High School Football: Franklin County forces five turnovers in 28-14 win over Northside

ROCKY MOUNT — Jayron Smith ran for 102 yards on 24 carries, and Franklin County's defense forced five turnovers Thursday night as the Eagles posted a 28-14 Blue Ridge District victory over Northside.
Smith caught a 10-yard TD pass from sophomore quarterback Eli Foutz and added a 2-yard TD run in the third quarter for the final points.
Foutz also ran for a 1-yard score in his first start for Franklin County.
Northside's Sidney Webb scored on a 23-yard run and tossed a 7-yard TD pass to Cameron Abshire, who caught eight passes for 77 yards.
Northside;7;7;0;0;—;14
Franklin County;0;21;7;0;—;28
Nor — Webb 23 run (Patterson kick)
FC — Foutz 1 (Holley kick)
FC — Smith 10 pass from Foutz (Holley kick)
FC — Belcher 28 run (Holley kick)
Nor — Abshire 7 pass from Webb (Patterson kick)
FC — Smith 2 run (Holley kick)
Heritage 62, Liberty 7
LYNCHBURG — Kameron Burns threw three TD passes and scored twice as the Pioneers overwhelmed the Minutemen.
Rajan Booker-Felder added three rushing TDs for Heritage.
Liberty scored in the second quarter on a 5-yard pass from Garrett Whorley to Cort Gilmore.
Liberty;0;7;0;0;—;7
Heritage;21;28;7;6;—;62
Her — Burns 3 run (kick good)
Her — Burns 8 run (kick good)
Her — Booker-Felder 14 run (kick good)
Lib — Gilmore 5 pass from Whorley (kick good)
Her — Hubbard 48 pass from Burns (kick good)
Her — Morris 38 fumble return (kick good)
Her — Hubbard 34 pass from Burns (kick good)
Her — Booker-Felder 21 pass from Burns (kick good)
Her — Booker-Felder 38 run (kick good)
Her — Braxton 5 run (kick failed)