,” the Auburn AD said. “We just don’t don’t have enough of a cushion with numbers to project how we’ll be two, three, four weeks down the road.”
Auburn is scheduled to play Eastern Montgomery at home on Sept. 17.
“This is definitely a week-by-week thing,” Seabaugh said. “We’re definitely preparing to play EastMont next week. We should have most of the guys back.”
Eastern Montgomery is among a handful of Timesland schools that announced a COVID-related postponement for Friday.
EastMont postponed its scheduled game against North Cross because of a COVID problem.
Rural Retreat scrapped its game against Grayson County. The Blue Devils turned around and picked up a game Friday at Floyd County.
Bath County canceled its game last week against Alleghany, and the Chargers hoped to play at Mountain View-Quicksburg on Friday. That game has now been canceled.
Bluefield High of West Virginia pulled out of its game Friday at Pulaski County. The Cougars, like North Cross, were seeking a replacement as of Tuesday afternoon.
One game was put back on the schedule.
Franklin County, which could not play at Salem last weekend because of COVID, has rescheduled the game for Tuesday, Oct. 19 at Salem Stadium.