High School Football Playoff Capsules
REGION 5D
No. 7 Patrick Henry (7-3)
at No. 2 Massaponax (7-1)
Friday, 7 p.m.
Coaches: Patrick Henry, Alan Fiddler; Massaponax, Eric Ludden.
Last meeting: First meeting ever.
Season summary: Massaponax won six games and picked up a forfeit win from Chancellor. ... Lone loss was to Mountain View (30-20). ... The Spotsylvania team also had a game against Woodbridge halted when a Woodbridge assistant coach collapsed and later died. Patrick Henry’s 7-3 season included wins over Albemarle and William Fleming, and losses to Brookville, Christiansburg and Salem.
Quick kicks: Massaponax, which lost 21-14 in the Class 6 semifinals last year to Oscar Smith, runs the triple-option and has thrown just 20 passes all year. ... QB Donte Hawthorne has rushed for 954 yards and 21 TDs. Patrick Henry’s offense is built on soph RB Chuck Webb (174-1,050, 13 TDs), soph QB Joey Beasley (1,681 passing yards, 17 TDs) and WR Carmelo Taylor (36-463, 4 TDs).
Next week: Winner plays No. 3 Mountain View or No. 6 Woodgrove.
Prediction: Massaponax 35, Patrick Henry 17.
REGION 4D
No. 8 Amherst County (4-5)
at No. 1 Salem (9-1)
Friday, 7 p.m.
Coaches: Amherst County, Bob Christmas; Salem, Don Holter.
Last meeting: Salem 24, Amherst County 7, April 9 (delayed 2000 season).
Season summary: Amherst had game vs. Blacksburg postponed because of COVID-19. ... Lancers lost to Seminole District rivals E.C. Glass (44-6), Brookville (36-21), Liberty Christian (42-7) and Heritage (55-20) along with George Washington (42-15). Salem has outscored nine teams 330-67 since losing opener at home 35-21 to Martinsburg (W.Va.). ... Wins over Christiansburg (24-7) and Patrick Henry (37-13) led to River Ridge District title.
Quick kicks: Christmas coached Jefferson Forest to 35-33 playoff win over Salem in 2018. ... Last year’s meeting was in first round of playoffs, which ended with Salem’s 10th overall state championship. ... Amherst has rushed for 1,884 yards while QB Tyleik Brown has passed for 768. ... All-time series stands 15-5 in favor of Salem.
Next week: Winner plays either No. 4 E.C. Glass or No. 5 Louisa County.
Prediction: Salem 42, Amherst County 14.
REGION 3C
No. 6 Rockbridge County (5-5)
at No. 3 Brookville (6-3)
Friday, 7 p.m.
Rockbridge County, Mark Poston; Brookville, Jon Meeks.
Last meeting: Rockbridge County 24, Brookville 14, 2019 playoffs.
Season summary: Rockbridge County alternated wins and losses in the first four weeks, then won three in a row followed by three losses to end the season, including shutouts by Broadway (42-0) and Turner Ashby (31-0) and 32-31 loss to Harrisonburg. Brookville lost to Liberty Christian, Heritage and E.C. Glass and barely edged Rustburg 7-0 last week. ... Bees also blasted Turner Ashby 50-0.
Quick kicks: Fifth year in a row in the playoffs for Rockbridge, which lost 48-10 to Heritage in last season’s semifinal. ... Seminole District teams Liberty Christian, Heritage and Brookville took the top three spots in 16-team Region 3C. ... Brookville, which has some key injuries, is led by QB Drake McDaniel (1,080 passing yards, 13 TDs) and RB Tayshaun Butler, who ran for 343 yards against Liberty.
Next week: Winner plays No. 2 Heritage or No. 7 Waynesboro.
Prediction: Brookville 38, Rockbridge County 7.
REGION 3D
No. 8 Staunton River (4-5)
at No. 1 Christiansburg (9-1)
Friday, 7 p.m.
Coaches: Staunton River, Shaun Leonard; Christiansburg, Alex Wilkens.
Last meeting: Christiansburg 34, Staunton River 28, 2001.
Season summary: Staunton River had schedule altered three times for COVID-19 reasons. ... Golden Eagles defeated William Campbell, Tunstall, Alleghany and William Byrd. Christiansburg had best regular season since 9-1 mark in 2011. ... Road wins included Abingdon (33-27) and Central-Wise (28-20) with 63-0 home win over Radford. ... Lone loss was to Salem (24-7).
Quick kicks: Staunton River RB Jailin Martin is a breakaway threat, and Golden Eagles came back to defeat Byrd after moving QB Lucas Overstreet to receiver and inserting Brady Barns. Christiansburg’s balanced offense is led by QB Casey Graham (1,496 passing yards, 14 TDs) and RBs Kenyon Johnson-Buchannon (660 yards) and Stephen Myrthil (641 yards).
Next week: Winner plays No. 4 Hidden Valley or No. 5 Lord Botetourt.
Prediction: Christiansburg 47, Staunton River 14.
No. 7 Northside (4-6) at No. 2 Abingdon (9-1)
Friday, 7 p.m.
Coaches: Northside, Scott Fisher; Abingdon, Garrett Amburgey.
Last meeting: Northside 48, Abingdon 28, 2019 playoffs.
Season summary: Northside started 1-4 with losses to Pulaski County, Hidden Valley, Salem and Patrick Henry. ... A 34-33 win over William Fleming keyed a 3-2 closing stretch. Abingdon’s 9-1 regular season was its fifth in school history with a last-minute 33-27 loss to Christiansburg the only blemish. ... Eight Abingdon wins were against Class 2 schools.
Quick kicks: Fourth playoff meeting in six years between two teams. ... Northside QB Sid Webb (1,179 pass yards, 339 rush yards) and WR Cam Abshire (42-683 receiving, 7 TDs; 74-376 rushing, 4 TDs; 4 TDs passing as QB) are a dynamic 1-2 combo. Abingdon’s Malique Hounshell ran for 226 yards and 7 TDs in a 63-39 win over Gate City.
Next week: Winner plays No. 3 Bassett or No. 6 Magna Vista.
Prediction: Abingdon 33, Northside 30.
No. 6 Magna Vista (5-5) at No. 3 Bassett (8-2)
Friday, 7 p.m.
Coaches: Magna Vista, Joe Favero; Bassett, Brandon Johnson.
Last meeting: Bassett 49, Magna Vista 13, Oct. 1.
Season summary: Magna Vista started 2-4 with losses to Liberty Christian, Franklin County, Bassett and Halifax County. ... Warriors also lost to George Washington (28-10). Bassett is Timesland’s highest-scoring team at 46.7 points per game. ... Bengals lost to LCA (45-28) and GW (21-7).
Quick kicks: Magna Vista’s Tyler Johnson is a Penn State commit with 30 catches for 539 yards, and 555 rushing yards on 48 carries. ... Bassett’s 1-2 punch is running back Simeon Walker-Muse (166-1,752, 27 TDs) and QB Ja’Ricous Hairston (805 passing yards, 13 pass TDs, 14 rush TDs). Hairston accounted for 5 TDs in regular-season win over Magna Vista.
Next week: Winner plays No. 2 Abingdon or No. 7 Northside.
Prediction: Bassett 45, Magna Vista 24.
No. 5 Lord Botetourt (5-4)
at No. 4 Hidden Valley (7-3)
Friday, 7 p.m.
Coaches: Lord Botetourt, Jamie Harless; Hidden Valley, Scott Weaver.
Last meeting: Lord Botetourt 33, Hidden Valley 13, 2019 playoffs.
Season summary: Lord Botetourt has found its mojo after early losses to E.C. Glass (41-30), Riverheads (62-38) and Appomattox County (35-14). ... Cavaliers won Blue Ridge District by outscoring five league opponents 223-69. ... Hidden Valley started 6-0 before schedule toughened with losses to Patrick Henry (44-7), Christiansburg (61-20) and Salem (42-14).
Quick kicks: Botetourt has been Class 3 runner-up the past two seasons. ... Jakari Nicely (141-1,321) and K.J. Bratton (70-859) lead run game behind OL led by Virginia Tech recruit Gunner Givens. ... Bratton has accepted preferred walk-on offer from Virginia Tech. Hidden Valley QB Sam Dragovich has thrown for 2,474 yards and 22 TDs with targets Ashton Carroll (44-621) and Braxton Dunnings (41-982, 11 TDs). ... Carroll has committed to Ball State.
Next week: Winner plays No. 1 Christiansburg or No. 8 Staunton River.
Prediction: Lord Botetourt 42, Hidden Valley 21.
REGION 2C
No. 8 Patrick County (2-7)
at No. 1 Glenvar (9-1)
Friday, 7 p.m.
Coaches: Patrick County, David Morrison; Glenvar, Kevin Clifford.
Last meeting: First meeting ever.
Season summary: Patrick County’s wins over Chatham (34-28) and Tunstall (46-27) were enough to get the No. 8 seed and second postseason game in the last 13 years. ... Cougars gave up more than 60 in losses to George Washington (61-12) and Bassett (67-0). Glenvar’s lone loss was 55-51 at Hidden Valley. ... Highlanders allowed just 91 points in nine wins including Galax (28-14) and Radford (23-21).
Quick kicks: Patrick County is 0-6 all-time in playoff games. Glenvar QB Aidan Wolk has 1,979 passing yards in nine games with 48 completions to Dagan Williams and 47 to Jackson Swanson. ... RB Kyle Hanks carried 192 times for 891 yards for Glenvar. ... Swanson will return to the lineup after missing last week’s game.
Next week: Winner plays No. 4 James River or No. 5 Martinsville.
Prediction: Glenvar 38, Patrick County 12.
No. 6 Floyd County (6-4) at No. 3 Radford (7-3)
Friday, 7 p.m.
Coaches: Floyd County, Winfred Beale; Radford, Michael Crist.
Last meeting: Radford 42, Floyd County 7, Oct. 22.
Season summary: Floyd defeated Carroll County twice, along with Patrick County, Grayson County, Fort Chiswell and Alleghany. ... Losses to Christiansburg, Glenvar, James River and Radford were by combined 163-26. ... Radford losses have been to Galax (34-27 in OT), Christiansburg (63-0) and Glenvar (23-21).
Quick kicks: Floyd QB Kaleb Fenton has passed for 1,173 with 39 completions to TE Kaiden Swortzel. ... Radford QB Marcell Baylor averages better than 10 yards per carry. ... Bobcats have been using Baylor and soph Landen Clark at QB. ... Radford running back/linebacker Tyrel Dobson, a VMI commit, missed last week’s finale at James River with a knee injury.
Next week: Winner plays No. 2 Appomattox County or No. 7 Gretna.
Prediction: Radford 34, Floyd County 6.
No. 5 Martinsville (4-5)
at No. 4 James River (5-5)
Friday, 7 p.m.
Coaches: Martinsville, Bobby Martin; James River, Tim Jennings.
Last meeting: First meeting ever.
Season summary: Martinsville opened with 25-7 loss to Glenvar and had wins over Morehead, N.C. (34-18), Dan River (31-28), Chatham (29-21) and Tunstall (28-8). ... Lost to playoff teams Halifax County, George Washington, Magna Vista, Patrick County and Bassett. James River lost to Glenvar 24-21 one week after forfeiting a game to Stuarts Draft. ... Knights defeated Parry McCluer, Covington, Alleghany, Floyd County and Carroll County.
Quick kicks: Martinsville did not play last season because of COVID-19. ... Bulldogs have run-based offense triggered by QB Ray Dickerson (8 TDs). ... James River soph QB Zeal Hammons has passed for 1,366 yards with 37 completions for 731 yards to Ben Bailey. ... James River is 0-8 all-time in playoff games.
Next week: Winner plays No. 1 Glenvar or No. 8 Patrick County.
Prediction: James River 25, Martinsville 20.
REGION 1C
No. 8 Grayson County (5-5)
at No. 1 Galax (7-2)
Friday, 7 p.m.
Coaches: Grayson County, Stephen James, Galax, Shane Allen.
Last meeting: Galax 41, Grayson County 6, Nov. 5.
Season summary: Grayson has two wins over Fort Chiswell and one each over Carroll County, Marion and Auburn. ... Blue Devils lost to Alleghany (N.C.), Floyd County and Giles by a combined 10 points. Galax has lost only to once-beaten Glenvar (28-14) and unbeaten Graham (28-0). ... Maroon Tide’s top wins were Radford (34-27 in OT) and George Wythe (35-0).
Quick kicks: Grayson’s Canaan Jones has passed for 1,500 yards with 38 completions to Holden Cassell. ... Galax QB Ian Ashworth has passed for 737 yards and rushed for 16 TDs. ... Galax’s last loss to a Mountain Empire District team was to Grayson County in 2016. ... Galax has 71-19 record with one state title and three runner-up finishes in last seven years.
Next week: Winner plays No. 4 George Wythe.
Prediction: Galax 35, Grayson County 13.
No. 7 Eastern Montgomery (5-5)
at No. 2 Giles (6-3)
Friday, 7 p.m.
Coaches: Eastern Montgomery, Jordan Stewart; Giles, Jeff Williams.
Last meeting: Giles 70, Eastern Montgomery 6, 2016.
Season summary: EastMont shut out Auburn and Craig County, but was blanked by Holston, Rural Retreat and Parry McCluer. Giles won the close games — Blacksburg (28-21), George Wythe (16-13), Grayson County (21-20) and James River (21-14) but lost to Galax (35-7), North Cross (66-20) and Glenvar (54-6).
Quick kicks: EastMont finished .500 in the regular season for the first time since 2010 when Mustangs were Division I state runner-up. ... Seth Burleson (1,266 yards, 11 TDs) leads ground game. ... Giles’ Gage Fleeman ran for 1,240 yards and 19 TDs on a whopping 208 carries in nine games in single-wing offense.
Next week: Winner plays No. 3 Parry McCluer or No. 6 Narrows.
Prediction: Giles 41, Eastern Montgomery 16.
No. 6 Narrows (5-5)
at No. 3 Parry McCluer (7-3)
Friday, 7 p.m.
Coaches: Narrows, Kelly Lowe; Parry McCluer, Jack Baker.
Last meeting: Parry McCluer 47, Narrows 18, Oct. 8.
Season summary: Narrows shut out Auburn and Bland County, then lost five games in a row before closing with wins over EastMont, Craig County and Bath County. ... Only loss to team with losing record was to Covington (33-26). Parry McCluer started 0-3 with losses to Rockbridge County, Riverheads and James River before rebounding to win Pioneer District title.
Quick kicks: Narrows is led by QB Aidan McGlothlin (1,679 pass yards, 22 TDs), soph WR Kolier Pruett (41-798, 13 TDs) and Carson Crigger (34-726, 10 TDs). Parry McCluer’s Evan Cook and John Snider combined to rush for 321 yards and 5 TDs for PM in the win over Narrows. ... Snider has 1,359 rushing yards and 21 TDs.
Next week: Winner plays No. 2 Giles or No. 7 Eastern Montgomery.
Prediction: Parry McCluer 35, Narrows 18.
REGION 1D
No. 5 Grundy (5-4) at No. 4 Chilhowie (7-3)
Friday, 7 p.m.
Coaches: Grundy, Craig Plymal; Chilhowie, Jeff Robinson.
Last meeting: Chilhowie 42, Grundy 6, 2019 playoffs.
Season summary: Grundy played four games in 13 days to finish the season and won three of them, including 26-8 victory over PH-Glade Spring. ... Golden Wave also had 20-19 win over Blacksburg in replacement game. ... Chilhowie started 7-0 before losing to Virginia High (53-14), PH-Glade Spring (14-10) and Holston (16-3) as offense slowed.
Quick kicks: Schools’ only regular-season meeting was in 1949. ... Series stands 2-1 for Chilhowie. ... Grundy has just one postseason win since 2010. ... Grundy’s Ian Scammell ran for 263 yards on 38 carries against PH-Glade. Chilhowie offensive leaders are RB Jonathan Gilley (91-530), QB D.J. Martin (653 passing yards, 5 TDs) and PK Daniel Hutton (7 of 11 field goals).
Next week: Winner plays No. 1 Holston or No. 8 Honaker.
Prediction: Grundy 21, Chilhowie 17.
VISAA DIVISION II
No. 3 Nansemond-Suffolk (7-3)
at No. 2 North Cross (9-1)
Saturday, 1 p.m.
Coaches: Nansemond-Suffolk, Mike Biehl; North Cross, Stephen Alexander.
Last meeting: North Cross 31, Nansemond-Suffolk 6, Aug. 27.
Season summary: Nansemond-Suffolk has lost to No. 1 Atlantic Shores (33-7) and forfeited Oct. 30 game against Fredericksburg Christian. ... Averaged 45 points in seven wins. North Cross has outscored its foes 388-62 with lone loss 17-14 at Ravenscroft (N.C.) in a replacement game. ... Had 28-7 home win over Division III No. 1 seed St. Michael the Archangel along with 66-20 rout of Giles. ... Picked up forfeit last week from Christchurch.
Quick kicks: N-S running back George Pettaway (120 carries, 1,645 yards; 23 catches, 428 yards; 27 total TDs) has committed to North Carolina but was held to 52 yards on 6 carries by North Cross in season opener in August. ... North Cross QB Connor Lange threw for 2 TDs, and sophomore RB Kam Johnson ran for 2 TDs in the August win.
Next week: Winner plays either No. 1 Atlantic Shores Christian or No. 4 Fredericksburg Christian.
Prediction: North Cross 38, Nansemond-Suffolk 19.
VISSA DIVISION III
No. 4 Roanoke Catholic (2-9)
at No. 1 St. Michael the Archangel (7-2)
At Brooke Point H.S., Stafford
Friday, 7 p.m.
Coaches: Roanoke Catholic, Bob Price; St. Michael the Archangel, Hugh Brown.
Last meeting: St. Michael the Archangel 70, Roanoke Catholic 8, Oct. 23.
Season summary: St. Michael’s losses are to the top two seeds in Division II — Atlantic Shores (51-36) and North Cross (28-7). North Cross scheduled an 11th game against Massanutten Military Academy and 58-36 win put Celtics in the playoffs. ... Catholic’s other win was 44-8 over Smith Mountain Lake Christian’s first-year program.
Quick kicks: COVID along with declining numbers at some VISAA schools have left just five teams in all of Division III. ... St. Michael plays its home games in Fredericksburg, but this will be at a neutral site. Catholic’s Marquis Adams has starred in three phases with 676 rushing yards and 17 TDs, 96 solo tackles and several kick returns for TDs.
Next week: Winner plays No. 2 Portsmouth Christian or No. 3 Fuqua.
Prediction: St. Michael the Archangel 56, Roanoke Catholic 16.