High School Football: Blacksburg adds Grundy as replacement opponent

Blacksburg High School has already made a change in its football schedule for next week.
The Bruins will play at Grundy High on Sept. 10.
This game replaces the originally scheduled game against Amherst County, which is currently sidelined because of COVID-19.
Bath County, which had its game against Alleghany this week canceled because of COVID-19, has a potential change in its Sept. 10 game. If the Chargers are cleared to play, they will travel to Mountain View-Quicksburg instead of playing at home.
Robert Anderson
Robert Anderson has been the high school sports editor of The Roanoke Times since 2001.
