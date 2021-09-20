 Skip to main content
High school football: Blacksburg cancels game with Salem because of COVID-19
High school football: Blacksburg cancels game with Salem because of COVID-19

Blacksburg High School has canceled all football-related activities this week, including Friday night’s scheduled home game against Salem, because of COVID-19.

The school’s athletics hall of fame ceremonies have been moved to Oct. 22.

Salem is seeking another opponent to replace Blacksburg this week.

This is already the second time this season a Salem opponent has postponed or canceled a game because of coronavirus protocol.

Two other games scheduled for Friday have been altered.

George Wythe has canceled its home game against Rural Retreat. The Indians now will play at Parry McCluer, which originally had an open date this week

Friday’s Bland County-Eastern Montgomery football game has been postponed until Sept. 27.

