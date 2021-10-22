 Skip to main content
High School Football: North Cross shuts out Fishburne Military
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Connor Lange threw three touchdown passes and rushed for a score Friday as North Cross posted a 48-0 Virginia Independent Conference football victory over Fishburne Military.

Lange hit Marc Noetzel twice for TDs and added a 10-yard pass to Cross Thompson.

Danny Phung and Iver Haugbotn scored fourth-quarter TDs.

Fishburne Military 0 0 0 0 — 0

North Cross 7 27 7 7 — 48

NC — Lange 12 run (Muse kick)

NC — Thompson 10 pass from Lange (Muse kick)

NC — Noetzel pass from Lange (Muse kick)

NC — Lange 24 run (kick failed)

NC — Noetzel 37 pass from Lange (Muse kick)

NC — Phung 20 run (Muse kick)

NC — Haugbotn 23 run (Muse kick)

LATE THURSDAY

Virginia High 53, Chilhowie 14

Chilhowie 0 7 7 0 — 14

Virginia High 20 26 0 7 — 53

VHS – Poku 38 pass from Jones (kick failed)

VHS – S.Thomas 11 run (S.Thomas pass from Jones)

VHS – S.Thomas 11 run (kick blocked)

VHS – Delaney 74 pass from Jones (pass failed)

Chil – Lewis 64 pass from Martin (Hutton kick)

VHS – Delaney 95 run (Cox kick)

VHS – Delaney 30 interception return (Cox kick)

VHS – Davidson 6 run (kick blocked)

Chil – Martin 1 run (Hutton kick)

VHS – S.Thomas 6 run (Cox kick)

Highlights: Ajaani Delaney scored on a 74-yard pass reception, a 95-yard run and a 30-yard interception — all in the second quarter as Virginia High handed Chilhowie its first loss. Stevie Thomas scored on a pair of 11-yard runs in the first quarter for the Bearcats, who led 46-7 at halftime. Chilhowie’s D.J. Martin threw a TD pass to Chase Lewis and scored on a 1-yard run.

Records: Chilhowie 7-1, Virginia High 6-1.

