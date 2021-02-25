High School Football: Franklin County forces five turnovers in 28-14 win over Northside

ROCKY MOUNT — Jayron Smith ran for 102 yards on 24 carries, and Franklin County's defense forced five turnovers Thursday night as the Eagles posted a 28-14 Blue Ridge District victory over Northside.

Smith caught a 10-yard TD pass from sophomore quarterback Eli Foutz and added a 2-yard TD run in the third quarter for the final points.

Foutz also ran for a 1-yard score in his first start for Franklin County.

Northside's Sidney Webb scored on a 23-yard run and tossed a 7-yard TD pass to Cameron Abshire, who caught eight passes for 77 yards.

Northside;7;7;0;0;—;14

Franklin County;0;21;7;0;—;28

Nor — Webb 23 run (Patterson kick)

FC — Foutz 1 (Holley kick)

FC — Smith 10 pass from Foutz (Holley kick)

FC — Belcher 28 run (Holley kick)

Nor — Abshire 7 pass from Webb (Patterson kick)

FC — Smith 2 run (Holley kick)

