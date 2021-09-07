High school football: Auburn cancels game due to lack of players

“This week it would have been the same deal. We were going to dress out 14 and it was probably going to be 13. I can’t do that again.”

Auburn athletic director Paul Dominy said Tuesday that the administration met with Seabaugh and assessed the condition of every player on the team before making the decision not to play this week.

“We went over person-by-person, where they were physically, and we just didn’t feel like we were even close to where we needed to be to be able to play,” Dominy said. “We were in better shape last week than we are right now.”

The VHSL does not have a requirement for a minimum number of players to compete, but the VHSL Handbook does recommend that “no member school which has less than 25 students physically fit and eligible for participation engage in varsity football.”

Craig County did not field a varsity team at all in the shortened and delayed 2020 season because of a lack of eligible players.

Another small Southwest Virginia school, Bland County, canceled its 2019 season for a similar reason.

Seabaugh, who was hired in July as Auburn’s head coach, said he thought the Eagles would be competitive with Craig County, which has faced its own struggles over the years.