High School Football: Magna Vista downs Tunstall for Piedmont win
High School Football: Magna Vista downs Tunstall for Piedmont win

DRY FORK — Rion Martin passed for two touchdowns and scored on two runs Wednesday night to lift Magna Vista to a 42-14 Piedmont District football victory over Tunstall.

Martin finished 10-of-16 passing for 149 yards. His TD throws went to Caleb Lynch and Justin Preston. Jontae Hairston added a TD run and Ethan Stockton returned a fumble for a score.

Tunstall scored in the fourth quarter on an 11-yard run by Ryan Jones and a fumble return by Trey Collins. The Trojans managed just 50 yards of total offense.

Magna Vista;7;21;7;7;—;42

Tunstall;0;0;0;14;—;14

MV  Martin 2 run (Lane kick)

MV  Martin 1 run (Lane kick)

MV  Stockton 21 fumble return (Lane kick)

MV  Lynch 9 pass from Martin (Lane kick)

MV  Preston 9 pass from Martin (Lane kick)

MV  Hairston 22 run (Lane kick)

Tun  Jones 11 run (Barber kick)

Tun  Collins 39 fumble return (Barber kick)

