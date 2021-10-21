High School Football: Magna Vista downs Tunstall for Piedmont win

DRY FORK — Rion Martin passed for two touchdowns and scored on two runs Wednesday night to lift Magna Vista to a 42-14 Piedmont District football victory over Tunstall.
Martin finished 10-of-16 passing for 149 yards. His TD throws went to Caleb Lynch and Justin Preston. Jontae Hairston added a TD run and Ethan Stockton returned a fumble for a score.
Tunstall scored in the fourth quarter on an 11-yard run by Ryan Jones and a fumble return by Trey Collins. The Trojans managed just 50 yards of total offense.
Magna Vista;7;21;7;7;—;42
Tunstall;0;0;0;14;—;14
MV — Martin 2 run (Lane kick)
MV — Martin 1 run (Lane kick)
MV — Stockton 21 fumble return (Lane kick)
MV — Lynch 9 pass from Martin (Lane kick)
MV — Preston 9 pass from Martin (Lane kick)
MV — Hairston 22 run (Lane kick)
Tun — Jones 11 run (Barber kick)
Tun — Collins 39 fumble return (Barber kick)