High School Football: Glenvar dominates Giles, wraps up top seed in Region 2C

PEARISBURG – Giles scored just 15 seconds into their game against Glenvar on Saturday, but the remaining 47 minutes and 45 seconds were dominated by the Highlanders.
Aiden Wolk threw for 292 yards and five touchdown passes as Glenvar scored 54 unanswered points to run away with a 54-6 victory over the Spartans at Stephen C. Ragsdale Field.
With the win, Glenvar (9-1) wraps up the top seed in Region 2C and will host a first-round game next week against Patrick County.
Giles (6-3) got the home fans excited right after the opening kickoff with their Single Wing attack. On the first play from scrimmage, running back Gage Freeman broke free and scored on a 66-yard touchdown run to make it 6-0 with 11:45 left in the opening period.
“It usually takes a series to settle in against them," Glenvar coach Kevin Clifford said. "It’s not an offense that’s easy to prepare for."
For most of the first half the Spartans were able to maintain the lead, but the Highlanders finally got on the scoreboard when Wolk threw his a 24-yard strike to wide receiver Gabriel Ford to tie things at 6-6 at the 5:37 mark of the second quarter.
The game’s momentum, however, would change drastically just before the half when Glenvar was able to score on a busted play. Wolk bobbled a shotgun snap at the Glenvar 34 but was able to pick it up and avoid multiple rushers. He eventually threw a screen pass to running back Kyle Hanks, who scampered 66 yards for a touchdown to give the Highlanders a 12-6 lead with 42 seconds left in the first half.
“It was a screen pass, but the snap was low, and I had to hustle to go get it and started panicking," Wolk said. "Thankfully, though, our running back started screaming at me and I just turned around and threw it and he was there."
On the first possession of the second half, Wolk and Ford connected on a 43-yard touchdown pass to extend the Highlanders’ advantage to 19-6 with 10:02 left in the third.
Wolk threw an 18-yard TD pass to wide receiver Nicholas Woodson to make it 26-6 with 39 seconds left in the third quarter.
While Wolk and the offense was rolling, the Glenvar defense stiffened up. The Highlanders gave up only two first downs after the Spartans’ initial touchdown and no first downs in the second half.
The Highlanders outscored the Spartans 28-0 in the fourth quarter.
“I don’t think the score indicates how close it was. It was 19-6 two-thirds through the game. We just separated a little bit and it got away from them in the fourth,” Clifford said. “When you play Giles, you know you’re going to get a competitive game and both teams had a lot to play for.”
Despite the loss, Giles still enters the Region 1C playoffs as the No. 2 seed and will host Eastern Montgomery next week.
“We fought as hard as we could," Giles coach Jeff Williams said. "I thought our kids competed really good in the first half, but we couldn’t move the ball anymore. It was tough there in the second half. They’re tough and strong and have the capability to wear you down."