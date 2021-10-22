High School Football: North Cross shuts out Fishburne Military

Highlights: Ajaani Delaney scored on a 74-yard pass reception, a 95-yard run and a 30-yard interception — all in the second quarter as Virginia High handed Chilhowie its first loss. Stevie Thomas scored on a pair of 11-yard runs in the first quarter for the Bearcats, who led 46-7 at halftime. Chilhowie’s D.J. Martin threw a TD pass to Chase Lewis and scored on a 1-yard run.