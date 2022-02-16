High School Football: Blackburg hires ex-Christiansburg assistant Zack Leonard as head coach

Zack Leonard coached for Patrick Henry's Alan Fiddler and Christiansburg's Alex Wilkens.

Now he will be lining up against them.

Leonard, 33, has been hired as the new head football coach at Blacksburg High School after spending the last five seasons as an assistant at Christiansburg.

A 2006 Patrick Henry graduate, Wilkens spent the 2014 and 2015 seasons at PH under Fiddler.

He also worked as an assistant from 2011-13 at Glenvar under Kevin Clifford and spent the 2016 season at Rural Retreat coaching under Casey Stewart.

Leonard was part of a rebuilding project at Christiansburg that turned an 0-10 record in 2017 into a 10-2 season in 2021 that included the program's first playoff win in eight years.

Leonard takes over a Blacksburg program that has lost 17 straight games over the past two seasons.

The Bruins were 0-7 in the delayed 2020 season and 0-10 last year. Blacksburg was outscored 607-81 in those 17 games.

The coaching vacancy opened when Eddie Sloss, who led the Bruins to a 13-1 record and a berth in the Class 4 state semifinals in 2018, resigned after four years at the helm.

He will draw on his experience at Christiansburg.

"It was a very good experience in general being part of the process," Leonard said. "It's also fun to be part of building something, starting from kind of a struggling situation at times to progressing to where we ended up.

"I would definitely consider this a similar situation."

Leonard met with Blacksburg's prospective players Wednesday.

His first two jobs are recruiting and retention.

"I just plan to go in and focus on building relationships, finding the people that are interested in Blacksburg and keeping them interested," he said.

"I think they only played one JV game last year. Football is a tough sport. There are a lot of good parts to the program. They had a really successful middle school program last year. They had a lot of young players on the varsity. There are a lot of people to be excited about, but numbers could definitely be an issue."

Leonard, who will teach health and physical education at the high school, lives in Roanoke but said he plans to relocate to the New River Valley.

He hopes to assemble a coaching staff soon.

"That was something we were really lucky with at Christiansburg," he said. "We really invested in the coaching staff, and every coach got better through the years."

Leonard served as the run game coordinator at Christiansburg in 2021.

He said he will bring parts of what he learned from Clifford, Fiddler, Stewart and Wilkens to his new job.

"I've wanted to be a head coach for a long time," he said. "I am really lucky to have coaches I really respect that have done things differently. I've learned that multiple things work. You've just got to find your style."

Contact Robert Anderson at robert.anderson@roanoke.com or 981-3123

