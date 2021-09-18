HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Jay throws five first-half TD passes to lead Rockbridge County to 47-8 victory

Highlights: Laden Houston’s 7-yard TD in the second overtime gave George Wythe the lead, and Luke Jollay sealed the win with an interception. Jollay tied the game on a 1-yard run in the first OT for the Maroons, but the PAT failed. The Cavaliers took a 14-0 lead on TD runs of 82 and 2 yards by Benji Gosnell, who had 141 yards on 16 carries but left the game with an injury. GW sent it to OT on Jollay’s 35-yard pass to Reed Kirtner and an 18-yard run by Leyton Fowler.