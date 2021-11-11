High School Football Playoff Capsules

Next week: Winner plays No. 1 Christiansburg or No. 8 Staunton River.

Prediction: Lord Botetourt 42, Hidden Valley 21.

REGION 2C

No. 8 Patrick County (2-7)

at No. 1 Glenvar (9-1)

Friday, 7 p.m.

Coaches: Patrick County, David Morrison; Glenvar, Kevin Clifford.

Last meeting: First meeting ever.

Season summary: Patrick County’s wins over Chatham (34-28) and Tunstall (46-27) were enough to get the No. 8 seed and second postseason game in the last 13 years. ... Cougars gave up more than 60 in losses to George Washington (61-12) and Bassett (67-0). Glenvar’s lone loss was 55-51 at Hidden Valley. ... Highlanders allowed just 91 points in nine wins including Galax (28-14) and Radford (23-21).

Quick kicks: Patrick County is 0-6 all-time in playoff games. Glenvar QB Aidan Wolk has 1,979 passing yards in nine games with 48 completions to Dagan Williams and 47 to Jackson Swanson. ... RB Kyle Hanks carried 192 times for 891 yards for Glenvar. ... Swanson will return to the lineup after missing last week’s game.

Next week: Winner plays No. 4 James River or No. 5 Martinsville.