High School Football: Franklin County forces five turnovers in 28-14 win over Northside
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

High School Football: Franklin County forces five turnovers in 28-14 win over Northside

ROCKY MOUNT — Jayron Smith ran for 102 yards on 24 carries, and Franklin County's defense forced five turnovers Thursday night as the Eagles posted a 28-14 Blue Ridge District victory over Northside.

Smith caught a 10-yard TD pass from sophomore quarterback Eli Foutz and added a 2-yard TD run in the third quarter for the final points.

Foutz also ran for a 1-yard score in his first start for Franklin County.

Northside's Sidney Webb scored on a 23-yard run and tossed a 7-yard TD pass to Cameron Abshire, who caught eight passes for 77 yards.

Northside;7;7;0;0;—;14

Franklin County;0;21;7;0;—;28

Nor — Webb 23 run (Patterson kick)

FC  Foutz 1 (Holley kick)

FC  Smith 10 pass from Foutz (Holley kick)

FC  Belcher 28 run (Holley kick)

Nor  Abshire 7 pass from Webb (Patterson kick)

FC  Smith 2 run (Holley kick)

Heritage 62, Liberty 7

LYNCHBURG  Kameron Burns threw three TD passes and scored twice as the Pioneers overwhelmed the Minutemen.

Rajan Booker-Felder added three rushing TDs for Heritage.

Liberty scored in the second quarter on a 5-yard pass from Garrett Whorley to Cort Gilmore.

Liberty;0;7;0;0;—;7

Heritage;21;28;7;6;—;62

Her  Burns 3 run (kick good)

Her  Burns 8 run (kick good)

Her  Booker-Felder 14 run (kick good)

Lib Gilmore 5 pass from Whorley (kick good)

Her  Hubbard 48 pass from Burns (kick good)

Her  Morris 38 fumble return (kick good)

Her  Hubbard 34 pass from Burns (kick good)

Her  Booker-Felder 21 pass from Burns (kick good)

Her  Booker-Felder 38 run (kick good)

Her — Braxton 5 run (kick failed)

