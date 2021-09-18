HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Jay throws five first-half TD passes to lead Rockbridge County to 47-8 victory

LEXINGTON — Quarterback Miller Jay threw five touchdown passes in the first half, with three going to Turner Cook, as Rockbridge County rolled to a 47-8 nondistrict football victory Friday night over Staunton.
Jay’s TD passes of 44 and 60 yards to Cook gave Rockbridge a 40-8 halftime lead.
Staunton scored in the second quarter on a 59-yard pass from Walker Darby to Bucky Scott, but Rockbridge’s Andreas Poindexter returned the ensuing kickoff 65 yards for a 27-8 lead.
Isaiah Williams and Keswick Owens had TD catches in the first half.
Staunton;0;8;0;0;—;8
Rockbridge Co.;13;27;7;0;—;47
RC — Williams 22 pass from Jay (Looney kick)
RC — Owens 32 pass from Jay (kick failed)
RC — Cook 30 pass from Jay (Looney kick)
Stau — Scott 59 pass from Darby (Darby run)
RC — A.Poindexter 65 kickoff return (Looney kick)
RC — Cook 44 pass from Jay (Looney kick)
RC — Cook 60 pass from Jay (Looney kick)
RC — Looney 7 run (Clement kick)
Giles 41, Narrows 6
Narrows;0;0;6;0;—;6
Giles;14;13;0;14;—;41
Gil — Sheetz 45 run (Price Kick)
Gil — Fleeman 3 run (Price Kick)
Gil — Saunders 5 run (Price Kick)
Gil — Fleeman 5 run (bad snap)
Narr — M.McGlothlin 25 pass from A.McGlothlin (kick failed)
Gil — Fleeman 22 run (Price kick)
Gil — Orey 36 run (Price Kick)
Highlights: Gage Fleeman had another big night with 216 yards and two TDs on 31 carries as Giles outgained Narrows 411-49 on the ground to end a two-game losing streak against its county rival. Nathan Sheetz and Khalik Saunders also ran for TDs in the first half as the Spartans led 27-0. Saunders ran for 75 yards on 13 carries. Ethan Orey added the last TD. Narrows scored on a 25-yard pass from Aidan McGlothlin to Matt McGlothlin.
Records: Narrows 2-2, Giles 3-1.
George Wythe 27, Carroll County 20, 2 OT
Carroll County;14;0;0;0;6;0;—;20
George Wythe;0;7;0;7;6;7;—;27
CC – Gosnell 82 run (Phillips kick)
CC – Gosnell 2 run (Phillips kick)
GW – Kirtner 35 pass from L.Jollay (Patel kick)
GW – Fowler 18 run (Patel kick)
CC – Smoot 10 pass from Elijah Cox (kick failed)
GW – L.Jollay 1 run (kick failed)
GW – Houston 7 run (Patel kick)
Highlights: Laden Houston’s 7-yard TD in the second overtime gave George Wythe the lead, and Luke Jollay sealed the win with an interception. Jollay tied the game on a 1-yard run in the first OT for the Maroons, but the PAT failed. The Cavaliers took a 14-0 lead on TD runs of 82 and 2 yards by Benji Gosnell, who had 141 yards on 16 carries but left the game with an injury. GW sent it to OT on Jollay’s 35-yard pass to Reed Kirtner and an 18-yard run by Leyton Fowler.
Records: Carroll County 0-3, George Wythe 2-2.
North Cross 48, Roanoke Catholic 0
North Cross;28;13;7;0;—;48
Roanoke Catholic;0;0;0;0;—;0
NC — Johnson 25 run (Muse kick)
NC — Johnson 14 run (Muse kick)
NC — Johnson 10 run (Muse kick)
NC — Noetzel 13 pass from Lange (Muse kick)
NC — Cornett 12 pass from Haugbotn (Muse kick)
NC — Morgan 3 run (kick failed)
NC — Phung 2 run (Muse kick)
Highlights: Kam Johnson scored three first-quarter TDs and finished with 67 rushing yards on five carries for North Cross. Zack Morgan ran for a 3-yard TD and had six solo tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks and a forced fumble for the Raiders. Marc Noetzel and Ashton Cornett caught TD passes, and Danny Phung rushed for a TD. North Cross recovered four Roanoke Catholic fumbles and allowed just one first down.
Records: North Cross 3-1, Roanoke Catholic 0-4.
Christiansburg 28, Central-Wise 20
Christiansburg;14;7;0;7;—;28
Central-Wise;7;0;7;6;—;20
Cbg – Johnson-Buchannon 3 run (Brenner kick)
C-W– Tester 90 kickoff return (Onate kick)
Cbg – Johnson-Buchannon 1 run (Brenner kick)
Cbg – Lloyd 29 pass from Graham (Brenner kick)
C-W– Boggs 21 run (Onate kick)
C-W– Boggs 2 run (kick failed)
Cbg – Graham 20 run (Brenner kick)
Highlights: Kenyon Johnson-Buchannon scored on two short runs in the first quarter, and Casey Graham threw a 29-yard TD pass to Drew Lloyd and finished the game with a 20-yard TD run for Christiansburg. Central-Wise outgained the Blue Demons 202-99 on the ground, with Matthew Boggs running for 127 yards and two second-half TDs on 17 carries. Johnson-Buchannon had 53 yards on 18 attempts.
Records: Christiansburg (3-0), Central-Wise (2-2).
Franklin County 48, Magna Vista 19
Franklin County;14;6;14;14;—;48
Magna Vista;6;0;0;13;—;19
MV — Martin 10 run (kick failed)
FC — Lee 2 run (Lempeckski kick)
FC — Lee 8 run (Lempeckski kick)
FC — Lee 18 run (kick failed)
FC — Foutz 25 run (Lempeckski kick)
FC — Lee 71 run (Lempeckski kick)
MV — Johnson 13 pass from Martin (kick failed)
FC — Holland 55 fumble return (Lempeckski kick)
MV — Lawson 70 kickoff return (Lynch kick)
FC — Lee 20 run (Lempeckski kick)
Highlights: Jahylen Lee ran for 249 and five TDs on 27 carries for Franklin County. Lee scored on runs of 2, 8 and 18 yards as the Eagles took a 20-6 halftime lead. He added runs of 71 and 20 yards. QB Eli Foutz had a 25-yard TD run. Magna Vista’s Tyler Johnson rushed for 104 yards on 12 carries and caught six passes for 90 yards. Rion Martin threw a TD pass to Johnson and scored on a 10-yard run.
Records: Franklin County 2-1, Magna Vista 2-2.
Eastern Montgomery 31, Auburn 0
Eastern Montgomery;6;12;13;0;—;31
Auburn;0;0;0;0;—;0
EM — Elkins 19 pass from Akers (pass failed)
EM — Burleson 55 run (pass failed)
EM — Via 42 paass from Akers (kick failed)
EM — Burleson 66 run (Underwood kick)
EM — Akers 3 run (kick failed)
Highlights: Gage Akers threw two TD passes and scored on a 3-yard run as EastMont won the Golden Helmet rivalry game for the first time since 2012. Seth Burleson ran for 241 yards on 21 carries with TD runs of 55 and 66 yards. Akers had TD passes to Lance Elkins and Ben Via, who had two receptions for 59 yards and a defensive interception.
Records: Eastern Montgomery 1-2, Auburn 0-3.
James River 34, Covington 32
James River;0;14;6;14;—;34
Covington;6;6;6;14;—;32
Cov — Samuels 3 run (run failed)
JR — Hammons 4 run (Voight kick)
JR — Hammons 4 run (Voight kick)
Cov — Turner 77 kickoff return (pass failed)
Cov — Tallman 64 pass from Yancey (run failed)
JR — Bailey 25 pass from Hammons (kick blocked)
JR — Church 71 run (Voight kick)
Cov — Tacy 31 pass from Yancey (Tacy pass from Yancey)
JR — Church 28 run (Voight kick)
Cov — Turner 70 pass from Yancey (pass failed)
Highlights: Conner Church ran for 235 yards on 20 carries and scored second-half TDs on runs of 71 and 28 yards for James River. Knights QB Zeal Hammons had two TD runs and threw a TD pass to Ben Bailey. Covington’s Javier Yancey passed for 205 yards with long TDs to Mitchell Tallman, Chadwick Tacy and Purcel Turner, who also returned a kickoff for a TD. The Cougars failed to convert on four extra-points, including a two-pointer with 5:18 to play.
Records: James River 2-1, Covington 2-2.
Floyd County 18, Fort Chiswell 6
Fort Chiswell;0;0;6;0;—;6
Floyd County;0;6;6;6;—;18
Flo — Fenton 1 run (kick failed)
Flo — Fenton 33 run (run failed)
Fort — Varney 5 run (kick blocked)
Flo — Swortzel fumble recovery in end zone (pass failed)
Highlights: Kaleb Fenton ran for 71 yards and Floyd’s first two TDs , and the Buffaloes recovered five fumbles including one that Kaiden Swortzel returned for a game-clinching TD in the fourth quarter. Lathom Barbieri had 60 yards on 14 carries for Floyd, while Nate Saltus ran 13 times for 50 yards. Fort Chiswell’s Ezra Varney had 22 carries for 99 yards and a 5-yard TD.
Records: Fort Chiswell 0-4, Floyd County 3-1.
Staunton River 46, Tunstall 6
Staunton River;23;14;9;0;—;46
Tunstall;0;0;6;0;—;6
SR — Powell 5 run (Gibson kick)
SR — Ayers 10 run (Gibson kick)
SR — Safety, Burnett tackled in end zone
SR — Powell 2 run (Gibson kick)
SR — Overstreet 22 run (Gibson kick)
SR — Overstreet 2 run (Gibson kick)
SR — Martin 6 run (kick failed)
Tun — Hairston 4 run (kick blocked)
SR — FG Gibson 37
Highlights: Austin Powell and Lucas Overstreet each ran for two of Staunton River’s six rushing TDs, and the Golden Eagles built a 37-0 halftime lead in Dry Fork. Overstreet finished with 70 yards on seven carries. Jailin Martin added 40 rushing yards and a 6-yard TD. Macon Ayers had the other TD for the Golden Eagles. Tunstall was held to minus-2 yards rushing as a team.
Records: Staunton River 2-1, Tunstall 1-2.
Martinsville 31, Dan River 28
Martinsville;10;7;0;14;—;31
Dan River;6;8;6;8;—;28
Mart — FG Garcia 27
DR — Gregory 1 run (kick failed)
Mart — Jones 9 run (Garcia kick)
DR — Davis 33 pass from Haines (Gregory run)
Mart — Jones 3 run (Garcia kick)
DR — Coleman 68 pass from Ferguson (run failed)
Mart — Jones 2 run (Garcia kick)
Mart — Dickerson 13 run (Garcia kick)
DR — Davis 31 pass from Ferguson (Gregory run)
Highlights: Jahmal Jones scored on three short runs and Ray Dickerson iced the win for Martinsville on a 13-yard run in the fourth quarter. Andy Garcia’s 27-yard field goal gave the Bulldogs a 3-0 lead in the first quarter. Dan River got two TD catches from Jacoby Davis.
Records: Martinsville 2-1, Dan River 0-4.
Amherst County 34, Liberty 0
Liberty;0;0;0;0;—;0
Amherst County;8;12;0;14;—;34
AC — L.Brown 19 pass from T.Brown (Sweeney run)
AC — L.Brown 61 pass from T.Brown (kick failed)
AC — L.Brown 90 pass from T.Brown (run failed)
AC — Whitelaw 18 run (Sweeney pass from T.Brown)
AC — Sweeney 4 run (kick failed)
Highlights: Tyleik Brown threw TD passes of 19, 61 and 90 yards to Lawrence Brown in the first half and finished with 232 yards through the air on just five completions. Liberty outgained Amherst on the ground 175-128 as Chase Langone had 100 yards on 16 carries for the Minutemen, who did not commit a turnover despite being shutout.
Records: Liberty 3-1. Amherst County 1-0.
Gate City 34, Marion 8
Marion;0;0;0;8;—;8
Gate City;14;6;0;14;—;34
GC – Jenkins 63 run (Lawson kick)
GC – Jenkins 37 run (Lawson kick)
GC – L.McDonald 6 run (kick blocked)
GC – L.McDonald 4 run (Lawson kick)
GC – L.McDonald 10 run (Lawson kick)
Mar – Carroll 45 run (Osborne run)
Highlights: Carson Jenkins rolled for 205 rushing yards on 11 carries, including a 63-yard TD on the first play from scrimmage. Landen McDonald added three rushing TDs as Gate City built a 34-0 lead on the way to its first win. J.B. Carroll scored on a 45-yard run for Marion, which committed five turnovers.
Records: Marion 1-3, Gate City 1-2.
Brookville 68, Jefferson Forest 14
Jefferson Forest;7;7;0;0;—;14
Brookville;13;38;14;3;—;68
Bkv — Butler 56 run (Ayers kick)
Bkv — Robey 41 pass from McDaniel (kick failed)
JF — Marsteller 1 run (Marsteller kick)
JF — Jackson 32 pass from Bell (Marsteller kick)
Bkv — Butler 52 run (run failed)
Bkv — Butler 55 interception return (run failed)
Bkv — Marshall 43 run (kick failed)
Bkv — Robey 7 pass from McDaniel (kick failed)
Bkv — Preston 38 pass from McDaniel (Ayers kick)
Bkv — Rucker 59 run (Ayers kick)
Bkv — Robey 2 pass from McDaniel (Ayers kick)
Bkv — FG Ayers 38
Highlights: Jefferson Forest led 14-13 until Brookville ran off 38 points in the second quarter for a 51-14 halftime lead. Tayshaun Butler ran for 139 yards and TDs of 56 and 52 yards on eight carries. He also returned an interception 55 yards for a TD. Silas Rucker added 97 yards and a TD on six carries. QB Drake McDaniel threw three TD passes. JF scored on a 1-yard run by Alex Marsteller and a 32-yard pass from Joe Bell to Brody Jackson.
Records: Jefferson Forest 0-3, Brookville 3-0.
Patrick County 34, Chatham 28
Chatham;6;8;7;7;—;28
Patrick County;0;14;8;12;—;34
Highlights: Demontez Hill ran for 149 yards and two TDs on 14 carries as Patrick County ended an eight-game losing streak. Hill also threw a 71-yard TD pass to Krish Patel. Ben Hylton picked up 124 yards rushing with 2 TDs on just five carries for the Cougars.
Records: Chatham 2-1, Patrick County 1-2.
Appomattox County 35, Lord Botetourt 14
Highlights: Tre Lawing returned from missing last week’s game to pass for 151 yards and two TDs on just four completions for Appomattox County. Jonathan Pennix rushed 11 times for 114 yards and caught an 86-yard TD pass. Lawing and JaQuan Walker each scored a TD on the ground. Lord Botetourt got both its TDs from Joey Isaacs.
Records: Lord Botetourt 1-3, Appomattox County 2–1.