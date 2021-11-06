High School Football: Glenvar dominates Giles, wraps up top seed in Region 2C

“It was a screen pass, but the snap was low, and I had to hustle to go get it and started panicking," Wolk said. "Thankfully, though, our running back started screaming at me and I just turned around and threw it and he was there."

On the first possession of the second half, Wolk and Ford connected on a 43-yard touchdown pass to extend the Highlanders’ advantage to 19-6 with 10:02 left in the third.

Wolk threw an 18-yard TD pass to wide receiver Nicholas Woodson to make it 26-6 with 39 seconds left in the third quarter.

While Wolk and the offense was rolling, the Glenvar defense stiffened up. The Highlanders gave up only two first downs after the Spartans’ initial touchdown and no first downs in the second half.

The Highlanders outscored the Spartans 28-0 in the fourth quarter.

“I don’t think the score indicates how close it was. It was 19-6 two-thirds through the game. We just separated a little bit and it got away from them in the fourth,” Clifford said. “When you play Giles, you know you’re going to get a competitive game and both teams had a lot to play for.”

Despite the loss, Giles still enters the Region 1C playoffs as the No. 2 seed and will host Eastern Montgomery next week.

“We fought as hard as we could," Giles coach Jeff Williams said. "I thought our kids competed really good in the first half, but we couldn’t move the ball anymore. It was tough there in the second half. They’re tough and strong and have the capability to wear you down."