High school football: COVID-19 causing more postponements
Four more football games this week involving Timesland schools, including Tuesday night’s makeup between Staunton River and Alleghany, have been postponed because of COVID-19 protocols.

Also bumped from the schedule Friday are Staunton River at Spotswood, Covington at Grayson County, and Glenvar at James River.

The Glenvar-James River game has been reset for Oct. 18.

Lord Botetourt’s planned game at Bluefield (W.Va.) on Friday was canceled last week.

